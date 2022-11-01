Coronation Street Spoilers – Hope comes face to face with John Stape!

Next week on Coronation Street, Tyrone sees red as he encounters the journalist behind the John Stape book, while Hope comes face to face with her father.

The ongoing drama surrounding the book about John Stape is really taking its toll on poor Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

This week, after the first instalment is published in the Gazette, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) begins to get bullied at school. Not wanting Sam (Jude Riordan) to get caught up in the negativity, Nick (Ben Price) orders Sam and Hope to stop seeing each other.

When he learns that Hope faces losing her only friend, Tyrone storms around to Nick’s flat and punches him square in the face.

It’s a completely out-of-character move that actor Alan Halsall describes as driven by frustration and “the fear of the unknown.”

“He has been on the wrong end of violence too often throughout his life so it’s a real frustration that he is feeling,” Alan explains. “It’s the lack of knowing what to do in these situations that makes him lash out and he is frustrated with himself for not knowing the best way to go.”

Yet it seems like violence is becoming Tyrone’s go-to way of dealing with the difficult emotions he’s facing, as he sees red a second time next week.

In the first of next week’s episodes (Monday 7th November), Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Adam (Samuel Robertson) meet up with the publisher, and Fiz begs her to remove Hope’s name from the book.

If the history of John Stape’s antics really has to be published, at least protect her daughter!

While Fiz is approaching things with logic and a level head, the same can’t be said for Tyrone. Rummaging in the garage, he finds a leaflet advertising a Q&A session promoting the new book, and he decides to head along.

When he gets to the hotel where the Q&A is taking place, the event is already in full swing, a packed crowd of true crime fans hanging on his every word.

Tyrone is stunned when the journalist hints that Fiz could have been complicit in John’s crimes.

He sees red and heads straight towards the stage, where he slaps the journo across the face!

The hotel manager immediately calls the police, and Tyrone finds himself arrested and escorted out of the venue. When Adam tells Fiz what has happened, she begs the journalist not to press charges, and thankfully he agrees.

Tyrone is overjoyed when the police let him go without charging him, and he discovers that it was Fiz who talked the journalist around. However, when he gets home, Fiz is far from supportive, and the two have a blazing row where it’s revealed that someone filmed a video of him punching the journalist – he’s gone viral!

As a result of his actions, the publishers have also decided to bring the book launch forward – it’s being published at the end of the week!

Next Wednesday, Adam has some news for the pair. He’s found a libel barrister who would be willing to take on the case… however, it’s far from certain that they’d win, and the costs would be an eyewatering £100,000.

Admitting defeat, Tyrone and Fiz are forced to break the news to Hope that the book will be published after all – they couldn’t afford to stop it!

Hope is devastated and lets Fiz and Tyrone know that they’ve failed to protect her.

Yet that’s not the end of it, as there’s another shock in store shortly after, when the police arrive at No. 9.

Despite Fiz convincing the journalist not to press charges, the police explain that they’ve bad a number of complaints about the video, and they arrest Tyrone on suspicion of assault.

Fiz is forced to head over to No. 5 and tell Chesney about Tyrone’s arrest. It’s there that Hope announces that she wants to stay with Chesney, leading Fiz to wonder whether her family unit is falling apart.

In next week’s final episode (Friday 11th November), the John Stape book is published! In a desperate attempt to stop the residents of Weatherfield from reading it, Tyrone rushes out and buys up the entire stock from the local bookshop, including the cardboard cutout of John.

As Fiz and Tyrone discuss the move back at No. 9, and next to a huge pile of books, the door goes – Hope is home.

In a panic, Fiz rushes to hide the books, while Tyrone does his best to distract Hope in the hallway.

The plan works and they manage to clear the house of the books and the cutout before Hope gets suspicious.

However, Hope is still upset. As she heads into the backyard later on, she kicks the door of the outhouse, and is stunned when it swings open to reveal a cardboard cutout of her real dad, and a huge stack of books!

Here are next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Monday 7th November (Episode 10789-10790)

Tyrone hits out at the journalist behind the John Stape book.

Sam wants to visit Harvey in prison having read about restorative justice.

Billy fears that he’s pushed Summer away as she prepares to move out.

Tracy begs Amy not to move out, but her mind is made up.

Wednesday 9th November (Episode 10791-10792)

Fiz and Tyrone fail to stop the publication of the book.

Tyrone is arrested on suspicion of assault.

Bernie comes face to face with Fern’s ex-husband.

Friday 11th November (Episode 10793-10794)

Tyrone buys up all of the John Stape books from the local bookshop – will it be enough?

Summer admits to keeping Billy in the dark.

Stu’s court hearing arrives.