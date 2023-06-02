Home and Away Spoilers – Justin says farewell to his freedom

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Justin waits to hear if he’ll be sent to prison, he says his final farewells to his life in Summer Bay.

Justin (James Stewart) has been summoned back to court to find out if he’ll be facing prison for his assault charge, and so sets about saying what could be some final farewells.

After receiving a text from Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Theo (Matt Evans) rushes home only for Justin to state that he doesn’t want him to accompany them to the courthouse. The last thing he wants is for Theo to see him dragged away in a police van.

It’s an emotional moment for the pair as Justin tells Theo how proud he is of him, and when Justin and Leah call in at the diner, both Alf and Irene (Lynne McGranger) wish him the very best of luck.

This could be the final time he sets foot in Summer Bay for quite a while.

It’s a moment of relief for everyone when Justin is finally sentenced to an 18-month intensive correction order to be served in the community. As well as undertaking anger management counselling, Justin will be required to perform 500 hours of community service.

Justin is still trying to take everything in as he and Leah return the bay, as she reminds him that being home is the most important thing.

Justin apologises to both Leah and Theo, vowing to learn from the experience and become a better person.

Later in the week, Justin meets his counsellor Amanda (Alex Malone) at his first session, but soon comes to the conclusion that they’re not a great fit.

He fails to see the point of Amanda trying to ‘get to know him’ when all the details should be in his file, clearly uncomfortable at the thought of having to talk about his feelings.

As Alex gently points out that she won’t be able to sign him off with such a judgmental attitude to the counselling sessions, will Justin be able to overcome his reluctance to open up?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th June (Episode 8011)

Justin learns his fate. Bree and Remi navigate intimacy. Tane has a surprise visitor.

Tuesday 6th June (Episode 8012)

Tane mixes family and business. Felicity adjusts to Hurricane Kahu. Lyrik plans their next move.

Wednesday 7th June (Episode 8013)

Eden seeks advice from Kirby. Mali offers his support to Mackenzie. Marilyn’s in hot water with Irene.

Thursday 8th June (Episode 8014)

Xander and Rose clash. Marilyn falsely accuses John. Justin’s counselling is off to a fiery start.

Friday 9th June (Episode 8015)

Xander considers a career change. Marilyn’s makeover ends in disaster. Justin makes a breakthrough.

