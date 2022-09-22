Home and Away Spoilers – Cash crumbles as Nikau heads for New York

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity has grave concerns for Cash as his mental health continues to dive, whilst Nikau announces he’s going to New York…

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) hasn’t been in a good place since he was woken from his induced coma, after he underwent emergency surgery (twice!) for gunshots sustained in the line of duty.

Cash’s mind was elsewhere when he took part in the undercover raid on the Death Adders motorcycle club, having just returned from visiting his now ex-girlfriend Jasmine (Sam Frost), and he forgot to put on his bulletproof vest. Chasing bikie leader Marty (Ben Wood), Cash was shot twice before firing off his own fatal shots.

It was touch and go for some time, but new doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) saw Cash through.

After Cash came to, his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) confirmed that he had shot Marty dead, at which point Cash became very agitated. Desperate to speak to colleague Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to find out exactly what happened, he was frustrated to learn that she was out of town.

When Cash’s continued breakdowns caused Bree to ask Flick to leave, Cash admitted that he wasn’t sure how he could live with himself, knowing that he’d ended a man’s life.

Rose’s return to Summer Bay initially sees her refuse to see Cash, her own guilt over what happened still eating away at her. When she does eventually go to the hospital with Xander (Luke Van Os), she isn’t able to give Cash the answers he needs—she didn’t see it happen.

As Cash continues to press Rose for details, Rose storms out in tears as Cash begins to rip off the medical equipment.

As we return to the action next week, Bree threatens to restrain Cash as he remains determined to leave the hospital, but he’s only able to make it three steps before nearly collapsing in a heap.

When Bree expresses her concern about Cash’s mental state, he points out that whilst he’ll be receiving mandatory counselling through work, but Bree doesn’t think it can wait. When Bree asks if Cash has a history of depression in the family, he initially scoffs at the idea that he’s having some sort of breakdown… but it plays on Cash’s mind when he later demands to speak to Flick.

On her return, Cash asks Flick what it felt like to have a breakdown—whilst he was there for her when she had her own mental issues, he didn’t fully understand it—can she help him?

When Flick goes to leave, she begs Bree to not take her eyes off Cash for a moment, explaining that their father had committed suicide during a bout of depression.

Flick desperately asks Rose for help; surely there’s someone at the police station who will know more? Although she initially states that she can’t jeopardise an ongoing investigation, Rose realises that the only option is to let Cash see the case file, even if does breach protocol.

Both Flick and Rose are relieved when the file reveals that a witness saw Marty shoot first—this proves that Cash was forced to act in self-defence, and is absolved of any blame. But much to their despair, Cash feels nothing.

Talking with Xander, Rose admits that she now needs to stop punishing herself, she’s done all she can to help Cash.

When Flick returns home she breaks down in Tane’s arms—it’s like her father all over again, she can feel Cash slowly slipping away from her.

Will Cash get the help he desperately needs before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, the Paratas also continue to be haunted by the events at the bikie HQ, leaving Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) determined to put things right with ex-girlfriend Bella (Courtney Miller)

Nik unwittingly became involved in the bust when he followed Tane (Ethan Browne) to the warehouse, unaware that he was there as part of a police operation. As a result, he found himself arrested and bailed pending a court hearing.

Although the charges against Tane and Nik are only for show, so the bikies won’t catch on that Tane was working with the police, the inability to tell anyone the truth has seen the Parata name dragged through the mud in Summer Bay.

When Nik’s dream job as a lifeguard came under threat, as the surf club committee launched an investigation, Tane fell on his sword and admitted that he was fully responsible for the situation. Whilst Nik’s job was safe, it has meant that Tane has now come under further scrutiny.

Next week, John (Shane Withington) informs Tane that the committee is reconsidering the lease on the gym—if Tane’s found guilty of anything, he will lose it.

Whilst his own job is safe, Nik is still miserable after parting ways with Bella. When the family came under increasing threats from the bikies, Nik realised that they could come after Bella in order to get to him.

On learning that Bella was soon to come home from New York, Nik was forced to be cruel to be kind, as he told her that he didn’t want her returning to Summer Bay.

Unaware of what was really going down, a devastated Bella opted to remain in New York as a result, with Nik soon coming under fire from Dean (Patrick O’Connor).

Next week, with the immediate danger to his family now removed, Nik decides that enough is enough—he’s going to New York, where he’s going to explain everything to Bella face to face.

Theo (Matt Evans) is surprised when Nik casually walks up with his backpack and asks him for a lift to Yabbie Creek, in order to catch the bus to the airport.

Theo refuses, telling Nik that he hasn’t thought things through, and when Dean comes across the pair bickering, he also insists that it’s not a good idea.

Nik explains to Dean that Bella isn’t answering his calls, which is hardly surprising, and that Dean couldn’t possibly understand the reason he needs to see Bella. It’s at this point that Dean reveals that he knows everything—Tane told him about the bikies.

Dean goes on to show Nik Bella’s posts on social media. In recent weeks she’s been killing it in New York, and Nik admits that she looks happy. Whilst Dean sympathises with Nikau’s plight, he also wants what is best for Bella.

Although the bikies are on remand, there’s still some way to the court appearance, so their troubles are far from over. Dean asks Nik whether really he wants to drag Bella away from living her best life only to find herself in the middle of the next Parata family crisis…

As Nik thinks back to his happiest times with Bella, will he be able to let her go?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th September (Episode 7861)

Cash can’t get the answers he needs. Justin lives his dreams through Theo. Roo gets her mojo back.

Tuesday 27th September (Episode 7862)

Rose punches away her guilt. Tane has an unlikely ally in Dean. Can Felicity be the stronger sibling?

Wednesday 28th September (Episode 7863)

Justin solves Lyrik’s transport problem. Theo and Kirby give in to temptation. Could Tane lose the gym? Nikau chases love.

Thursday 29th September (Episode 7864)

Dean shows Nikau the harsh truth. A guilty Ziggy can’t avoid Remi. Theo longs to break band rules.

Friday 30th September (Episode 7865)

Eden and John attempt neighbourly harmony. Dean revives the spark with Ziggy. Roo takes on a new student.