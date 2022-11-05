Home and Away Spoilers – Bree and Xander prank Rose

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Xander and Bree spot an opportunity to pull a prank on Rose, while Justin’s at Mac’s mercy as he asks her to reinstate Lyrik’s gigs.

Rose’s (Kirsty Marillier) attempt to play cupid for brother Xander (Luke Van Os) backfires in upcoming episodes, when she then finds herself on the receiving end of romance offers!

Spending time on the beach with Xander, Rose can’t help but notice the lingering look Xander gives Bree (Juliet Godwin) when she walks past. The two have become friends since she started working at Northern Districts Hospital, but Rose feels like there could be something more there with a little nudge in the right direction.

When Xander later spots Bree sitting alone in Salt, he asks her to join him and Rose for lunch, an idea which Rose is very keen to support.

Rose spends some time interrogating Bree, and when she learns that Xander has a bit of a reputation amongst the nurses at work, Rose is quick to point out that Xander is very much single.

There’s no doubt that there’s a bit of chemistry between the two, so in a move as subtle as a sledgehammer, Rose decides to leave Xander and Bree to continue their banter.

Bree laughs it off, as she asks Xander whether Rose knows that she’s married. Given that Xander didn’t even know that himself, and hiding a pang of disappointment, he assures Bree that he’ll set Rose straight.

Though Rose is surprised when Xander later tells her that Bree’s taken, she still thinks it’s a good thing that Xander was at least getting himself out there, and he’ll be ready for when the next (unmarried) girl comes along.

When Xander reports back to Bree that Rose has still assigned herself as his matchmaker, Bree suggests that they have a bit of fun with her.

In Salt that evening, Rose approaches Bree and Xander, who start holding hands and tell her that they’re on their first date, having decided to give things a go.

Rose is stunned as Bree thanks her for pushing them together. She quickly reminds Bree that she’s married, before the ‘couple’ then burst into laughter.

Realising they’ve been playing a prank on her, Rose goes to get a drink, at which point Bree puts a second plan into action… handing Xander his sister’s phone that’s been left on the table.

The next day, Rose is confused when, on Xander’s insistence, Rose switches on her phone to find a load of notifications coming through… from the ‘Smoulder’ dating app. Bree and Xander secretly set Rose a profile up!

“You are so dead!” Rose laughs as she begins to chase her brother around the beach.

When the two see Bree in the surf club, she admits that she was in on it, and with the point well and truly made, the siblings agree not to meddle in each other’s love lives again…

Though, as more wolf whistle notifications start emanating from her phone, Rose decides she might just keep the app…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, whilst Justin (James Stewart) successfully managed to score Lyrik a new regular gig in Reefton Lakes⁠—after his disastrous attempts at negotiating with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) saw their Salt gigs cancelled⁠—it becomes apparent after their first performance that it’s not a great fit for the band.

The Palace is tiny, and the clientele were so unimpressed with Lyrik’s music that someone put the jukebox on in the middle of their set.

Justin attempts to make known his grievances to the manager, but is frustrated when he ends up hanging up on him.

Justin believes he’s failed again but Leah reassures him that things will pick up, and they still have plenty of options.

Justin isn’t so sure, and thinks there’s only one thing for it, he’s going to have to go back to Mac and try and convince her to reinstate Lyrik’s gigs!

There is one thing that gives Justin the upper hand however, when he heads to Salt to inform Mac that he’s returned her broken-down car, and says he’s not charging her for it.

Mac can immediately see what Justin is up to, and when he asks whether they can have another meeting, she makes him stew as she carries on preparing for the lunchtime rush.

As Justin makes out that he’s doing her a favour by jiggling Lyrik’s schedule around to fit Salt back in, Mac enjoys the moment before revealing that she snuck in to see some of Lyrik’s set at The Palace… and saw that it was a complete trainwreck!

Justin concedes defeat, as an amused Mac admits that she needs him as much as he needs her.

Will they be able to agree on terms for a new regular slot to get the band back in the bay?

Justin and Leah find themselves the target of a shock break-in, and Leah thinks she knows the culprit!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th November (Episode 7891)

Tane has big plans for Felicity. Xander gets back in the game. Marilyn confesses to a crime.

Tuesday 8th November (Episode 7892)

Ziggy refuses to accept her limits. Xander and Bree’s prank pays off. Marilyn lies to protect Heather.

Wednesday 9th November (Episode 7893)

Is Leah the target of a personal attack? Dean cops Ziggy’s pregnancy mood swings. Mackenzie makes Justin an offer he can’t refuse.

Thursday 10th November (Episode 7894)

Felicity follows a trail of suspicion. Has Leah sent Heather packing?

Friday 11th November (Episode 7895)

Eden’s betrayal ends a friendship. Tane plans a surprise for Felicity. Has heartbroken Cash become the heartbreaker?

