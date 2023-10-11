Neighbours Spoilers – Toadie uncovers Nell’s deception

Toadie made a shocking discovery on today’s Neighbours, as he realised his daughter hasn’t truly come to terms with his new marriage.

“A smile can hide so many feelings”. It’s the saying that seems to be the new mantra of Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner), the troubled teenage daughter of lovable larrikin Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Since the show’s return three weeks ago, it’s become very apparent that Nell isn’t a fan of Toadie’s new wife, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Immediately following the wedding, Nell was all smiles and love, embracing the newest lady in Toadie’s life. However, it didn’t take long before her true feelings surfaced, when younger brother Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) learnt of her plan – to reconnect Toadie and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Although it’s quite clear Toadie has moved on from his fourth wife, only recently did it come to light – via a letter that the father of three was holding on to – that Melanie left after feeling that she couldn’t be a stepmother again.

Not knowing the true reason for Mel’s departure, Nell has kept a close eye on Toadie and Terese’s relationship, looking for anything she could use to drive a wedge between them.

When Terese received a blow, learning that council had knocked back her development of Eirene Rising on Power Road, Nell leapt at the opportunity. Terese’s anger appeared to shock Toadie, so Nell hoped to pounce while they were in a slightly weakened state.

Recent episodes saw Nell retrieve a porcelain pig that Melanie had left behind, and plant it right where Toadie would find it – in one of the boxes he was moving into No. 22.

It brought back painful memories for Toadie, who was rattled by its reappearance, and Nell’s belief that was doing the right thing was further cemented when her dad told Harold (Ian Smith) that he wasn’t ready to update the history book with an entry following his divorce.

Soon after, Nell’s house of cards came tumbling down when Terese caught Hugo retrieving a pig earring that Nell had planted. With Nell’s activity uncovered, she put on a brave front and accepted Terese as part of the family… or so she and Toadie thought.

In today’s episode, Terese continued her bid to win Nell over, purchasing special treats for her and Hugo to take to school as part of their lunch. However, Nell was quick to point out that Terese had in fact purchased the wrong variants of the food she and her brother enjoy. Terese was deflated, but let it slide.

However, it wasn’t long before Terese realised that Nell’s comment, and supposed acceptance of her the week before, were masking a totally different agenda.

As Terese put her feet up following a promising conversation with Karl (Alan Fletcher) about the next steps of her development – more on that later! – Toadie answered the door and received a package marked return to sender. He was quick to note that not only was it addressed to Melanie, but it was written in Nell’s handwriting.

Opening the package, Toadie discovered the porcelain pig that Melanie had left and Nell had planted. When Nell returned from school, Toadie questioned his daughter about why she would send the pig back to Mel.

Feigning innocence, Nell claimed she didn’t think that Toadie would want reminders of his ex-wife around… and she almost got away with it!

Quick to grab the pig, Nell announced she would send it to the correct address, but Toadie resisted, claiming he would handle it. In the commotion, the pig was dropped and shattered.

Throwing herself into the mess, Nell quickly retrieved a bit of paper, hoping her father wouldn’t see, but he called her out and demanded that she hand it over. When she did, Toadie read it aloud:

“Not working out with Dad and Terese. He’s miserable and still loves you. Come back.”

Uh-oh. The look on Toadie and Terese’s faces said it all – how will Nell get out of this one?

It’s not only Nell who is quickly making herself unpopular. Her stepmother Terese is also causing waves.

Since the news emerged about her tendering for development on the site of Erinsborough High, the friendship she has with principal Jane (Annie Jones) has fractured. Once close friends, now not talking.

In today’s episode, Terese attempted to talk to Jane, but was quickly shut down. Her suggestion that the school could be saved was thwarted by Terese, but Jane is adamant that she and colleague Curtis (Nathan Borg) are driving a fierce campaign to drive enrolments up, enough to save the school.

“I don’t want to battle with you,” Terese told her, knowing the school’s fate has been sealed.

“And yet you are the one who declared war!” Jane snipes back.

It seems there’ll be a new contender in the rivalry though, with the possibility of Susan (Jackie Woodburne) being pitted squarely between the two.

Not long after seeing Jane, Terese met with Karl (Alan Fletcher). She has a proposition: she is looking for two general practitioners to join the Eirene team and needs a senior practitioner to manage them.

Not only is it a great opportunity, but Terese also dangles an attractive pay rise in front of him.

With Susan currently on Jane’s side, will her husband’s lucrative new job opportunity with Terese test her loyalities?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 9th October (Episode 13 / 8916)

Paul digs up startling new information in his quest for dirt on his rival.

Jane spirals as she deals with a devastating blow and the potential fallout of a close friendship.

Haz finds out the hard way that he may have bitten off more than he could chew, when he decided to become a pet owner.

Tuesday 10th October (Episode 14 / 8917)

Paul makes a calculated move that has explosive consequences at Lassiters.

Mackenzie takes a leap of faith, placing her well and truly outside of her comfort zone.

Harold has an extravagant plan.

Wednesday 11th October (Episode 15 / 8918)

After being dealt a devastating blow, Wendy dangerously takes matters into her own hands.

Byron faces up to some hard truths.

Toadie makes a shocking realization.

Thursday 12th October (Episode 16 / 8919)

Toadie is shocked upon the discovery of a deceit.

Byron plans the perfect, all-Australian date.

The Varga-Murphys face a rocky start as they further ingrain themselves in the community.

For spoilers for the next three weeks, check out our dedicated Neighbours Spoilers page.