Emmerdale Spoilers – Vanessa departs for Canada

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, after making a big decision about her future, Vanessa leaves Emmerdale behind for Canada.



The seeds were sown this week when Vanessa had a surprise visit from an old veterinary school buddy Ange (Rachael Buckley), who presented her with the opportunity of a lifetime. Ange works for a conservation project on Vancouver Island, where they look after marmots amongst other things, and they are a vet down.

Needing someone to take over their breeding program for the next year, Ange wanted to appeal to Vanessa’s sense of adventure by inviting her to join the project, reminding her of the days she aspired to be the next Dian Fossey.

With the charity willing to cover all travel and living arrangements, and there even being a PR job opportunity for Vanessa’s girlfriend Suzy (Martell Edinborough), it almost seemed too good to be true.

As Ange brought it up again whilst she and Vanessa were talking with Suzy, Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) in The Woolpack, Vanessa stated that things were good just as they were, but when Suzy later told her that she’d be willing to come with her, it seemed that it was all but confirmed.

When Vanessa later learns that Rhona has bought Jamie’s share in the vets from Kim (Claire King) behind her and Paddy’s backs, she’s less than impressed. The conversation quickly turns to what Kim gains out of it, the money as well as 15% off her vet bills, and Vanessa is fuming. As a result she makes a show of phoning Ange in front of Rhona, confirming that she WILL be taking the job in Canada!

As the two continue bickering, and drinking, the conversation turns nasty when both start to bring up things that are better left in the past. After Rhona delivers a particularly low blow, much to the shock of Bob (Tony Audenshaw), Vanessa announces that she’s glad to be leaving before storming out.

However, next week, Vanessa’s insecurities surrounding Suzy begin to surface once more.

She had already been wary after hearing that Suzy was meeting with a club owner for work, and the next day as she nurses an almighty hangover, Suzy’s absence makes her all the more anxious.

When she later finds Suzy and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi)⁠ at the office, sat on the floor giggling and surrounded by cake, tissues and tears, she immediately jumps to the conclusion that they’ve both been using again.

Whilst Vanessa is fuming at Suzy’s apparent betrayal, Suzy is frustrated at her constantly having to set Vanessa straight.

When Leyla is able to provide proof that they’re both clean, Vanessa is mortified by her mistake. But the damage has already been done.

As Vanessa and Suzy talk about her trust issues, it’s clear to both of them that their relationship can’t go any further. As heartbreaking as it is for them both to admit, it’s over.

A farewell gathering is put on at The Woolpack, but everyone is shocked to realise that Suzy will no longer be joining Vanessa on her adventure, the admission of which causes Vanessa to burst into tears.

Everyone bids an emotional goodbye, and Vanessa heads out to her waiting taxi where she says farewell to Marlon (Mark Charnock), Paddy, and Rhona (who we hope she’s made up with by now).

Can we hope to see Vanessa back in the village after her year-long job placement in Canada comes to an end?

As with Kerry (Laura Norton), who took leave of the village last week, Vanessa’s departure had been expected by viewers on account of actress Michelle Hardwick’s maternity leave.

Michelle and her wife, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks, welcomed their second child, a girl named Betty, on Tuesday 15th November.

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Sunday 27th November 2022 (Episode 9531–9532)

Marlon is overwhelmed when Ryan offers him a job at the Woolpack.

Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about buying Jamie’s share, before telling her she’s accepting a job in Canada.

David finds Victoria moving her things out of the house.

Tuesday 29th November 2022 (Episode 9533–9534)

Bernice goes to squirt Bear with the hose, but hits Mandy’s new potential client instead.

Everybody is surprised when Chloe reveals that she’s pregnant.

With Suzy missing, Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence begin to resurface.

Wednesday 30th November 2022 (Episodes 9535–9536)

When David breaks down in front of Bear, he offers some wise words of advice.

After some positive feedback, Kim offers Gabby the chance to work at Home Farm.

Bernice is angry when Liam reveals that she doesn’t have dementia, but is likely going through the menopause.

Cain is relieved to have put Matty’s suspicions to bed, but Matty doesn’t believe a word of it…

Everyone says their emotional goodbyes to Vanessa.