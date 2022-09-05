Home and Away Spoilers – Dean discovers Ziggy is pregnant!

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Ziggy worries how Dean will react when she tells him she’s pregnant, while Tane tells Felicity that Cash needs to move out…

Just as Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) had begun living the dream last week, she was brought back down to earth with a bump when she made the shock discovery that she was pregnant.

Ziggy has been craving a bit of excitement in her relationship with Dean (Patrick O’Connor), feeling they had fallen into too much of a routine, so she was ecstatic when Dean organised them surprise surfing trip.

They had planned to go on a road trip to see Ziggy’s sister Coco in Cairns a few weeks back, but that adventure was interrupted when Ziggy took on Theo (Matt Evans) as an apprentice at the garage.

However, their latest trip was also cut short when Dean learned that his son Jai (River Jarvis) was due to take part in a footy gala, something which Jai’s mother Amber (Maddy Jevic) had neglected to tell him until the last minute.

Although Ziggy claimed she was fine with returning home, the taste of what could have been was enough to put her in a wistful mood.

Seeing Theo live out his own dream as the new lead singer of band Lyrik only brought frustration for Ziggy, as number one fan Justin (James Stewart) insisted on showing her countless photos and comments from social media.

Ziggy admitted to Dean that whilst their old dream of driving up and down the coast entering surf comps was still something she craved, she knew it simply wasn’t possible with the commitments both of them had in the bay.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) told Dean that he should be encouraging Ziggy to follow her dreams no matter what, and after watching her surfing at the beach, he told Ziggy she should go for it. There needn’t be a choice, she can head off and enter surf comps and he’ll be right there waiting when she returns home.

With renewed vigour, Ziggy headed up to a contest in Avoca Beach and was thrilled to win first place!

On her return to the bay she announced that a surf shop in the city had already offered her sponsorship, and it really seemed this was the beginning of something big.

That was until Ziggy went for another surf, and suffered a dizzy spell.

Fellow surfer and new Summer Bay doc Bree (Juliet Godwin) witnessed the incident, and was quick to ask whether there was any chance Ziggy could be pregnant…

Sure enough, a quick home pregnancy test confirmed Bree’s suspicions.

This week Ziggy finds herself in a huge dilemma—not only is she unsure of how Dean will react, she also needs to decide whether she truly wants to go through with a pregnancy at this point in her life.

“It’s a huge question mark,” Sophie told TV Week. “A lot of women go through this, feeling like they have to make a choice, particularly those in professional sport.

“They don’t always go hand in hand all the time,” Sophie continued. “She got everything she wanted. Surfing is her dream.”

When Dean brings home a hamper and some beers to celebrate Ziggy’s win, her immediate reaction is to hide the test.

“This is just the start,” Dean excitedly tells her. “You are on a roll, the sky’s the limit.”

Ziggy is forced to spend the rest of the afternoon suffering in silence, but later that night she can no longer keep her dilemma to herself.

“I don’t really know how to say this,” she nervously tells Dean. “I don’t really know what to do and I don’t know to feel… I’m pregnant…”

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



Dean is excited by the news; only last week he was telling John (Shane Withington) how he’s loving being a dad to Jai and his life couldn’t be better… but at the same time he can see that Ziggy is in a difficult position.

“When she was with Brody, she wanted a family but he changed her mind as to whether that was going to happen [after cheating on her]” Sophie added. “Then when she began dating Dean, she decided she didn’t want children.”

“She is torn between following a dream she always had to the one she has now.”

Will Ziggy leave her surf dreams behind and keep the baby?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) road to recovery hits a stumbling block.

Cash was left fighting for his life following the shooting with the bikie gang, and whilst physically he’s on the mend, both Bree and Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) have been concerned about his mental state.

Mindful of their father taking his own life after suffering with depression, Flick begged Bree and the nursing staff to keep a close eye on Cash in her absence.

If the fact that he’d killed his first criminal wasn’t enough to contend with, Cash had also just learnt that his girlfriend Jasmine (Sam Frost) had dumped him.

As Cash struggled with being holed up in the hospital, he insisted on discharging himself. Whilst Bree was concerned about his leaving too early, his mental state couldn’t be ignored, and so she discharged him on the agreement that he move in with Flick at the Parata house.

Whilst Tane (Ethan Browne) was happy to let Cash stay, this week he points out that there is a rather big flaw in the plan if Cash was to stop any longer.

The whole reason the stakeout went down in the first place was because Tane had agreed to work with Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to bring the bikie gang down. As part of that plan, both Tane and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) had to be arrested and charged in order for Tane’s cover not to be blown.

Unable to tell anyone outside their inner circle, both Tane and Nik have faced pressure from the surf club committee as they made their disapproval known. Although Tane fell on his sword to save Nik’s lifesaving job, Tane’s own lease at the gym continues to be under scrutiny until the trial.

However, if the bikie gang learn that there is a police officer living with Tane and Nik, it would put them in huge danger as well potentially jeopardise the ongoing case…

With Cash unlikely to want to move back into the beach house, which holds memories of Jasmine, where else could he go…?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th September (Episode 7873)

Cash is desperate to be back in uniform. Dean and Ziggy face the choice of a lifetime. Marilyn receives a shocking message.

Tuesday 6th September (Episode 7874)

Heather is not who she claims. Cash packs his bags. Rose’s bikie bust isn’t over.

Wednesday 7th September (Episode 7875)

Marilyn digs up dirt on Heather. Leah and Roo stage an intervention. Cash learns what his life is worth.

Thursday 8th September (Episode 7876-7878)

Nikau is sleeping with a stranger. Marilyn has a midnight visitor. Rose refuses the praise she doesn’t deserve.

Rose gets more than Cash’s blessing. Marilyn confesses her most shameful secret.

Cash can’t escape his drunken mistake. Kirby and Theo pull off a publicity stunt. Has Rose lost her only friend?

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Marilyn confesses her most shameful secret as Heather continues to torment her.

Read more…