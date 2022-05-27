It’s time for a look at the latest Home and Away spoilers for the coming months, with even more faces set to depart, some new characters, an engagement, and the arrival of a biker gang set to rock the bay.

With the show’s external scenes filmed at Palm Beach in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, fans and paparazzi photographers often get to see storylines being filmed many months before they hit our screens.

This means we often get a sneak peak at new characters, and it’s often possible to tell who’s departing when actors haven’t been spotted filming for a number of months.

With some extra titbits revealed by Home and Away cast members themselves, we’ve got some good insights into some of the storylines coming up between now and the end of the year.

Further departures

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) have all said goodbye over the past few months, while Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) leaves Summer Bay next week.

As if four departees in four months wasn’t sad enough, there are still a couple more farewells just around the corner!

Cash struggles as Jasmine leaves

Jasmine (Sam Frost) is set to leave Summer Bay within the next month or so.

Actress Sam Frost was initially believed to be leaving temporarily whilst she underwent a medical procedure and subsequently got vaccinated, but it was later was announced that she would be leaving the show entirely.

Her departure was announced in December last year, with a Seven spokesperson stating, “We support and respect Sam’s decision to leave Home and Away. Sam leaves with our sincere thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

There was initially some confusion over Sam’s exit from the show, as Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts) commented shortly after the announcement that Sam was likely to be in discussion with producers about returning to the show.

While it now seems unlikely that Sam is returning, as she hasn’t been on set since, Lynne’s comments do suggest that Jasmine’s exit from Summer Bay is left open-ended, with the possibility of a return.

Will she plan on leaving the bay for a brief period, like Bella’s planned 3-month trip to New York? And where will that leave her relationship with Cash?

Her exit comes just a matter of months after her half-brother Xander (Luke Van Os) and step-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) were introduced. She is also currently in a stable relationship with Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), and it’s not yet known what will cause her to uproot her life and leave Summer Bay behind.

We do know that her exit will be very sudden. Rose and Xander also find themselves a bit lost after their sibling’s departure, but Cash takes them under his wing and the trio become good friends.

In a fan Q&A with CelebTime, Nicholas Cartwright, the actor behind Cash, hinted that he struggles with Jasmine’s decision to leave the bay.

“I think everyone’s sort of aware that Jasmine leaves, pretty soon actually,” Nicholas said. “It hits Cash… like, imagine how hard it would hit Cash.”

Jasmine’s departure is set to air in June.

Farewell, Logan Bennett

Dr Logan Bennett’s exit is also just around the corner.

Seven announced back in January that actor Harley Bonner had quit the show following the end of production for 2021.

“Channel Seven can confirm Harley will not return to Home and Away when filming returns in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Seven stated at the time.

“Harley leaves with our best wishes and sincere thanks for his work on the show.”

Australian viewers have recently seen Logan break up with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) after discovering the truth about her illegal poker nights, and the fact that she was being blackmailed by PK.

His relationship with Mackenzie was the catalyst for him deciding to stay in Summer Bay in the first place, so will their breakup be the first step towards him leaving?

We’re expecting Logan’s final scenes to air in the coming weeks.

Is Chloe Anderson leaving?

After the departure of Mia, who jetted off for a new fresh start in New Zealand, it looks like we’re soon going to be bidding farewell to her daughter Chloe too.

Sam Barrett hasn’t been seen filming at Palm Beach since March, and rumours are circulating that she has left the show, meaning we may be saying goodbye to Chloe Anderson in the months to come.

Whilst we’re not entirely certain when we can expect to see Chloe’s departure on screen, her new romance with Theo is evidently going to be short-lived. Luckily for Theo, it seems that there’s a potential new romance on the horizon…

New arrivals

To make up for the recent flurry of departures, a raft of new characters are on their way, and we’re starting to get our first details on what – or who – has brought them to Summer Bay.

It’s believed that at least five new permanent characters will arrive in the coming months – Bree, Heather, Kirby, Eden and Remi. Full details of the new characters are being kept under wraps, but fans have already figured out certain details.

Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)

Juliet Godwin was first spotted filming in early April, when paparazzi snapped her filming surf scenes at Palm Beach.

The Daily Mail stated at the time that Juliet was understood to be playing a new doctor. More recently, Nicholas Cartwright confirmed in his Q&A that she would be playing Dr Bree Cameron.

Juliet was later spotted by attendees of the Location Tour to Home and Away, where she was seen filming alongside James Stewart (Justin Morgan), again with her surfboard under her arm.

Bree is believed to replacing Logan at Northern Districts Hospital, though it’s currently unknown whether she will step into his shoes as Head of ED.

Nicholas Cartwright confirmed that Juliet is a regular, and has initially signed on for 3 years.

Heather (Sofia Nolan)

New character Heather is played by Sofia Nolan, who has starred in Drop Dead Weird, Kiki and Kitty, and most recently as Taylor Emerson in RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Very little is known about her, but she’s set to have a big storyline with Cash near the end of the year.

“Sofia Nolan’s character name is Heather and [Cash is] going to film a big storyline with her soon,” Nicholas revealed.

She has also been seen filming regularly with Kawakawa Fox-Reo, who plays Nikau, leading some fans to speculate that Heather and Nikau could end up in a relationship after Bella’s departure.

Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Eden and Remi

Very little is known about the three remaining new characters. However, photos taken at Palm Beach back in February did show three new actors filming, and it’s possible that these are the names of the characters.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed actors Angelina Thomson, Rob Mallett and Jamaica Vaughan filming scenes for the show.

Rob Mallett was seen wearing a blue singlet and black trilby hat, while looking at a poster for a live music night at Salt, named ‘Lyric’. The character took one of the posters as he had an animated discussion with Angelina Thomson’s character.

Fans quickly speculated that he could be a musician, considering his clothes and the attention he was paying to the live music poster. Nicholas Cartwright confirmed in April that a “rock and roll band” was set to join the bay, adding fuel to the suggestion that the trio of newcomers are all connected.

In photos taken of a separate scene, Jamaica Vaughan was seen standing on the beach, but the images showed no further context. Her character was seen to have a large snake-like tattoo on her forearm.

We estimate to see them on-screen around June.

Angelina Thomson’s character is now believed to be Kirby, and it looks like she’s set to end up in a relationship with Theo (Matt Evans).

Fans attending the Location Tour to Home and Away having spotted the two interacting and holding hands on a number of occasions.

Video courtesy of the CelebTime Home and Away Tour

A scene filmed in late March saw the pair holding hands outside the Surf Club, before the girl walks away and Theo throws his arms up, looking exasperated.

Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan)

Another new face is Tex Wheeler, played by Lucas Linehan, who was spotted on set back in February.

Kawakawa posted an Instagram story of Lucas filming with Ethan Browne outside the surf club, in a scene which was also seen by witnessed by fans on the Home and Away Tour.

Another scene filmed also appears to show the newbie getting up close and personal with new copper Rose.

At this moment nothing further is known about the character, or how long he’ll be around for.

A biker gang arrives

Move over River Boys, there’s a new gang in town!

The arrival of a bikie gang was first teased by Nicholas Cartwright in an interview with CelebTime in late April, and he revealed that they would take part in a storyline involving his character Cash, as well as Xander and Rose.

In a second chat earlier this month, when asked what his favourite scene to film has been, Nick revealed that it was previous the organophosphate scenes at Salt, but that it’s now an upcoming scene featuring the bikie gang, who come to town and wreck havoc.

“It was the organophosphate storyline with the gassing, which I had an absolute blast on, cos it was the first time that, as a young actor, brand new to the show, that I had taken a big storyline. So that was really, really fun. “But we’ve just shot, recently – it hasn’t come to the TV yet so I don’t want to talk about it too much – but it’s my favourite one so far. “Basically, bikies come to town, and Cash is furious because he hates crime. So he goes crazy.”

Cash and Felicity move in together

Cash initially struggled when he moved into Irene’s place to live with girlfriend Jasmine.

He faced embarrassment when Irene stumbled upon him shirtless whilst getting a drink of water, and it took him a while to relax and be himself around his new landlady after years of living independently.

With Jasmine set to leave next month, it looks like either Cash or Irene decide enough is enough, and Cash leaves the beach house.

Nick Cartwright revealed that Cash no longer lives with Irene, and instead moves in with Felicity “for a little bit”.

With Flick’s caravan probably a little tight for the two of them for more than a few days, we expect Cash to be quickly looking for somewhere new to live.

Goodbye to the Diner and Bait Shop?

Barrenjoey Boathouse and adjoining seaplane wharf have been seen on screen since the very beginning of the show, and since 2008 have also been home to the Pier Diner and Alf’s Bait Shop.

In 2015 the upstairs of the building, which we had previously never heard anything about, was finally utilised when Charlotte King and her son Hunter moved into the apartment.

It is currently home to Mackenzie, and was Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) home until his car accident meant he couldn’t get up and down the steps.

The real-life building, located on Station Beach on the Pittwater side of the Palm Beach peninsula, is home to the popular Boathouse restaurant, Barrenjoey Boat Hire (which doubles as Alf’s bait shop) and Sydney by Seaplane.

But the location is all set to disappear from exterior scenes for a while….

Having been built in 1947, with various renovations and additions since that time, the boathouse is no longer fit for purpose and has in fact already been demolished!

Home and Away fans shouldn’t worry though, as the complex is being replaced by an almost identical structure, which is expected to be completed within the next 6 months at a cost of AUD $4million.

Together with a small ancillary building to house storage and public toilets, the main visual difference is that the whole building has been raised to comply with required flood levels. With further alterations to allow better utilisation of the upper storey for office space, the building will stand 1.7m taller, with an additional exterior staircase also put in place.

The Diner’s interior scenes are filmed at Seven’s studios in Eveleigh, meaning the show could in theory continue as normal, simply shunning external shots of the diner (save for existing stock shots) while the rebuild takes place. This isn’t something unfamiliar to the show, considering the fact that the real-life location of Summer Bay House, which burnt down in bushfires in 2002, was absent in exterior scenes for over 12 years until the rebuilt property appeared again in 2015.

Viewers will have already noticed the preparations for the boathouse rebuild on-screen, with the appearance of the new ‘Coffee Cart’ on the parkland that runs alongside the beach. The first hint came a month ago, when Irene mentioned that there would be some renovation work occuring which would block off one of the diner entrances.

Fearing that it could have an effect on trade, the cart was set up as an alternative, with Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Irene and Marilyn (Emily Symons) regularly carting boxes of coffee from the Diner to the new pop-up location, and serving coffee to the numerous passers-by.

Marilyn has also since mentioned the construction at the Diner, suggesting that we may be seeing far less of it for a little while.

Whilst it’s presumed the show will return to filming there once the renovations are completed, when asked if they still film at the Bait Shop location, Nicholas Cartwright revealed, “we can’t, because we don’t have access to that location any more, which is such a shame.”

Mac and Felicity’s poker woes continue

Mackenzie’s money woes have been front and centre of Home and Away in recent months, as she began hosting poker nights in Salt as a way to raise funds to get her out of debt.

Things took a turn with the arrival of Peter King (Ryan Johnson), aka PK, who manipulated Mac and tricked her into thinking she owed him an additional $100,000.

When asked how he feels about the recently aired scenes where PK’s body was discovered on Summer Bay’s beach, leading to Dean being framed, Nicholas Cartwright suggested that we’ve still got a lot more drama to come.

“It was a lot of fun,” Nicholas said of filming the scenes. “It’s getting pretty cool, hey. And this storyline keeps going and going and going and get[s] worse and worse for Flick and Mac. Like, it’s not over yet.

“It was so much fun to shoot. Anything with a body is fun to shoot.”

Dean has already been brought in for questioning after a bloodied wrench was found in Ziggy’s car, and next week’s episodes see Cash arrest his own sister as he discovers the part she played in Mackenzie’s poker nights.

How much worse will things get?

Cash’s ex-girlfriend arrives

The ex-girlfriend arriving in town. This never ends well.

Thankfully, by the time Cash Newman’s ex, played by Stephanie Panozzo, arrives in about 4-5 months time, Jasmine Delaney will be long gone.

Exactly what brings her to town is yet to be seen, but Nicholas Cartwright suggests that it may bring his character Cash some happiness.

“I think it’s a really nice storyline, because Cash goes through a bit of turmoil,” said Nicholas.

“I think everyone’s sort of aware that Jasmine leaves, pretty soon actually, and it hits Cash… like, imagine how hard it would hit Cash.”

Tane proposes to Felicity

Just a few months ago, Tane and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) faced turmoil when Flick confessed that she wasn’t sure that marriage or kids would ever be for her.

In his recent Q&A, Nick was asked whether he could ever see Tane and Flick getting married, responding, “as if anyone could ever tie down Flick, and good luck to them if they do!”

However, Tane may be about to do exactly that. Recent fan footage shared on social media sees Tane get down on one knee, while other characters, one of whom was holding a guitar, watched on.

The video appeared to show Felicity walk away in shock, suggesting Tane may not get an instant yes, but it looks like she eventually accepts his proposal.

A viewer of the CelebTime video then asked “didn’t Tane and Flick just get engaged?” to which Nicholas laughed and asked how the fans already know this stuff.

“This is a genuine question, how do you know that, because that’s supposed to be a secret.”

Giving in, he confirmed the news: “The cat’s out of the bag, they got engaged recently on the show, but it hasn’t come to the TV yet. How do you guys know that?!”

“Something very exciting” at Iandra Castle

A number of the Home and Away cast have been filming at Iandra Castle, a large homestead in the Central West region of New South Wales, this week.

The complex consists of the homestead itself, stables, surrounding gardens and parkland, and a chapel and cemetery.

Ray Meagher (Alf), Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Georgie Parker (Roo), Emily Symons (Marilyn) and Lynne McGranger (Irene) were all part of the scenes, all wearing colourful outfits.

Ada Nicodemou, who plays Leah, commented on Instagram that the cast were “out on location shooting something very exciting.”

Geogie posted “Busy, beautiful Tuesday” on Instagram as she posed with her co-stars.

Kirsty Marillier (Rose), Nicholas Cartwright (Cash) and Luke Van Os (Xandar) were also filming, with photos on Kirsty and Ada’s instagrams showing Rose in her police uniform and Xander in his paramedic uniform.

Exactly what takes the four Summer Bay stalwarts, along with the town’s newest cops and paramedic, out to the rural location remains to be seen, but we’ll find out at the end of the year.

