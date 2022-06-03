New Home and Away promo sees Cash and Rose get steamy

Next week’s Home and Away in Australia sees love, drama and one giant dose of deceit, as Cash and Rose are set to break Jasmine’s heart as they get steamy in the back of their police car.

The dramatic promo first aired after Thursday’s triple bill, and gives viewers a look at an exciting week of Home and Away, which also sees Tane ask Felicity to move in, Theo face the consequences of Leah and Justin’s latest interference, and Dean adjust to life alone in the farmhouse.

Rose (Kirsty Marillier) had a thing for Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) from almost the moment she set foot in Summer Bay.

The two first bumped into each other at the outdoor pool, before they knew of their shared connection to Jasmine (Sam Frost), and Rose wasted no time in checking out Cash’s physique as he went for his morning swim.

Of course, Rose soon discovered that Cash was the boyfriend of the step-sister she and Xander (Luke Van Os) were trying to track down, and any lusty feelings were quickly pushed to one side.

She took Cash by surprise when she apprehended a petty criminal who had stolen cash (the money kind) from the Diner till, and it was revealed that she and Cash (the muscular kind) shared the same job.

She soon found herself working alongside her crush when she transferred to Northern Districts Police Station, meaning she could stick around with half-brother Xander and get to know Jasmine a little better.

It may have taken a few weeks and a ball to the face for Rose and Jasmine to fully warm to each other, but they’re now on good terms, and it’s been Xander’s growing connection to Millie (Zara Zoe) that has caused the most drama amongst the trio of siblings in recent weeks.

But all that is about to change, and in scandalous fashion.

In the episode airing next Wednesday 8th June, the synopsis reveals that “fun Cash makes an appearance” – and it looks like he’s about to have a little too much fun.

It’s well known that Cash isn’t a big drinker, often eschewing a beer in favour of a soft drink, and only treating himself to an alcoholic beverage when there’s something to celebrate. So, perhaps his alcohol tolerance isn’t the highest, as a few drinks cause him to make a terrible mistake that could split the Delaney family apart all over again.

The promo shows a brief clip of Rose and Cash laughing together, before drunkenly stumbling through the downstairs of the surf club arm in arm.

“What’s with you and my brother,” Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) then asks Rose in an accusing tone – based on Rose’s clothes, which match those in a later part of the promo, it seems this is from after their drunken antics.

“There’s nothing going on” is Rose’s response, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In the next clip, from the morning after, Felicity and Tane stumble across Cash’s cop car with the windows steamed up.

Sensing something strange is happening, Felicity heads over to the car and knocks on the back window.

From within, we see a hand wipe off the condensation and stare through the glass – Cash, still wearing the same orange shirt; he’s clearly spent the night on the back seat of the car!

Lying down behind him and sharing the back seat with him, Rose!

Felicity’s face says it all. Oh Cash, what have you done?

Flick isn’t the only one to be stunned by the news. Xander soon finds out the truth, and gives his sister a serve as he reminds her, “Rose, he’s our sister’s boyfriend!”

“You don’t think I don’t know that?!”

Synopses for the upcoming episodes also reveal that “Felicity is forced to lie to Cash”, presumably as she has to explain to Jasmine why her boyfriend didn’t come home the night before. Then, “Cash hides the truth from Jasmine” – but as we all know, in soap land, these things never stay hidden for long.

Finally, in the final of next Thursday’s triple bill, we’re asked “Does Rose have feelings for her colleague?”

We’re going to put that one down as a yes.

Whether anything happened between them in the back of the car remains to be seen, but their steamy night together is set to have huge consequences.

We’ve known for a while that Jasmine is set to leave Summer Bay, as Sam Frost filmed her final scenes back in December 2021. It now seems likely that this new storyline will play a big part in her exit, which is expected imminently.

Nicholas Cartwright recently revealed that Jasmine makes a very sudden exit, and that it hits his character Cash hard.

Rose and Xander also find themselves a bit lost after their sibling’s departure, but Cash takes them under his wing – yet whether there’s romance on the cards for Cash and Rose, or whether it was one drunken night with disastrous consequences, remains to be seen…

The preview also sees Theo (Matt Evans) face a frosty reception from the Paratas, as Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) quiz him on his intentions with Chloe (Sam Barrett), before he finds himself being elbowed into the Parata swimming pool by Tane during a group photo.

If he thought Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) were in tense, he ain’t seen nothing yet…

The promo also features a number of scenes which already aired in last Thursday’s triple bill.

“I love you too much to sit here and wait for the day you don’t come home,” Ziggy told Dean as she packed a bag and left the farmhouse.

She had endured a painful wait while Dean and the River Boys dealt with Nathan (Ryan Panizza), and was terrified that they would do something that would land Dean back in jail.

In next week’s episodes, Ziggy returns to the bay, but their “reunion turns sour”, before Ziggy faces the choice over whether she can “accept Dean as a River Boy.”

Will she accept Dean’s dark side, or could Dean and Ziggy be over once more?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 6th June (Episode 7811)

Mackenzie discovers where Logan’s head is at. Xander butts heads with the new doctor.

Tuesday 7th June (Episode 7812)

John isn’t a fan of his new housemate. Is Theo afraid of the Paratas? Xander goes up against the head of ED.

Wednesday 8th June (Episode 7813)

Theo gets the Parata family welcome. Fun Cash makes an appearance. Dean misses Ziggy.

Thursday 9th June (Episodes 7814-7816)

Ziggy and Dean’s reunion turns sour. Cash and Rose make a drunken mistake. Felicity is forced to lie for Cash.

Cash hides the truth from Jasmine. Marilyn’s bait shop is a disaster. Can Ziggy accept Dean as a River Boy? Mackenzie gets the boot.

Does Rose have feelings for her colleague? Dean offers Mackenzie a silver lining. Marilyn’s handyman prayers are answered.

