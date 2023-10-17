Neighbours Spoilers – Hilary Robinson returns to Ramsay Street

Coming up on Neighbours, Hilary Robinson returns to Ramsay Street as Paul goes out of his way to help Terese – leading Toadie to fear he’s still in love with her.

It’s been war on Ramsay Street ever since Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) announced herself as the mystery developer who tendered for the land that Erinsborough High School is built on.

Whilst in the UK, Jane (Annie Jones) received word that the school was under threat of closure, and when she returned prematurely, she learnt that it was partially thanks to someone she thought of as a close friend.

Ever since Terese’s declaration, the relationship between the pair has been fraught. To complicate matters further, friends Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) have found themselves caught in the middle.

On one hand, Susan feels a deep connection with Jane’s argument to save the school, having been the principal for many years.

On the other, Karl is finding himself siding with Terese, having been approached last week with an offer to join her project, Eirene Rising. The offer comes with a generous salary boost, and Karl can’t help but be tempted.

Along the way, Terese has had the unwavering support of two people. The first, her current husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney). The second, her ex-husband and businessman Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Following her departure from Lassiters in 2022, Terese began scouting out new ventures for her to sink her teeth into and conceived Eirene Rising, a new way of retirement living.

During their divorce, Paul made Terese several promises, including offering her office space in the complex, which last week, he offered her, free of charge.

In Monday’s episode, Paul has another idea for her. He knows someone she could benefit greatly receiving advice from – his cousin, Hilary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury).

Hilary is no stranger to Paul’s ploys. After a 25-year break from Erinsborough, Hilary returned in 2015 for the Erinsborough Festival, and spent time over the next few years popping in and out whenever Paul needed support, or a talking to. She was involved in several of his plans, including his Robinson Heights development, an entire neighbourhood built on the land surrounding Erinsborough High, as well as playing a part in a new funding program for the school.

Naturally, Hilary is the perfect person for Terese to talk to – she’s a retiree, she lives close by and she’s blunt in her nature, if she doesn’t like an idea, she wouldn’t hold back.

The pair have a fruitful chat, and Hilary seems to be the reassurance that Terese needs. That is until Jane arrives…

Not only has Jane had the weight of the school’s potential demolition on her mind, but her son Byron (Xavier Molyneaux) has been seeing Reece (Mischa Barton), a businesswoman and daughter of Lassiter’s part-owner, Conrad Sinclair.

Although he initially kept their relationship a secret, a drunken show of affection in the Lassiters complex two weeks ago led to several Ramsay Street residents learning of their tryst, including Jane.

With the news out in the open, Byron made plans to introduce his mother to his new girlfriend over lunch at The Waterhole – coincidentally at the same time Terese was meeting with Hilary.

As Byron and Reece join Jane and Sam (Henrietta Graham), it becomes clear that Jane isn’t too impressed with Reece, secretly fearing that Byron will head to the US to be with her when she leaves. So, when an already tightly wound Jane enters the Waterhole and sees Terese sitting with Hilary, sparks are set to fly.

Questioning Terese’s motives, Jane reveals the exact location of her plans to Hilary – the land that Erinsborough High is on, the school at which Hilary was employed as the librarian for many years.

Upon learning of the location, Hilary is quick to shut down the meeting with Terese, telling her she’ll never support a venture that could harm the school.

Although it’s only a small blow for Terese, Jane is elated.

Heading back to her son, Jane explains her concerns about the school’s impending closure to Reece. Jane is thrilled when Reece explains that she knows every trick of the trade when it comes to stopping developments being approved and will gladly share her knowledge.

Jane: 1, Terese: 0!

Meanwhile, it seems that Paul’s hiding a secret from his ex-wife about just how much support he’s giving her.

After lunch with Sam and Jane, Byron takes Reece to Ramsay Street and shows her No. 32. He’s grateful that she found common ground with his mother, and it only serves to strengthen their relationship.

back outside, the pair run into Toadie, who thanks Reece for her willingness to let Paul honour his promise to give Terese office space in the complex. Reece tells him that she’s more than happy to have another paying tenant in there.

This is news to Toadie – as far as he and Terese were aware, she has the space completely free.

Why did Paul lie? Rattled, Toadie turns to Karl (Alan Fletcher) for advice and there’s only one conclusion he can circle back to…

Is Paul still in love with Terese?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for this week:

Monday 16th October (Episode 17 / 8920)

The Kennedys find themselves questioning their allegiances.

Mackenzie finds herself at the centre of a dangerous ticking timebomb.

With her guilt piqued, Wendy is forced into an uncomfortable situation.

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 18 / 8921)

Byron steps outside of his comfort zone as two worlds collide.

Mackenzie’s faith is restored, but not everyone shares her confidence.

Toadie raises concerns that could threaten his marriage.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 19 / 8922)

Paul comes up against a hard line of questioning.

Byron makes a shock admission that threatens his relationship.

Mackenzie’s besties are determined to find out more about the new spark in her life.

Thursday 19th October (Episode 20 / 8923)

The Varga-Murphy’s past comes back to haunt them in a violent display.

Reece is troubled by a personal discovery.

Terese is pushed well and truly outside of her comfort zone when she receives a surprise gift.

