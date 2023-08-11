Home and Away Spoilers – John moves in with Irene

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, John moves into Irene’s place after his health scare, the Stunning Organics CEO heads to court, and Mali takes a risk.

The fallout from Stunning Organics’ bomb attack continues to be felt around Summer Bay next week, as the victims and their loved ones struggle to deal with their recoveries alongside their frustration at the lack of culpability.

Roo (Georgie Parker) was worst hit by the blast, as she and John (Shane Withington) escaped their hire van with only a split second to spare before the hidden device detonated. Soon after arrival at Northern Districts Hospital, Roo realised that she could no longer feel her legs, and she later rapidly deteriorated and went into cardiac arrest.

Bree (Juliet Godwin) struggled to stabilise Roo before she was eventually airlifted to a city hospital for urgent spinal surgery.

Next week, Alf returns from Roo’s bedside where she remains comatose, there’s no way of knowing if the surgery has been a success until she wakes up, and there’s no indication of exactly when that will be.

There’s finally a turn up for the books when Rose (Kirsty Marillier) learns that the chief suspect—the former CEO of Stunning Organics—has been spotted at a Yabbie Creek motel.

Officers rush over to the motel where the suspect is quickly apprehended, with Rose later confirming to Marilyn (Emily Symons) that he’ll be going away for a long time.

Marilyn excitedly updates Alf—the ordeal is finally over! But it’s of little comfort to Alf who points out that Roo is still lying unconscious in a hospital bed in the city…

When the perpertrator later pleads guilty to all charges, Marilyn is relieved that she will not have to testify.

The Coastal News then run a story with a statement from the newly appointed CEO of Stunning Organics, Carey Fielding, who states that the former CEO’s actions are “no reflection of the high standards and ethics we aspire to at Stunning Organics”, and that they wish to “reassure our loyal customers and hard-working brand ambassadors that our high quality products will continue to trade as normal“.

Alf and Marilyn are fuming… it seems it’s back to business as usual for the dodgy company!

Elsewhere, whilst hero of the hour Mali has got off comparitively lightly after being caught up in the blast, his perforated eardrum is bringing about a host of problems.

Ordered to stay out of the water for several weeks, Mali’s whole livelihood is on the line now that he’s unable to conduct surfing lessons, mere months after taking on the board shop. Although he can still keep the shop itself running, the lessons are what bring in the most income.

Mali returns to work in the surf club despite suffering from recurring dizzy spells—telling Rose that since he’s a small business owner, he doesn’t get sick leave and he’s already taken off as much time as he can afford.

Frustrated, and in the belief that perhaps Bree and her fellow doctors were just being overly cautious, Mali ignores Rose’s warnings and heads down to the beach with his surfboard the next morning. Equipped with an earplug, Mali is sure that it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try.

Everything seems good at first, but as Mali tries to catch a wave, he keels over backwards and wipes out.

He struggles to keep his head above the water momentarily, but then disappears beneath the surface…

Will Mali be okay?!

Meanwhile, John is released from hospital following his own traumatic experience.

Having suffered from some internal bleeding following the explosion, John was seemingly out of the woods following surgery, until his heartrate suddenly skyrocketed.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) was terrified as she watched Bree administer a drug to John that momentarily stopped his heart in order to recalibrate it, and the two later had a heart to heart when she refused to leave her friend’s bedside all night.

Having experienced the drug’s well known side effect of ‘impending doom’, the very sensation of death approaching, John was in a particularly philosophical mood as he lamented his situation and thanked Irene for being there for him.

“If I died here today, I would have died a lonely man” he told her. “When I leave here, I go back to an empty house… there’s got to be more to life than that, hasn’t there?”

Having picked John up from the hospital, Irene brings him back to the diner where even John’s biggest critic Alf is pleased to see him.

When Bree points out that John should really have someone to stay with him at home, John insists that he’ll be fine on his own. But Irene isn’t having that, he’s coming to stay with her, and she’s not accepting no as an answer!

As Irene shows John into the downstairs bedroom at the Beach House, it’s clear that he doesn’t want to be any trouble to her as he talks about only staying a couple of days. Irene can sense something is up, and John worries that she feels obligated because of his ‘little wobble’ at the hospital.

Irene puts those fears to rest as she reminds him that she invited him—he’s her friend and she wants to make sure he’s well cared for.

But as John finally begins to relax and make himself at home, will Irene regret her decision… or will John surprise us all?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th August (Episode 8061)

Kirby and Rose’s friendship is in peril. The Morgan household is on edge. Xander attempts to set some boundaries.

Tuesday 15th August (Episode 8062)

Felicity resolves to identify her attacker. Alf is frustrated over the explosion fallout. Xander confronts his grief. Mali is stubbornly headed for a wipe-out.

Wednesday 16th August (Episode 8063)

Mali’s too proud to ask for help. Felicity’s search takes a dive. Marilyn is shocked by the latest news on Stunning Organics.

Thursday 17th August (Episode 8064)

Mercedes gets under Bree’s skin. Cash throws himself into work. Has Irene bitten off more than she can chew?

Friday 18th August (Episode 8065)

Bree cannot trust Remi. Lyrik strike a big win. Irene’s generosity is wearing thin. Andrew’s paranoia grows.

