Neighbours Spoilers – Holly’s ex Eden arrives in Erinsborough!

When Mackenzie gets stood up on Monday’s episode of Neighbours, she falls into the arms of a handsome young man ‘Ed’, but is there more to him than meets the eye?

Mackenzie’s love life since her arrival on Ramsay Street has been turbulent at best.

It took some time from when she arrived for her to find her first suitor in Erinsborough, coming in the form of the reformed school bully, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

For Mackenzie, it was the first time she had felt truly accepted by a man. However, the relationship was destined for failure when she learnt that Richie had rated her sexual performance on an app about students at Erinsborough High.

It wasn’t until the following year that Mackenzie found love again, this time with one of her closest friends. When she first arrived in Erinsborough, she quickly befriended Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend Hendrix (Benny Turland), and while wasn’t long before the mismatched couple broke up, Mackenzie maintained a close friendship with both of them.

Following her gender confirmation surgery, Mackenzie and Hendrix slowly began to grow closer. After an incident with a spider, the pair fell into each other’s arms and almost kissed. From there, their relationship grew, and they eventually fell for one another.

The love story was one for the ages, and the young couple couldn’t have been happier. Tragedy was waiting around the corner, however, and following a fire at the high school, Hendrix began to fall ill.

After numerous doctors’ appointments, Hendrix was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, due to the smoke inhalation he suffered saving Mackenzie from the fire.

Time was of the essence for the young pair, with Hendrix promptly proposing to Mackenzie during a visit to Sydney, and they wed not long after. Although he was able to undergo a lung transplant, Hendrix passed away not long after.

It was a devastating blow to Mackenzie. She mourned his loss terribly, and questioned what she would do with her life now that he was gone.

Fast forward two years and Mackenzie has found herself attracted to a new beau. This time, it’s her housemate Haz (Shiv Palekar). Although she still wore her wedding rings on a necklace, it was glaringly obvious to everyone around her that she was beginning to fall for him. Everyone, except Haz himself!

With best friend Sadie (Emerald Chan) in her corner, Mackenzie contemplated whether or not it was time to move on from Hendrix, and decided it was time to remove the wedding rings and instead, keep them in her handbag.

However, as the universe would have it, just as Mackenzie decided it might be time to give the dating world another shot, Haz got a booty call from online match Billie (Georgia Walters), leaving her devastated. Even worse, Billie stuck around, and she and Haz are currently flouting their lust for one another at every opportunity.

Not wanting to let this keep her down, Mackenzie was encouraged to join the dating apps, and with Sadie’s help began wafting through the numerous contestants that could play the next big role in her life.

This week, Mackenzie finds herself heading to the Waterhole on her first date since Hendrix. Whilst she prepares herself, Haz finds himself feeling uneasy at the thought of Mack seeing another guy. Is he beginning to realise that he too has feelings for his housemate?

Nevertheless, Mackenzie moves forward, but is dealt a blow when she is stood up.

She drowns her sorrows, and as she drunkenly goes to leave the Waterhole, stumbles and falls straight into a charming young suitor. Just as Hendrix did, he catches her in his arms. She’s flattered, and explains that she is heading home. Refusing to let her wait alone, the stranger offers to walk her out to ensure she gets home safely.

Mackenzie’s immediately on red alert. Noting her hesitance, the young man explains that he has two sisters and if they were in Mack’s shoes, he would want someone to wait with them to make sure they were safe.

Assuring her that as soon as she’s in the taxi, he’ll return to the pub, Mackenzie agrees.

“My name’s Ed; I’m a good egg,” he says, with a smile. Mackenzie puts her fears aside.

“My name is Mackenzie and if I was an egg, I’d be scrambled,” she replies, taking his hand as the pair walk out together.

However only a few metres away, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) is on a late shift at Lassiters, where she’s busy flicking through her phone.

The discussions of moving forward have sparked something in her, and she feels maybe it’s time to rid her life of her abusive ex-boyfriend Eden.

As she scrolls through her camera roll, Holly happens across a video of herself and Eden together… and it’s the same man that Mackenzie has just left the Waterhole with!

Is Mackenzie heading for disaster?

Upcoming scenes will see newcomer ‘Ed’ restore Macknezie’s faith in men as the pair grow closer. Her friends try to get the lowdown on the mysterious new spark in her life, but will they find out that he’s really Holly’s ex-boyfriend Eden before it’s too late?

Further ahead, with Mackenzie back on the dating scene, Holly – who is currently oblivious to her friend’s feelings towards Haz – attempts to move on herself. Spoiler photos see her getting close to Haz at the Waterhole in a few weeks’ time, as Mackenzie looks on in shock.

Will Mackenzie and Haz ever admit their feelings for one another, or is Holly set to steal Mack’s man?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 16th October (Episode 17 / 8920)

The Kennedys find themselves questioning their allegiances.

Mackenzie finds herself at the centre of a dangerous ticking timebomb.

With her guilt piqued, Wendy is forced into an uncomfortable situation.

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 18 / 8921)

Byron steps outside of his comfort zone as two worlds collide.

Mackenzie’s faith is restored, but not everyone shares her confidence.

Toadie raises concerns that could threaten his marriage.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 19 / 8922)

Paul comes up against a hard line of questioning.

Byron makes a shock admission that threatens his relationship.

Mackenzie’s besties are determined to find out more about the new spark in her life.

Thursday 19th October (Episode 20 / 8923)

The Varga-Murphys’ past comes back to haunt them in a violent display.

Reece is troubled by a personal discovery.

Terese is pushed well and truly outside of her comfort zone when she receives a surprise gift.

For spoilers for the next three weeks, check out our dedicated Neighbours Spoilers page.