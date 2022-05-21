Home and Away Spoilers – Justin left unconscious as Dimitri attacks

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin is on the receiving end of Dimitri’s temper after Theo disowns him, whilst Chloe objects to Mia’s decision about their future…

Theo (Matt Evans) had hoped he’d seen the last of his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco), after the truth about his abusive behaviour was finally revealed to a devastated Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) last week.

The victim of Dimitri’s temper since the age of 14, Theo had ended up confiding in John Palmer (Shane Withington), begging him to not break Leah’s heart by disclosing the truth about her eldest brother.

But John was left with little choice following last week’s events, which saw Theo’s anger finally boil over as he punched Dimitri to the floor in the surf club.

After telling Theo that he’d never be hurt by Dimitri again, Leah whisked him off to the city to visit his mother Cassandra.

This week things are looking much brighter on Theo and Leah’s return—Theo’s reconnected with his mother, and the rest of the Poulos family, including Leah’s parents Theo Sr and Helen, rallied round in support.

But Dimitri is still hanging around like a bad smell, as a concerned John reports to Justin that he’s been sighted on the beach.

Seeing Ryder (Lukas Radovich) nearby, John asks if he could go and check in on Theo, explaining that he could really use a friend right now.

Back at the house, Theo is shocked to open the door to Dimitri, who barges in wishing to continue the discussion about Theo moving back to the city with him. Dimitri claims to be worried about Theo, who will never thrive in a small town like Summer Bay.

Things quickly become heated before they’re interrupted by the arrival of Ryder, which sees Dimitri make a hasty exit.

Ryder is quick to sense that something’s wrong, and Theo soon tells him the whole story.

Ryder suggests that Theo should go to the police, but Theo isn’t convinced it’ll do any good—after all, he has no evidence. Theo feels that he’ll never escape his father…

Later that evening, Theo decides to sneak out and meet Dimitri at Salt, in a final attempt to talk things through.

Although he admits that his methods may not suit everyone, Dimitri tells Theo that he always had his best interests at heart, and Theo soon starts to believe that Dimitri is talking sense. Theo agrees that it would be for the best if they just forget about everything and started afresh…

Surprised to find Theo exiting Salt with Dimitri, Leah and Justin are concerned when Theo admits that he may have been wrong about his father after all!

Leah can see that Dimitri is emotionally manipulating Theo, and the next morning refuses to let Dimitri into the house.

As he begins to become aggressive, telling Leah that he’d do or say anything to get Theo back, Theo walks out from his room. He’s heard everything, and suddenly sees Dimitri for who he really is.

Angry at himself for even entertaining the possibility that Dimitri was actually a good guy, Theo tells him that he’s no longer going to be his punching bag. Leah and Justin are his family now, and Justin has been more of a father to him over the past few months than Dimitri has ever been.

Incensed by hearing his son’s disloyalty to him, Dimitri storms round to the garage to have it out with Justin, claiming that he and Leah have brainwashed Theo against him.

Frustrated at Dimitri’s refusal to take responsibility, Justin asks him to leave. But when Justin then refers to Theo as being part of his family, Dimitri’s anger boils over and he punches Justin, leaving him out cold on the garage floor…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tane (Ethan Browne) is reeling after Mia (Anna Samson) revealed that she was planning to leave the bay for good, and take daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) with her.

Mia admitted last week that she was struggling to continue living in the town following husband Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) death, seeing him everywhere she goes. Chloe in the meantime had been avoiding her grieving mother, and had instead formed an obsession with friend Bella (Courtney Miller).

It was only Bella drawing a line under the situation that saw Chloe eventually attempt to reconnect with Mia, where Mia realised just how bad things had become for her daughter. As far as Mia’s concerned, they both need a fresh start.

This week, Tane suggests that Mia hasn’t thought things through fully, but her mind is made up. She’s already in the process of transferring the gym solely into Tane’s name.

The only problem is, Mia hasn’t informed Chloe of her decision, and it’s only when Tane questions how she can make all these plans without telling her that Chloe walks in and overhears…

“Tell me what?”

Chloe doesn’t take the news well, telling Mia that she can’t just keep making decisions about her life.

The next day Chloe shuts herself off, even snapping at Bella and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who have been making an effort to move on with their friendship despite Chloe’s issues.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) forces Chloe to sit down to chat, and tells her that she needs to reiterate to Mia that she’s capable of making her own choices in life.

Chloe talks with Mia and apologises for avoiding the house in recent weeks; it’s only now that she’s come to realise that being at home makes her feel close to Ari, which is bringing comfort to her.

Unfortunately the same can’t be said of Mia, who admits she’s feeling the exact opposite—it’s becoming unbearable having the constant reminders.

Whilst Chloe understands why Mia feels the need to leave, she makes it clear that she has no intention of coming with her—she is staying in Summer Bay.

Will Mia and Chloe have to go their separate ways?

Also next week in the UK, as Dean finally discovers the truth about Mackenzie’s ‘private events’ at Salt, he recruits Ryder as a mole

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd May (Episode 7771)

Mia decides Chloe’s fate. Roo and Irene hit the road. Xander is stuck between hostile sisters.

Tuesday 24th May (Episode 7772)

Dean threatens Tane over Mia. Bittersweet memories divide Mia and Chloe. Mackenzie recruits an unlikely Poker hostess.

Wednesday 25th May (Episode 7773)

Has Dimitri left the Bay? Mackenzie’s Poker secret spreads. Felicity helps Tane see the light.

Thursday 26th May (Episode 7774)

Dean recruits an informant. Theo can’t escape Dimitri. Martha hides the truth from Roo.

Friday 27th May (Episode 7775)

Rose finds a way to stay in the Bay. Roo gets a second chance with Martha. Dimitri gives Justin a taste of tough parenting.