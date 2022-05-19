Home and Away Spoilers – Dean enlists Ryder to spy on Mackenzie

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Dean finally discovers the truth about Mackenzie’s ‘private events’ at Salt after Ziggy is drafted in to help…

It was only ever meant to be a one-off, to help Mackenzie (Emily Weir) clear some of Salt’s business debts, but temptation proves too much this week when the restaurant owner holds her second illegal poker night.

The first event, on employee Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) suggestion, was a huge success.

Mac’s second-in-command Ryder (Lukas Radovich) was particularly keen for another evening to go ahead—not only for the fact that he found it terribly exciting, but they would only need four more to put Salt firmly back in the black.

That was enough to finally convince Mac to give it a go.

Other than the guests, carefully selected by Flick, the only people who knows the truth about Salt’s private event are the three workmates, alongside Flick’s boyfriend Tane (Ethan Browne).

Whilst brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is privy to Mac’s debt problems, she’s been careful to not let on about the poker night, knowing he wouldn’t approve.

Meanwhile, Mac’s boyfriend Logan (Harley Bonner) has been blissfully unaware of everything. He almost discovered the truth when a debt collector arrived on his and Mac’s doorstep, but mac quickly covered this up, blaming it on a mixup over a direct debit for her car payments.

Whilst Dean thinks that Mac should tell Logan the truth about her debt, she doesn’t want to burden him, or worse, have Logan offer to help out financially.

With Ryder keen to discuss ideas for the second poker night with Mac, Logan grew suspicious of all the hushed conversations and not-too-subtle note passing that was going on around him.

Mac was eventually forced to think on her feet and reveal that she was organising a surprise for him.

Dean and girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) have found themselves assisting Mac in her cover up, while being unaware of the full scale of her deception.

When Mac was faced with giving Logan a surprise that she hadn’t even organised, Ziggy donated her and Dean’s voucher for a trip to the Hunter Valley which was well received.

Next week, Dean and Ziggy are forced to play ignorant again, when Mac ushers Logan out of Salt so she and Flick can organise the second poker night, set to take place that very evening.

Logan is confused by why Mac is throwing herself back into work so quickly after their getaway, particularly given she was already being odd before they left.

He eventually concedes that he’s overthinking it, and Dean and Ziggy watch him walk off, commenting that Mac is only digging herself deeper into a hole…

There’s no hiding the occasion from the locals once again as final preparations get underway that evening, as both Justin (James Stewart) and John (Shane Withington) spot Ryder heading to work in his finery.

But there’s a last minute hitch when Mac receives word from Flick that she can’t make it! With the family issues Tane is going through at the moment, Flick feels she needs to spend some time with him.

Out of desperation, Mac heads over to the farmhouse to ask Ziggy for her help with a ‘bucks night’ she’s holding at Salt that evening, though Dean is unsure of Ziggy’s skills as a waitress! Ziggy glams herself up on Mac’s request, which makes Dean wonder if he should be worried.

“Did I say bucks night?” Mac quickly interjects. “I meant hen night!”

Needless to say, Ziggy is surprised with the pop-up casino that awaits her at Salt, as Mac explains that she wasn’t exactly being upfront with her.

Ziggy tells her that Dean will go ballistic, reminding her that she doesn’t keep secrets from him. To keep Ziggy there, Mac is forced to promise to tell Dean herself the next day.

But things don’t go to plan when Dean and Logan decide to head to Salt together to pick up some beer. Whilst Logan is called away to work just as they arrive at the surf club, Dean carries on upstairs to find Ziggy serving drinks to a flirty poker player, Jack (Barry Conrad).

Taking the ensuing argument onto the balcony, Dean is furious that Mac could be involved in something so dodgy, but she points out that it was either this or bankruptcy.

Dean orders Mac to leave Ziggy out of any future nefarious activities, but Mac stands up to her brother and tells him to stay out of her business.

As Dean later explains to Ziggy, whilst all the players were on their best behaviour tonight, he knows just how things can turn ugly very quickly where large amounts of money are involved…

The next day, knowing that he can’t just turn a blind eye, Dean approaches Ryder in order to recruit him as his mole at Salt.

If there’s any sign of trouble, then he’s to let him know.

Ryder is reluctant to get on Mac’s bad side, but Dean asks if he’d prefer to be on his bad side instead… it seems Ryder doesn’t have much choice!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd May (Episode 7771)

Mia decides Chloe’s fate. Roo and Irene hit the road. Xander is stuck between hostile sisters.

Tuesday 24th May (Episode 7772)

Dean threatens Tane over Mia. Bittersweet memories divide Mia and Chloe. Mackenzie recruits an unlikely Poker hostess.

Wednesday 25th May (Episode 7773)

Has Dimitri left the Bay? Mackenzie’s Poker secret spreads. Felicity helps Tane see the light.

Thursday 26th May (Episode 7774)

Dean recruits an informant. Theo can’t escape Dimitri. Martha hides the truth from Roo.

Friday 27th May (Episode 7775)

Rose finds a way to stay in the Bay. Roo gets a second chance with Martha. Dimitri gives Justin a taste of tough parenting.