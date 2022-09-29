Channel Seven announces special about Ray Meagher’s career

During tonight’s triple bill of Home and Away, Channel Seven announced that they will be airing a This is Your Life special centred around Ray Meagher.

Hosted by Melissa Doyle, the special will document Ray’s incredible life on the Seven Network, playing the country’s longest serving television character Ray Meagher.

The special which will go to air on Tuesday 11th October will feature Ray alongside several former cast members, including Kate Ritchie and Chris Hemsworth.

“When it comes to Aussie TV legends, Ray Meagher is the record breaker,” the Seven Network announcer declares.

“Ray Meagher, this is your life,” Melissa Doyle touts.

Later, the announcer adds “how a footy playing rebel became the icon Alf Stewart.”

Joining Kate and Chris to reminisce about Ray’s career include Dannii Minogue (Emma Jackson), Julian McMahon (Ben Lucini), Stephen Peacocke (Darryl Braxton), Bec Hewitt (Hayley Smith) and Ryan Kwanten (Vinnie Patterson).

The ad that aired also showed glimpses of other original regular cast members, including Judy Nunn (Ailsa Stewart), Sharyn Hodgson (Carly Morris), Roger Oakley (Tom Fletcher) and Vanessa Downing (Pippa Fletcher).

A myriad of current cast will also appear in the special, such as Georgie Parker, Ada Nicodemou, Lynne McGranger, Shane Withington, James Stewart, Emily Weir and Ethan Browne.

Australian television legend Paula Duncan will also make a special appearance.

During the special, Ray will delve into his time on the series, as well as his upbringing and relationship with wife Gilly.

This is Your Life began on the Seven Network in 1975, hosted by Mike Willisee. After a five year run, the series took a sojourn and returned to the Nine Network in 1995. After its multiple incarnations, the revival of the series was announced in January 2022.

This Is Your Life will air on Tuesday 11th October.