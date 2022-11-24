Promo for Home and Away’s huge Season Finale released

A new promo has been released for Home and Away’s supersized 2022 Season Finale, as Felicity gets cold feet as her wedding day arrives, and a car heads for disaster.

While Home and Away has already ended for UK viewers, Aussie fans have one more day left. Monday 28th November will see the show’s ‘supersized’ season finale air from 7pm until 8:30pm on Channel 7, bringing another year in Summer Bay to an end.

The synopsis for the final episode reads: “Eden stays strong for Remi. Ziggy and Dean struggle to fit in at birthing class. Cash opens his heart to Eden. The bride is driving towards disaster.”

While many details of this year’s finale were revealed a few weeks ago, a new promo shows that Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is set to get cold feet as her wedding day finally arrives.

Thankfully, it seems like she works through the last-minute issues as she and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) take off in her dad’s old ute, which Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Justin (James Stewart) have lovingly restored for her, but disaster awaits…

Felicity previously had cold feet about her wedding, starting the moment Tane proposed.

The fact that Tane popped the question with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and the Lyrik band members watching meant that Flick felt pressured into saying yes, not wanting to embarrass her boyfriend in front of so many people.

Tane realised that Felicity didn’t actually want to marry him when he saw a video of the proposal and caught sight of Felicity’s terrified facial expression as they embraced.

Thankfully, Felicity soon realised that she was in fact ready for marriage, and, while she may have been reluctant to go wedding dress shopping, write her vows, or really have much involvement in the planning process, she’s seemed genuinely excited to marry the man of her dreams.

However, it seems Monday will see her wedding nerves come flooding back.

The promo begins with a shot of their new wedding venue – a rural farm. Tane recently scrapped plans to get married at the beach after realising that his bride-to-be was a country girl at heart, and the new location is much more Felicity’s style.

We see Cash standing alone at the entrance, waiting for Felicity and Eden to arrive. He knows his sister’s fears and must be praying that she actually decides to turn up.

We then see Tane looking nervous – is he already worried that his fiancée is having second thoughts?

The next shot shows Felicity in Cash’s room in the dead of night – presumably on the eve of the wedding – as she tells him, “I’m kinda freaking out a bit.”

“What about?” he asks.

“Marriage. Life-long commitment to one person.”

The promo is interspersed with flashbacks to happier times.

“I can’t wait to be married to you,” Tane says to Flick, as she replies, “I’m so happy right now.”

However, we then hear her say, “please tell me I’m doing the right thing.”

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) reassures her, “this is one of the biggest days of your life. It is so normal to feel nervous.”

Despite Felicity’s heart-to-heart with Cash the night before the wedding, it seems he hasn’t calmed her nerves, and he gives her some tough love as her jitters continue on the morning of the wedding.

At the Parata house, the wedding party of Cash, Felicity, their foster father Gary (Peter Phelps), and Eden are all dressed and seemingly ready to go. That is, until Felicity’s nerves come back with a vengeance.

“Do you have any idea how lucky you are?” Cash asks his sister, angrily, as Eden watches on in the background.

Felicity then runs into her room, slamming the door behind her.

On the verge of tears, she shouts through the door to the others: “I’m gonna break his heart and I don’t want to.”

The promo also shows Felicity paying her husband-to-be a visit on the night before the wedding.

“Isn’t it bad luck to see each other before the wedding?” questions Tane, but Felicity doesn’t care.

“I think we can handle a bit of bad luck.”

She may live to regret those words.

We already know that Felicity overcomes her worries, as she and Eden eventually get into the newly restored ute and head towards the venue.

A previous clip of the finale showed her and Eden driving out of Summer Bay, as Felicity excitedly screams out, “I’m getting married.”

Yet they never make it to the venue.

While the previous promo showed two car crashes – one featuring Eden and Felicity, the other featuring Justin and Leah – the new promo finally confirms that they’re caused by dodgy brakes.

As Felicity and Eden drive through the country on the way to the venue, we see Eden move her foot from the accelerator to the brake.

As she does so, fluid splutters out from underneath the car, as the pair realise that they’re unable to slow down.

Has Justin messed up the repair, or has someone sabotaged the car?

“Where’s Felicity?” asks Mac, nervously, as everyone turns around and looks towards the back of the venue.

Have they seen Eden rushing in to raise the alarm?

A previous promo, which aired at Seven’s upfronts, shows the dramatic consequences of the faulty brakes. It’s currently unknown how many of the scenes will air in the season finale, with some possibly airing in the first episode of 2023.

We see Felicity and Eden drive at speed through the country roads, coming close to the van in front of them.

Unable to brake, Eden goes to swerve around the van, not realising that Justin (Ada Nicodemou) and Leah are in the other lane, and suddenly the two are on course for a collision.

Justin swerves sharply, sending his car off the road and causing it to fly through the air.

That doesn’t end well, and a fan photo taken during filming shows Leah bleeding from her abdomen.

Flick and Eden eventually come to a stop a few miles down the road after crashing into a concrete barrier.

It’s then revealed that they’ve actually crashed into a petrol station, and, as petrol leaks out of the car, it suddenly ignites.

The dramatic promo showed flames licking either side of the ute, with Felicity still inside!

Will she survive to see 2023?

Currently unknown is whether the final episodes will involve Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Jacob (Alex Williams).

The triple-bill of episodes, which aired Thursday night in Australia, saw Jacob return to Summer Bay, having gone AWOL from his job in Western Australia. Bree recently took out an AVO against her husband after building up the courage to report him for domestic violence.

Unfortunately, upon arriving back in the bay, he soon caught sight of Bree and Remi (Adam Rowland) together.

He later tracked Bree down to her motel and demanded she pack her stuff and leave with him, before the pair were interrupted by Remi.

Jacob tied Remi up and smashed up his hand, potentially destroying his career as a musician, before leaving with Bree.

Will the police track Bree and Jacob down in the supersized finale, or will we have a tense couple of months before we find out whether Bree escapes her captor?

Home and Away’s Season Finale airs Monday 28th November, 7pm on Seven. UK viewers will see these scenes in 2023.