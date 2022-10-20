EastEnders Spoilers – Devastation for Lola Pearce after medical shock

Next week on EastEnders, Lola is hit by some devastating news as she’s diagnosed with a brain tumour, setting off an emotional new storyline for the Mitchells.

If you’re a staunch follower of soap spoilers, you’ve probably already heard that there’s a tragic storyline ahead for EastEnders‘ Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), which is set to lead to her departure from the show in the coming months.

That storyline kicks off next week, with some upsetting and difficult scenes on the way.

The week starts off in a lovely fashion, with Lola helping daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) prepare for her upcoming pageant.

However, the difficulties start early when the dress rips and some of the mesh material comes away. Lexi can’t take part in the pageant like that!

With the clock ticking and only a matter of hours before the event kicks off, they need a solution – and fast.

Enter Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison). If anyone can fix the dress, he can! It no time at all, it’s all sorted and they’re good to go.

Soon after, Lola bumps into Callum (Tony Clay), who she invites to come and watch young Lexi perform.

Understandably, Callum isn’t too keen to spend more time with them after the recent awkwardness with his ex-husband and Lexi’s dad Ben (Max Bowden), but he eventually gives in to the pressure from Lola.

However, the recent awkward encounter with Ben will soon be a distant memory, as Ben has something important to tell Callum. He’s about to open up to him when they’re interrupted by Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and the opportunity is lost.

However, Ben can’t keep the news under wraps forever.

While this is going on, Lola is in the bathroom just before Lexi’s big event is about to begin. Suddenly, she doubles over in pain and collapses to the floor, suffering a seizure.

Thankfully, she’s soon discovered by Jay and Ben, who call her an ambulance – this is clearly something to worry about.

They head to the hospital, and it’s here that Ben finally gets a chance to tell Callum the news – but what is it?

Lola is taken for a CT scan and it’s a nervous time as they wait to find out what it shows.

Jay and Lola have recently rekindled their romance, and Jay is in the room with her as the doctor returns. Sadly, the loved-up pair are hit with a revelation they never would have expected.

Lola’s seizure was caused by a brain tumour, and there’s a chance that it’s cancerous.

It’s a huge shock and means that Lola has a big fight ahead of her.

While we won’t get the full picture next week, we do already know more about what’s in store for Lola in the coming months. It’s already widely believed that Lola’s brain tumour is indeed cancerous, and that she’s set to succumb to her diagnosis in the months to come.

EastEnders’ producers are working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on the hard-hitting storyline.

Talking about the work that went into making the storyline factually accurate, Chris Clenshaw, the show’s Executive Producer said: “It was vital for us to work alongside [the two charities] to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to.”

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s EastEnders episodes:

Monday 24th October (Episode 6578)

Felix helps Lola and Lexi out after a ripped dress threatens the pageant.

Kheerat learns that Nina has reported Ranveer missing, and decides to use Nugget to get more info.

Lola collapses with a seizure just before Lola’s pageant kicks off.

Felix and Finley ready themselves to move in with Chelsea and Whitney.

Tuesday 25th October (Episode 6579)

Lola gets a worrying diagnosis after her sudden seizure.

Ben gives Callum some upsetting news.

Whitney is surprised to learn she’s got two new housemates. Can they all get along?

Stacey is angry that Kheerat used her daughter Lily to get close to Nugget.

Harvey overhears Dotty Cotton talking about him… and it’s nothing complimentary!

Wednesday 26th October (Episode 6580)

Stacey opens up to Eve about her tense relationship with Kheerat, leading to a huge row.

Ravi makes a move on Stacey.

Felix organises a lavish dinner to thank his new housemates.

Harvey makes a big accusation against Dotty.

Thursday 27th October (Episodes 6581)

Kheerat’s attempts to apologise to Stacey and Eve lead to him discovering a huge secret.

A fight breaks out between Kheerat and Ravi.

Harvey goes to the police over Dotty.