Emmerdale has tonight aired the heartbreaking exit of David Metcalfe, who has left the village after 17 years in the aftermath of discovering two huge family secrets.

David (Matthew Wolfenden) made the decision to leave Emmerdale to be with his 9-year-old daughter Amba (Ava Jayasinghe), who left the village earlier this year with mum Priya (Fiona Wade), in London.

David was devastated to discover earlier this week that his ex-girlfriend Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) had begun a clandestine relationship with his former stepson Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

Victoria had split with David last November, on his birthday no less, after he fraudulently tried to let her take the rap for a speeding offence he had committed and put her own licence in jeopardy.

Whilst David had recently confided in Jacob that he was still in love with Victoria, and hoped he could win her back, little did he realise that Jacob had also developed feelings for her.

After the pair shared a charged moment, Jacob made known to a stunned Victoria how he felt about her, and it wasn’t long before the two were locking lips.

As Jacob and Victoria did all they could to hide their relationship, it became obvious to both David and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) that their son had a new spring in his step, but Jacob wouldn’t divulge any details of his new romance.

When David’s birthday rolled around again this week, it turned out to be no less traumatic than last year’s after he spotted Jacob and Victoria kissing through the window at Farrers Barn.

Although David initially remained quiet about what he saw when he later returned to the shop, seething as Jacob lied about what he’d been up to, David’s rage finally took over.

“Stop!” David yelled, slamming his fists on the counter. “Stop lying to me. I know, Jacob… I know about you and Victoria.”

Both were in tears as Jacob tried to explain that he wanted to tell him, but it was too little too late for David. “I feel sick to my stomach. Like I’ve been stabbed in the back, and the person holding the knife is the one person I love more than anyone else in this world.”

David soon stated that this was second time Jacob had done this to him, and whilst the first occasion had seen David’s girlfriend Maya groom a still underage Jacob, David pointed out that Jacob knew exactly what he was doing this time around.

When Eric (Chris Chittell) entered the shop to hear David and Jacob arguing about a huge secret, he wrongly assumed that Jacob had just told David about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Eric’s revelation came as another huge blow to David, who whilst struggling to take in the news, chose to spare his father the details of Jacob’s betrayal by claiming they were actually arguing about Jacob’s exam results.

When Victoria later asked to meet with David herself, she apologised for him finding out the way he did, but tried to assure him that it wasn’t just some fling—she and Jacob were serious about each other.

Given the age difference, Jacob being 20 and Victoria 29, David couldn’t help but draw comparison to Maya again, accusing Victoria of biding their own time together until Jacob was a little older to make her move and avoid prison.

Victoria rubbished David’s claim, pointing out that their own age difference is greater, but David’s mind was made up, and warned her to end it.

Seeing how broken David was, Victoria later told Jacob that their lies had only made things worse. If they’d been honest from the start, David may have eventually come around to the idea, but Victoria felt that Jacob should put his relationship with his dad first, and as such she was calling an end to things.

How did David leave Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode, a chance conversation with Jai (Chris Bisson), who told him that Amba was struggling at school, gave David food for thought. Whilst Jai acknowledged it must be difficult for David being 200 miles away from her, Eric was quick to point that he could be in London in only a few short hours.

Jacob and Victoria visited David that evening to tell him that things were now over between them, but things turned tense when an embittered David mocked the idea that Jacob could ever be in love with Victoria.

As Jacob warned his dad not to patronise him, he pointed out that things could have been different if David hadn’t treated Victoria so badly. David retorted that if things had worked out, Victoria would now be Jacob’s stepmother, but instead she was nothing more than a thoughtless slapper.

Jacob saw red, and before he knew it, he had punched his dad in the face.

Jacob was anguished as he realised what he’d done, as David ordered the pair of them to get out.

When Eric later showed up back at the shop, he could see David was extremely upset, and now sporting a black eye. David again kept the truth about Jacob from Eric, and instead claimed he’d injured himself whilst getting his suitcase off the top of the wardrobe.

Eric quickly realised that London was evidently calling, as David confirmed that he needed to get out of the village—Amba needs him.

David told Eric that he was the only person keeping him in the village now, Jacob didn’t need him any more, and wished that Eric could come with him.

As he tearfully asked Eric if he was doing the right thing, feeling bad for leaving him so soon after his diagnosis, Eric assured him that he would be fine and he needed to be with his daughter.

Eric could sense that something further was going on but David didn’t elaborate, as they reaffirmed their love for one another.

As David later took one last look around his former business, Jacob returned, having been told by Eric that David was leaving.

Jacob was hurt after realising that David wasn’t planning on saying goodbye to him, and as he apologised for hitting him, David turned his back on him.

“So that’s it…?” Jacob asked.

“I think it’s best for the both of us,” David replied, struggling to keep it together.“You can’t even bear to look at me,” Jacob pleaded. “Please… dad?”

“Maybe you shouldn’t call me that any more…” David coldly responded, the comment cutting through Jacob deeply.

Although not Jacob’s biological father, David has raised him as his own for the past 13 years, and Jacob has always considered him as his dad.

Realising that there was nothing more he could say to David, Jacob left, knowing it could be the last time he ever saw him.

As David packed the final things into his car, Leyla, Eric and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) were there to wave him off. Brenda wondered where Jacob was, but David claimed they’d already said their goodbyes. As he bid farewell to the three of them, David commented that it felt like the end of an era.

“You’re going to come back through, right?” Leyla asked. David couldn’t answer though, giving a shrug, as he simply told them he’d miss them all.

As David started up the car, Jacob stood around the corner in tears, whilst Victoria watched David pass from the doorway of Keepers Cottage.

Momentarily gathering himself as he reached the end of Main Street, David drove off into the night.

Will Jacob ever see his dad again?

Following David’s departure, Emmerdale uploaded a compilation of moments from his 17 years on the show to social media.