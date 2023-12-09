Next week on Emmerdale, Mackenzie tries to track down Chloe, Eric opens up to Rodney over his diagnosis, and Chas finds herself the target of son Aaron’s hatred again.

Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) resorts to drastic measures next week, in his increasing desperation to track down ex-partner Chloe (Jessie Elland) and baby Reuben (Sebastian Kenneth Downes).

An embittered Chloe had fled the village, vowing that Mack would never see his son again, after Mack had revealed that he was leaving her for estranged wife Charity (Emma Atkins).

When Matty (Ash Palmisciano) realised that Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) knew where Chloe and Reuben were, she reluctantly told him that they were living in a flat in Leeds, pointing out that knowing this information was bound to test his loyalty in both his relationship with her, and to his uncle Mack.

Next week, Matty is finding it increasingly difficult keeping the truth from Mack, and it’s causing tension all round.

When Moira (Natalie J Robb) explains that she wants to throw a big family Christmas, she pressures Matty into convincing Amy to join them, but Mack isn’t sure that he could play happy families with Amy sat at the dinner table as he laments his missing son.

When an argument breaks out between Matty and Amy over their family loyalties, it all becomes too much for Matty to bear, as he later blurts out to Mack that Amy is in fact visiting Chloe and Reuben tomorrow. A stunned Mack processes this information, and soon goes to Charity with a plan on how to get his son back.

The next day, as Amy and Matty leave the village, little do they realise that Mack and Charity are following them.

Their plan is thwarted though when Amy and Matty are caught up in some roadworks, and they spot Mack and Reuben tailing them in the rear-view mirror.

Matty is mortified as a furious Amy pulls over to confront Mack. Mack demands to know where Chloe is, but when a steadfast Amy refuses to tell him, he takes matters into his own hands by snatching Amy’s phone from her grasp.

Mack sends a message from Amy’s phone in an attempt to lure Chloe into meeting him. Oblivious that she’s no longer talking to her sister, Chloe is excited as she gets Reuben ready to meet up with Amy in a local park. However, Mack’s plan goes awry when he carelessly calls Chloe “babe” in a later text, not something that Amy would usually say. Chloe’s suspicions are aroused, and she soon realises that she’s walking into a trap. Chloe sends a reply, telling Mack that he’s never going to see his son again.

Mack’s furious, but gets little sympathy as his actions cause a snowball effect on those around him. Amy is fuming at Mack for further isolating her vulnerable sister, whilst Matty is equally annoyed that Mack has potentially destroyed his relationship with Amy.

A sarcastic response from Mack leads to Matty punching him, whilst Amy taunts him by hoping that Chloe is true to her word and that he never sees Reuben again.

Believing that Amy blames him for Chloe going on the run, a defeated Matty is sure that his relationship with Amy is over.

A short time later, up at the HOP, Amy is startled by a hooded figure lying in wait for her…

Elsewhere in the village, having recently spent an afternoon golfing with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), Eric (Chris Chittell) has finally agreed to attend a Parkinson’s support group following his recent diagnosis. However, as he sits in his car outside the building, Eric can’t face going in after all.

Later, Eric is shocked when he unexpectedly experiences a tremor, a symptom of the disease that he’s not yet suffered with.

Talking to Manpreet again, she tries to encourage Eric to open up to friend Rodney (Patrick Mower) over his diagnosis. But when Eric plucks up the courage, he’s confused about Rodney’s apparent nonchalant attitude to the news.

Also next week, with Christmas fast approaching, Charles (Kevin Mathurin) may be overestimating the season of goodwill as he somehow manages to convince his mum Claudette (Flo Wilson), and local councillor Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), to work together to organise the Christmas fair.

But will straight-talking Claudette ever be able to agree with Nicola as they bicker over the plans? Whilst she may be clashing with Nicola, little does Claudette realise that someone is admiring her from afar… Bear (Josh Richards) has developed something of an attraction, which is quickly clocked by his housemate Liam (Johnny Cavanagh)!

Does the former wrestler have any chance of finding love with the god-fearing widow?

Over at Wishing Well Cottage, there’s a bit of good news for Sam (James Hooton) and Samson (Sam Hall), who are down in the dumps whilst facing a Christmas without Lydia (Karen Blick).

Lydia recently fled the village to go and stay with her mum for a while, citing a need for some space after discovering friend Kim’s (Claire King) involvement in the death of Craig (Ben Addis).

Samson is thrilled when Charity offers him some kitchen porter duties at The Woolpack, and with Sam proud as punch with his son for landing a job, the two are finally looking forward to the festive season as they decorate their tree in true Dingle fashion.

But Samson has Chas (Lucy Pargeter) to deal with, who is very much looking forward to bossing him around on his first day behind the bar…

Meanwhile, Chas finds herself the target of son Aaron’s (Danny Miller) hatred again, when Paddy (Dominic Brunt) agrees to share daughter Eve’s Christmas with her.

Aaron is thoroughly unimpressed with Paddy, feeling that he’s capitulated to her, but Paddy is quick to jump to Chas’s defence as he reminds her that he and Eve will always love her.

Charles later bears witness to Aaron’s grudge against Chas in The Woolpack, and is shocked by what he hears.

Plus, desperate to earn some cash so she can visit her dad Dan in prison, Amelia (Daisy Campbell) takes on an extra shift at the salon. The only issue is childcare, and a desperate Amelia asks 14-year-old Angelica (Rebecca Bakes) if she could look after baby Esther for a few hours.

Angelica agrees, but when the opportunity to hang out with Heath (Sebastian Dowling) later presents itself, Angelica has a tricky choice to make… will she be tempted to neglect her duties?