Coming up on Neighbours, Toadie faces his worst nightmare when daughter Nell goes missing while trying to hunt down Melanie.

Australian magazine TV Week has revealed that Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) will go missing after trying to track down her ex-stepmum Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Ever since Neighbours returned in mid-September, Nell has had it in for Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Two years have passed in Erinsborough since the show’s then-final episode aired in July 2022.

The finale saw Toadie marry Melanie in a beautiful yet unconventional ceremony, and his children Nell and Hugo couldn’t have been happier that their dad had found love once again.

Returning to Ramsay Street two years later, Melanie and Toadie’s relationship has broken down, with Mel ending the relationship after claiming she wasn’t cut out to be a step mum.

Toadie kept the reason for the breakup from his children, not wanting them to feel in any way responsible for things coming to an end.

Yet Nell – who has been re-cast and aged up to 14 – has been struggling to accept Toadie’s relationship with Terese, believing that her dad should still be with Melanie.

She spent weeks trying to sabotage things between the newliweds, culminating with her sending a ceramic pig to Melanie in the post, with a letter reading: “Not working out with Dad and Terese. He’s miserable and still loves you. Come back.”

Unfortunately for her, the package bounced back in the mail, and Toadie soon discovered the extent of his daughter’s unhappiness when a tussle over the pig saw it smash on the floor, revealing the letter within.

Since then, Toadie, Terese and Nell have begun family counselling, and things have been slowly going in the right direction.

Nell confessed to counsellor Rhonda (Rebekah Robertson) that she had never really processed the day that she lost mum Sonya (Eve Morey), and that she wished she’d known that day would be the last time she saw her. It appeared that Melanie’s departure was one too many losses to bear.

Soon after, things seemed to be looking up, and Nell finally appeared to be warming towards Terese.

Yet in reality, she’s still looking for answers. This week, after overhearing a conversation between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Melanie’s old friend Sharon Davies (Jessica Muschamp), Nell orchestrates a meeting with Sharon where she tries to get to the bottom of Melanie’s whereabouts.

Now, TV Week has unveiled more spoilers for the weeks ahead, revealing that Nell goes missing after trying to track Melanie down.

Desperate to find Melanie, and armed with the new information from Sharon, Nell decides to skip school to head to the address where Mel is supposedly staying. But when she gets there, she’s in for a shock as she comes face to face with a dangerous intruder…

Toadie soon discovers that Nell hasn’t turned up at school. When she doesn’t answer his calls, he starts to get worried and raises the alarm.

Friend and neighbour JJ (Riley Briant) is the only other person who knows where Nell has gone, and, seeing how worried Toadie is, he eventually fesses up.

“Sharon helping Nell in this way was reckless and has put her in danger,” Ryan explains to TV Week.

Toadie, Terese and Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) rush straight to Mel’s supposed address, where Andrew kicks in the front door. While there’s no sign of Nell herself, her backpack and smashed phone are inside! Clearly something terrible has happened.

Then, there’s a stunning discovery after Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) join the search party.

“Toadie’s neighbours are like family,” Ryan tells TV Week. “They continue to always show up for the good and the bad moments in his life – their support means everything.”

The publication questions whether the dramatic events will see Toadie and Melanie reunite for the first time since Melanie walked out on their marriage a year ago.

“Toadie was shocked when Melanie left him,” Ryan reveals. “There were so many unanswered questions.”

These episodes will air in the run-up to Flashback Week, which is expected to explain exactly why Melanie left Toadie, and why Paul jilted Terese on the day of their vow renewal.

Is Nell’s disappearance what will bring Melanie back to Ramsay Street?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the week ahead:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 25 / 8928)

Haz and Holly come face to face with Holly’s violent ex Eden, putting their safety on the line.

Remi faces a potentially deadly threat when a dangerous delivery is received, throwing the Varga-Murphys’ lives into turmoil.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 26 / 8929)

JJ drops a bombshell that throws the Varga-Murphys and the Rodwells into survival mode.

Mackenzie and Holly fawn over Haz and his heroics.

Haz struggles to grapple with his priorities, leading to a personal crossroads and a falling out with Billie.

Wednesday 25th October (Episode 27 / 8930)

Reece and Byron’s search is spurred forward by a promising new lead.

Sadie is concerned by an unsettling new development in Haz’s love life.

Just as Nell and Terese appear to be bonding, Nell overhears something that can only lead to trouble.

Thursday 26th October (Episode 28 / 8931)

The pressure on Reece mounts as people start asking questions. Jane wants to get to know Reece more, so Byron organises a dinner.

Nell struggles to keep her story straight as her web of lies grows larger and she organises a secret meeting with Sharon Davies.

Paul plays with fire in his mission to keep control over Lassiters, as he invites newcomer Tess Carmichael to dinner.

For more spoilers for the weeks ahead, check out our dedicated Neighbours Spoilers page.