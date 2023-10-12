Neighbours’ Jane blackmailed after Dex and JJ face bullying

On tonight’s episode of Neighbours, Dex and JJ’s first day at Erinsborough High was marred by a bully, as another blackmailed Jane.

It’s only been three weeks since the Varga-Murphys arrived on Ramsay Street and they’re already making their presence felt around Erinsborough.

The four-strong family, consisting of couple Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) and their sons JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), have already gone to war with another family, and purchased No. 30, all within the space of a few days.

What started as a short holiday for the family, who are initially from Werribee, has turned into a new life – much to the shock of JJ, who picked the location with an ulterior motive.

Remi made her presence known during a life-saving exercise at the Waterhole when a patron began choking. Although Karl (Alan Fletcher) attempted to take over, Remi was quick to state she was a doctor, and had the situation resolved within seconds.

Cara, a handywoman, was determined to build a house back home, despite Remi’s resistance. Within days of their holiday beginning, she was approached by Paul (Stefan Dennis) with a proposition to join Lassiters as the building manager, instigating a feud with Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask).

Whilst his parents quietly fought about what to do with their future, JJ was busy making headway trying to find his biological father.

Having read the diary of Philippa, one of Cara’s friends, JJ learnt that his father may be none other than Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will). It was for that reason that he orchestrated the family’s trip to Ramsay Street, and he’s in search of proof.

He snuck into No. 26 to find conclusive evidence, but when he was caught by Sadie (Emerald Chan), he was accused of stealing and thus began the next big Ramsay Street battle: the Varga-Murphys versus the Rodwells.

Quietly observing from the wings however was Dex. The quieter of the two boys, Dex was a sounding board for his brother, eventually uncovering the truth behind why JJ chose Erinsborough for their temporary home.

This week, the boys begin their schooling at Erinsborough High. It’s a significant change for the pair, who are now forced to make new friends. For JJ, it doesn’t seem like it would be a big deal, but for introverted Dex, he soon becomes a target.

On the first day of school, the Varga-Murphy boys are confronted by Noah Dawes (Zane Ciarma), a younger student who makes his presence known.

It’s during this first interaction that Remi rushes in to give Dex his asthma puffer that he had left in Cara’s ute.

“Does your Mum always refer to herself in the third person?” Noah asks inquisitively, after Remi mentions ‘Mum’. JJ is quick to point out that she is ‘Ma’ and that they are two different people. Although Dex and his brother think nothing of it, Noah latches onto the fact that the pair have lesbian parents.

Later in the day, Jane (Annie Jones) and Curtis (Nathan Borg) head into class, discussing their plan to save Erinsborough High, where they catch Noah jibing at Dex for having two mothers. Jane is furious and orders him to her office immediately.

Cara and Remi are called, and are grateful for Jane’s zero-tolerance policy towards Noah’s behaviour. Immediately following their departure, Noah enters Jane’s office with his father Pete (Gabriel Egan), who is appalled by his son’s behaviour. He assures Jane that he will hold him accountable.

For Jane, this isn’t enough. She reveals that for Noah’s attitude, he will receive a three-day suspension, as is the precedent she has set. Pete isn’t happy to hear this though, telling Jane that the punishment is harsh for the crime.

“There’s no place for bigotry in my school,” she states, standing firm on her decision.

Once home, JJ and Dex discuss the day with their mothers. Once gone, Cara and Remi discuss Dex and how far he has come… Hopeful, they think this is the new beginning that he needed. Will they be right?

Meanwhile, Jane and Curtis are continuing their plight to save Erinsborough High from permanent closure. After crunching the numbers, Curtis confirms to Jane that they need 30 more enrolments to pull in from of West Waratah and Anson’s Corner. If they can manage that, they’ll be able to save the school.

Although overjoyed by the news, Jane is shocked when she receives an email from Pete, who has resorted to blackmail to save his son from suspension.

Reading the email aloud, Jane revealed that Pete is threatening to pull Noah from Erinsborough High if the suspension is not revoked. What’s more, he has six other parents that are happy to do so as well.

Jane and Curtis are floored by the suggestion. Will she have to backflip on her decision?

And if so, what will this mean moving forward for Jane’s relationship with Cara and Remi?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 9th October (Episode 13 / 8916)

Paul digs up startling new information in his quest for dirt on his rival.

Jane spirals as she deals with a devastating blow and the potential fallout of a close friendship.

Haz finds out the hard way that he may have bitten off more than he could chew, when he decided to become a pet owner.

Tuesday 10th October (Episode 14 / 8917)

Paul makes a calculated move that has explosive consequences at Lassiters.

Mackenzie takes a leap of faith, placing her well and truly outside of her comfort zone.

Harold has an extravagant plan.

Wednesday 11th October (Episode 15 / 8918)

After being dealt a devastating blow, Wendy dangerously takes matters into her own hands.

Byron faces up to some hard truths.

Toadie makes a shocking realization.

Thursday 12th October (Episode 16 / 8919)

Toadie is shocked upon the discovery of a deceit.

Byron plans the perfect, all-Australian date.

The Varga-Murphys face a rocky start as they further ingrain themselves in the community.

