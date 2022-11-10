Emmerdale Spoilers – Paddy grows suspicious of Chas in affair saga

Next week on Emmerdale, Kerry turns to Chas for support as she learns that Al was having an affair, while Paddy questions whether there’s more to Chas’s grief than she’s letting on…

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is struggling to keep things together as she continues secretly grieving for her lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), who she was planning to run away with on the day of his death.

It was the latest in a series of tragedies to affect Chas, and her shock was only escalated by the fact that her own brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) has confessed to the murder. Though, let’s be honest, her main concern has always been ensuring husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) doesn’t find out she’s two-timing him…

Things are only made worse for Chas as Al’s fiancée Kerry (Laura Norton) continues to lean on her for support. Chas is put on the spot when Kerry informs her that Al’s funeral is occurring the following day, and asks whether she’d consider accompanying her down to Peterborough where Al’s adoptive mother has arranged for him to be buried.

Chas stews on it overnight, but then explains to Kerry that she’s unable to come as she has to attend the scattering of Liv’s (Isobel Steele) ashes with her family, which Kerry fully understands.

At the gathering, as Vinny (Bradley Johnson) opens up the urn to finally say goodbye to his late wife, Chas’s grief begins to overwhelm her. Rejecting Paddy’s attempts to comfort her, she pushes him away and instead decides to leave as she becomes an emotional wreck.

Chas is wracked with guilt when Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Chloe (Jessie Elland) later arrive at The Woolpack following Al’s funeral, as she overhears them talking about a poor turnout.

Kerry is a mess when Chas sees her outside, and as she breaks down in front of Chas, Chas has to keep it together whilst experiencing the same level of grief.

She slips a copy of Al’s Order of Service into her coat as she leaves, and when she later reads through it back at home, all of her upset comes back to the surface.

Paddy once again takes the brunt of Chas’s grief, as she finally explodes at him in frustration.

Paddy is completely thrown by Chas’s outburst, and as he confides in Lydia (Karen Blick) later, he begins to question whether there’s more to Chas’s grief than she’s letting on…

Later in the week, Kerry finally learns the devastating truth about her fiancé’s true intentions.

When Kerry wants to pick Belle’s (Eden Taylor-Drape) brains about a loan that Al had taken out in her name, Chloe offers to talk to her on her behalf. But when she does so, Chloe begins to suspect that Al was having an affair.

Searching through Al’s credit card statements with Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), the evidence is beginning to mount up, and her suspicions are confirmed when Al’s estate agent calls. The agent inadvertently reveals that the house Al was buying was one he’d planned to share with his ‘partner and her child’.

Rather than let Kerry continue living a lie, Chloe chooses to tell her newfound mother exactly what she’s found out, and Kerry is understandably devastated.

It was a little over a month ago that Al had agreed to marry Kerry, but it’s now clear that Al had never intended to be the Hansel to her Gretel as promised (someone really should have pointed out the inappropriateness of that metaphor to Kerry…).

The next day, Kerry turns to Chas once again for support, who whilst nervous when she learns that Kerry knows about Al’s affair, is no doubt relieved that her name hasn’t cropped up.

Unsure of where to go from here, Kerry asks Chas for her advice. With somewhat of a guilty conscience, Chas encourages Kerry to make a big decision…

We know that Kerry is set to take a break from the village very soon, due to actress Laura Norton’s maternity leave. Laura and her partner (and former co-star) Mark Jordon welcomed their second child, a girl named Ronnie, last month.

This week’s episodes saw Kerry explain that she’d reached out to an old friend, Ella, for a bit of support, but all Ella could do was keep talking about an ‘amazing job’ she’s just scored on a cruise ship. Kerry told Chas that Ella had asked her if she wanted to tag along, but Kerry had scoffed at the idea.

Could the heartache caused by Al’s betrayal… and a little encouragement from Chas, looking to save her own skin… cause Kerry to change her mind and depart the village?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9719)

Chas is thrown when Kerry asks if she’ll accompany her to Al’s funeral.

Moira tells Cain she isn’t cut out for this and that Amy got it right by running away.

Nicola is touched by Naomi’s sincerity and gains a new sense of closure.

Tuesday 15th November (Episode 9720)

Vinny is not ready to say goodbye to Liv, but Chip has other ideas…

Cain is furious that Mackenzie knows about Kyle, while Moira has left with Issac to Belfast.

Paddy is thrown as Chas lets out her upset after reading Al’s order of service.

Wednesday 16th November (Episode 9721)

Samson tells Amelia that she should put baby Esther up for adoption.

Thursday 17th November (Episodes 9722–9523)

David’s business plans are in jeopardy when he faces losing his licence.

Dan and Amelia get a visit from a social worker. A complaint’s been made about Esther’s welfare!

The truth about Al comes one step closer to being revealed.

Friday 18th November (Episode 9724)

Kerry is reeling from the betrayal but finds support from Chas.