This week’s Coronation Street Spoilers – 8th to 13th January

Coming up later this week on Coronation Street, Mike puts Summer’s life in danger as he holds her captive, and has Daisy jeopardised things with Daniel?



Summer’s (Harriet Bibby) life could be on the line later this week, as the facade of Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther’s (Vanessa Hehir) happy marriage continues to crumble away in dramatic fashion.

Summer has already learned that the couple she’s planning on providing a surrogate baby for are deep in debt, after she opened their door to bailiffs last week, and she’s been all the more determined to see it through after realising that the £10,000 she took has not helped their situation.

Although her three dads made an offer to Summer to pay Mike and Esther off, she told them that the couple cared more about having a baby than they did about the money, and as such, that’s what she wants to give them.

As the official process continues, Summer attends a blood test on Wednesday, after which Mike and Esther give her a lift back home. But when a passing Leanne (Jane Danson) spots Mike, she recognises him as the man who was drunkenly trying to chat her up in the bistro last week.

When Leanne quizzes Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) about Summer’s new friends, he’s very concerned to hear what Mike has been up to, and feels he has no choice but to tell Summer…

Meanwhile, Todd (Gareth Pierce) has been conducting his own investigations into the pair, having asked around at their old church. Although the congregation seemed to close ranks, Todd left his phone number just on the offhance. It pays off when, on Friday, Todd receives a call from a lady called Ava (Thea Beyleveld)… who claims that she’d once had an affair with Mike!

Summer is shocked when she learns of this latest development, and on confronting Esther and Mike, they confirm that what Todd has been told is true. An apparently forgiving Esther already knew about the affair, and the pair decided to put it behind them.

However, when Summer decides to meet up with Ava, as the fabled Weatherfield Precinct finally makes its debut on-screen, she makes a further shocking discovery. Could it have anything to do with the pushchair that Ava has brought with her…?

Summer storms back round to the Hargrave residence to have it out with them, but things take a dark turn when Mike ends up locking Summer in the nursery, without her bag containing her phone and insulin….

Will Summer be okay?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) continues to make wedding preparations, and decides to attend an event at Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) hotel after hearing that DJ Teativo (Joel Quinn) will be in attendance⁠—if she plays her cards right, she might be able to persuade him to mix some tunes at the wedding…

Daisy was ecstatic when she managed to secure a (cheaper) weekday booking in May at the prestigious Charlesworth Hall, following a cancellation, but Daniel (Rob Mallard) soon brought her back down to earth when he announced that he wouldn’t be able to make that day due to his new teaching job.

Still determined for the wedding to take place in May anyway, Daisy’s frustrated when Daniel seems unenthusiastic about setting a date that’s so soon. Heading to the Chariot Square Hotel for the event, Daisy makes a beeline for DJ Teativo and turns on the charm.

As she flirts with the DJ, and puts her number into his phone, she then decides to take a picture of them together to post on her socials…

The next day, Daisy is expecting an argument when Daniel asks to speak to her, but is astounded when he pulls out the Charlesworth Hall brochure and announces that he HAS been able to book the day off after all⁠—on 8th May, they’re getting married!

When Daisy later receives a bouquet of flowers from the DJ, she has to think on her feet, as she quickly hides the card that came with them and regifts them to Daniel.

With Daisy seemingly having found herself a new admirer, will she come to regret it…?

Here are this week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Sunday 8th January (Episode 10846/47)

David is shocked when Gail refuses to support Max, while Max is horrified to come face to face with Griff.

Spider discharges himself from hospital, determined to help find Griff.

Jacob quits his job to go full-time at the bistro.

Daisy and Daniel’s wedding day looks doomed.

Summer’s three dads join forces to try and rid her of Mike and Esther.

Wednesday 11th January (Episode 10848/49)

Jacob’s drug delivery is interrupted by the police.

David hopes Max has turned a corner.

Maria crosses swords with an old adversary.

Leanne calls out Mike’s drunken behaviour, but how will Summer react?

Friday 13th January (Episode 10850/51)

Summer finds herself in danger after confronting Mike and Esther.

Daisy finds out she has an admirer.

Damon tells Jacob that if he wants to protect Amy, he needs to disappear for good.

Maria and Max try to move forward.