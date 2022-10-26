Next week on Coronation Street, as Fiz and Tyrone try to put a stop to the John Stape book, could the person behind it be right under their noses?

Over a decade since kidnapper, killer and all-round bad egg John Stape (Graeme Hawley) died, he’s been thrust back into Fiz’s life (Jennie McAlpine) in dramatic fashion.

A new book is being written about John’s life, and The Gazette has decided to serialise it, meaning the whole of Weatherfield is about to relive a time from Fiz’s life that she would much rather forget.

In next week’s episodes, Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) get their first insight into what’s being published, as Tyrone gets hold of the book’s first extract in that day’s Gazette. Fiz feels dejected when she reads it; there’s no escape now.

She hides the paper from Hope (Isabella Flanagan), not wanting her daughter to read what the newspaper has printed about her dad.

They fear that it’s Hope who will be hit hardest by the book’s revelations. Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, explains: “Both Fiz and Tyrone are really upset that this situation is rearing its ugly head and puts them in a position where they are going to have to speak to Hope about John Stape before they wanted to.

“Tyrone is also really upset about it because he feels like it’s out of his control.”

Fiz suggests that they call the journalist who worked on the book in an effort to set up a meeting with him. However, new spoilers released by ITV suggest that the person behind it could be someone they know, as they ask whether the culprit is someone closer to home.

The hits keep coming when the following day the Gazette publishes the second instalment, and Fiz and Tyrone read it with horror. They meet with Adam (Samuel Robertson) to formulate a plan, but are soon interrupted when the school calls – Hope has gone missing!

Thankfully they soon find Hope in Victoria Gardens along with her best friend Sam (Jude Riordan). Sam explains that Hope was upset about the nasty things her classmates were saying off the back of first instalment.

Despite Sam being a shoulder for Hope to cry on, Nick (Ben Price) wants to shield his son from the drama, and asks Fiz to keep her daughter away from him!

It’s an even more devastating blow for an already upset Hope, and Tyrone is lost for words when he learns of Nick’s request.

He storms straight round to Nick and Leanne’s (Jane Danson) flat, and, as soon as he’s face to face with Nick, he punches him, hard!

It’s completely out of character for Tyrone, but he can’t stand that Hope is losing her only friend as a result of her dad’s actions before she was even born.

“He knows that Sam is Hope’s only friend,” Alan explains. “When he hears that Sam has been told to stay away from Hope, [he] loses his rag and he feels like the only way he can help is by lashing out to show that he does care.

It’s his way of trying to do something, anything, but as we know that is the complete wrong way for Tyrone to go about it.”

Unsurprisingly, the attack doesn’t change Nick’s mind, it only reinforces his opinion that he’s doing the right thing for his son. He orders Sam to hand over his walkie-talkie, preventing him from secretly contacting Hope.

Not long after, Leanne calls at No. 9, ripping into Tyrone for his violent outburst. When Fiz learns what Tyrone has done, she’s just as angry, pointing out that there’s now no chance for Hope and Sam’s friendship.

In reality, it’s fear that’s driving Tyrone’s uncharacteristic actions, as he’s scared of the book disrupting the happy family life he’s only just regained with Fiz.

Alan explains: “Tyrone feels like he’s only just settled back in with Fiz and the kids and he doesn’t want anything to ruin this moment. It’s the fear of the unknown and he is scared of what might happen next.”

Thankfully, there’s a glimmer of hope for the pair, when Adam tells them that they may be able to take out an injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving false information.

However, while they might be able to stop the Gazette from publishing any more excerpts, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to stop the publication of the book itself.

While Nick may be trying to keep Sam out of the John Stape drama, we know that Sam has a dark secret of his own. When Leanne visited Harvey (Will Mellor) in prison last week, it was revealed that Sam has been writing to him three or four times a week!

Later next week, Fiz breaks the news to Nick that Sam is writing letters to his mother’s killer.

How will Nick react to that?!

Here are next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers:

Monday 31st October (Episode 10783-10784)

Fiz’s heart sinks after she sees the first extract of the John Stape book in the Gazette.

Fiz suggests setting up a meeting with the journalist, but it’s possible the culprit is much closer to home.

Wednesday 2nd November (Episode 10785-10786)

Summer admits she’s still pregnant and has an idea to raise the £10k that Aaron needs.

Things get worse from Fiz and Tyrone as they read the second instalment of the book.

Nick wants Hope to stay away from Sam, causing Tyrone to lash out.

Tyrone’s irrational behaviour may have made things worse for Hope and Sam.

Arnie informs Daniel that he’ll need scaffolding at the back of the house to fix the roof, and Ed is not happy!

Laurence catches Sean trying to break into his phone.

Friday 4th November (Episode 10787-10788)

Billy stages an intervention when he gets the wrong idea about Summer.

Adam gives Fiz and Tyrone hope they may be able to get an injunction.

Adam warns Arnie that Tracey isn’t to be messed with.

Sean makes a grand gesture to win Laurence back, but will it be a success?