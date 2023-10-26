Neighbours Spoilers – The Varga-Murphys face an Anthrax threat

On tonight’s Neighbours, the Linwell Brothers take their threats on the Varga-Murphy family to new extremes as a dangerous envelope arrives in the post.

The Varga-Murphys have found themselves collateral damage in some dodgy dealings, after Cara’s (Sara West) involvement with shonky builders back in Werribee.

Having left Werribee under a cloud, Cara learnt earlier in the week that WorkSafe wanted her to testify to the company’s unsafe working conditions and began connecting the dots that the broken ceiling fan at Lassiters and their smashed car window may have been a warning from the brothers.

As they discussed the revelation inside No. 30, Cara and wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) were oblivious to the parked car outside their house, watching from afar.

In today’s episode, things take a new, potentially deadly turn.

It all starts when JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) run into Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) at Harold’s. Although four episodes have passed, it’s only been a day in Erinsborough, and JJ finds himself needing to apologise for running away from their driving lesson.

“When something’s working, stick at it,” Andrew reassures JJ, utilising another saying his father used to tell him. With that, the pair make a plan to go for another parallel parking lesson, despite Cara having warned Andrew against it.

Back at home, Cara and Remi are casting their eyes over their new motion-detect cameras that have arrived. It’s part of a plan to be extra vigilant due to the new information they’ve learnt about the Linwell Brothers.

When the boys return, Cara explains that they need to be mindful moving forward and for JJ, that means no more driving lessons for the foreseeable future. Naturally, JJ pipes up, informing her of his plan with Andrew, but Cara sees red. As far as she’s concerned, Andrew has totally undermined her and moving forward, wants nothing to do with the Rodwells – especially after everything with Wendy (Candice Leask).

However, when Cara goes around to see Andrew, the frosty relationship begins to thaw.

Andrew explains that the investigation into the Linwell Brothers has revealed that they fit the profile of who the police think vandalised their car. Naturally, with Cara being a named witness in the WorkSafe case, it’s likely that the harassment will continue until Cara removes herself from the witness list.

Although Cara came to remind Andrew to back off JJ, she soon realises how much he does care. Andrew thinks that the two families got off on the wrong foot and he would love a chance to fix things. With food for thought, Cara leaves.

Having overheard the conversation, Wendy probes her husband for more information. Although he’s initially hesitant given the confidential nature of the situation, he soon divulges exactly what is going on with Cara. He explains that the police are currently looking into how the Linwell Brothers tracked the family down following their move.

Armed with this knowledge, Wendy retreats. But it soon becomes obvious exactly what Wendy has done. It was only a few weeks back, but having got daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) to dig through Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) office, that Wendy reached out to the Linwell Brothers for dirt on Cara, blowing the lid on her whereabouts. How much danger has she put the family in?

Meanwhile, back at No. 30, Cara affords JJ one luxury despite the whole mess that the family are currently in – he can continue with his driving lessons. JJ’s grateful, but now it’s Dex with the problem.

Following his brother out into the sunroom, JJ quizzes Dex on his attitude towards the whole situation.

“They’re only driving lessons,” he reminds his brother, but Dex isn’t having a bar of it.

Knowing full well that JJ is doing these lessons to grow closer to Andrew, the man whom he believes could be his father, Dex delivers JJ a blow.

“If this blows up our family, it’s your fault,” he says, terse.

Though JJ’s deception is at the forefront of Dex’s mind, it seems the family could have a much bigger problem at hand.

The next morning, Remi retrieves the mail, with the rest of her family in the room.

As she begins to sift through it, she gives herself a papercut. Not thinking anything of it, she opens the letter and finds her hand covered in a white powder.

Realising the severity of the situation, Remi orders Cara to get herself and the boys out of the house. Faced with an Anthrax threat, Remi is distraught.

Have the Linwell Brothers destroyed the Varga-Murphys for good?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 21 / 8924)

JJ’s erratic behaviour becomes increasingly troubling.

Jane’s new plan hits shaky ground.

Reece is paid a visit by an unwelcome guest from home.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 22 / 8925)

Mackenzie is forced to confront a horrifying truth.

Toadie faces up to the issues threatening the happiness of his family.

Jane makes poor decisions after facing yet another blow.

Reece’s time in Erinsborough is at risk due to the meddling of an outsider.

Wednesday 25th October (Episode 23 / 8926)

Thursday 26th October (Episode 24 / 8927)

