Neighbours Spoilers – Holly’s life on the line in pool accident

Next week on Neighbours, Holly’s life is on the line after a falling out with Mackenzie leads to a dangerous accident.

Christmas has come early in Ramsay Street, as this week’s episodes have seen the residents of the No. 32 sharehouse hold an impromptu pre-Christmas gathering.

As they gathered around the pool to exchange presents, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was mortified when she saw just how thoughtful Mackenzie’s (Georgie Stone) gift to Haz (Shiv Palekar) was.

Mac had knitted Haz a scarf in his favourite colour, while Holly’s own gift of a coffee tamper had failed to arrive in time.

Holly is still seething after learning from Byron (Xavier Molyneux) that Mackenzie had recently told Haz that she had feelings for him. Haz subsequently told Byron that he wished he’d known about Mackenzie’s feelings sooner – i.e. before he began dating Holly – and Holly has been worried for their future ever since.

When the coast was clear, a mortified Holly cut up Mackenzie’s thoughtful gift. Haz of course assumed that Trevor the dog was to blame, thanks to his penchant for destroying anything he could get his paws on.

Holly was mortified when she learned that Haz was planning to take Trevor back to doggy behaviour therapy as a result. She confessed her actions to Byron, and expressed her worry that she’s beginning to turn into her insecure, self-distuctive mother Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte).

Byron urged her to fess up, but before she could do so, Haz checked the footage recorded by his dogcam, exposing Holly as the scarf-destroyer.

Now knowing the truth, Haz tells Holly that it’d be a good idea for them to take a break from their relationship.

In next week’s Christmassy episodes – which sees Neighbours air on Christmas Day for the first time since 2019, things remain tense in the sharehouse.

They host a party for the residents of Ramsay Street, and while most of the street get into the Christmas spirit, Haz and Byron have a huge falling out, with Haz angry that Byron betrayed his confidence by telling Holly that Haz “wished he’d known” about Mac’s feelings.

As the party gets into full swing and the alcohol flows, a scuffle between Haz and Byron sees them knock the Christmas tree into the No. 32 pool.

Leo (Tim Kano) warns the pair that any damage to the pool’s filter will be coming out of their bond, but they decide to leave the tree in the pool until the following day, wanting to carry on partying.

Once everyone’s left, it’s Mackenzie and Holly’s turn to argue, as Holly rips into her former friend. As Mackenzie goes to walk off, Holly takes a misjudged step backwards and falls into the pool.

While Mackenzie hears the splash, she makes the impulsive decision to keep walking, heading back to Ramsay Street where she downloads to Sadie (Emerald Chan).

What she doesn’t see is that Holly’s dress has become tangled in the Christmas tree, and she finds herself stuck under the water, unable to free herself.

As the Christmas Day episode ends, Holly is left alone in the pool, on the verge of drowning.

Thankfully, as the Boxing Day episode begins, the drama is quickly resolved as Haz dives into the pool in the knick of time, unties Holly and pulls her to freedom.

Shivering and suffering the after-effects of her near-drowning, she sits traumatised in the No. 32 living room, with Haz as her carer. He’s shaken by her brush with death, and the emotion it brings out leads to the pair reconciling – the world’s briefest ‘break’ is officially over.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is horrified that she left Holly in the pool. She had no idea that Holly had become trapped, but she’s still desperate to make things right. Yetwhen Haz visits Holly again later at No. 28 and raises the idea of Mackenzie dropping by, Holly’s reaction is swift and brutal.

She tells Haz that she can’t imagine ever seeing or forgiving Mackenzie, and gives her boyfriend a huge ultimatum that could have implications for a number of Ramsay Street residents.

When Haz points out that Mac will be hard to avoid considering they live together, Holly makes a trauma-fueled demand: they can’t carry on living together; either Mackenzie needs to move out of the sharehouse, or Haz does.

How will Haz respond to this huge ultimatum?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26 th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27 th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28 th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.

Monday 1 st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2 nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3 rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4 th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8 th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9 th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10 th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11 th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

