Home and Away Spoilers – Theo sleeps with Chloe as his father arrives

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Theo is forced to face his father again as Dimitri returns to Summer Bay after 17 years…

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has been on tenterhooks in recent weeks, following his admission to John Palmer (Shane Withington) that he had been a victim of his father Dimitri’s (Salvatore Coco) abuse throughout his teen years.

The revelation came after Theo made an urgent phone call to his mother Cassandra, when he discovered that paperwork relating to his community service had been sent to his home address back in the city. To Theo’s relief, Cassandra assured her son that she had hidden the letter out of Dimitri’s way.

Very concerned after overhearing the conversation, John asked Theo what he had been so scared of, and the truth finally came out.

Dimitri had always been an overbearing father, but when Theo started talking back after reaching the age of 14, Dimitri took things up a notch by physically beating him.

Theo swore John to secrecy, as he didn’t want his aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) to find out the dark truth about her older brother, but in recent weeks both Leah and Justin (James Stewart) have been attempting to build bridges between Theo and Dimitri.

Unsurprisingly, Justin wasn’t able to convince Theo to reach out to his father, and Theo was concerned when he learnt that Leah had gone to visit his parents en-route back from Cyprus.

Dreading what Dimitri may have told Leah, Theo was relieved to learn that Dimitri had actually washed his hands of him. Leah found Theo’s reaction confusing, and admitted that she was ashamed of her brother for turning his back on his own son.

Theo’s relief is short-lived though, when Dimitri turns up in Summer Bay unexpectedly this week.

With little notice given of his arrival, Leah sees it as a good thing—Dimitri obviously wants to make up with his son. When he arrives, Dimitri is very keen to see Theo immediately, and doesn’t want Leah to let him know… he’d like it to be a surprise.

It certainly IS a surprise for Theo when Leah and Justin bring Dimitri along to the garage.

Nice as pie in front of the others, Dimitri explains that he’d like some alone time with Theo, so the two head back to the house where Dimitri’s attitude suddenly changes.

Dimitri orders Theo to accompany him back to the city, revealing that Cassandra has left him. Theo is delighted that his mother has finally stood up to Dimitri, and the two are in the middle of a blazing row as Justin and Leah return.

Theo storms out as Dimitri tells Justin and Leah that Theo has no respect for family, and it’s only been made worse since he came to live with them. He then goes on to blame Leah for turning both Cassandra and Theo against him!

When Leah talks to Cassandra on the phone, Cassandra confirms that her leaving Dimitri had nothing to do with Leah interfering, but says that only Theo can tell her the real reason.

Meanwhile, alarm bells begin to ring for Justin as he listens to Dimitri’s views about the need to take a hard line with Theo…

Leah and Justin agree that there’s clearly something more going on, and they need to get to the bottom of it…

Who is Dimitri Poulos?

Dimitri is the older brother of Leah, Alex (Danny Raco) and Chris (Alex Blias), and first appeared on the show back in 2003 on the occasion of Alex’s 21st birthday.

The most hot-headed of the siblings, and a stickler for the Poulos family traditions, Dimitri’s arguments with Alex during the celebrations contributed to their father Theo (Silvio Ofria) having a heart attack.

The two made up their differences, and Dimitri later returned to see Leah and VJ off at the airport as they jetted to the US for VJ’s hearing surgery. Dimitri’s last appearance was in 2005, at Leah’s wedding to Dan Baker (Tim Campbell)

We first revealed the news of Dimitri’s return back in November, after Salvatore Coco was spotted filming at Palm Beach.

Responding to the story on Instagram, Salvatore praised his time on the show.

“I can definitely assure you when Dimitri comes back to the bay, the bay won’t know what’s hit them” he said. “The material I was given was so fulfilling as an actor, I had so much to work with and @thisismattevans was really awesome to work with“

Meanwhile, as Theo tries to avoid his father, he finds comfort in the arms of an equally miserable Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Chloe’s woes are more self-inflicted however, as her lies and manipulation finally start coming back to bite her.

In recent weeks Chloe has been avoiding her mother Mia (Anna Samson), unable to see her in such despair following husband Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) death. Chloe has instead become obsessed with spending time with friend Bella (Courtney Miller), and woe betide anyone—particularly Bella’s boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo)—who gets in the way of that.

When Bella was forced to ask Chloe to give her some space last week, as her presence became increasingly overbearing, she was offended to learn that Bella was spending time with Nik whilst doing her photography assignment.

In revenge, she stole Nik’s beloved taiaha—a traditional Maori weapon owned by his late father—before later placing it in the bathroom claiming that he’d left it there all along. Nik was fuming as his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) fell for Chloe’s story and forced him to apologise.

This week, Nik is furious to learn that Chloe had deliberately avoided contacting Mia to let her know of their plans, meaning Mia had cooked a special family dinner for everyone which had gone to waste. Chloe claims that Nik was supposed to be the one who let Mia know, but he later explains to Bella that this is a lie.

Bella’s housemate Dean (Patrick O’Connor) has also been wising up to Chloe’s antics, and explains that it’s really beginning to affect Mia who hasn’t seen her daughter in days.

When Bella and Nik eventually learn that Chloe has lied once again about making plans with her mother, they realise that they’re being played for fools. Bella decides enough is enough, and heading back to the farmhouse, she packs up all of Chloe’s belongings and confronts her about her deceit.

Whilst Chloe tries to deflect by claiming she’s just trying to ditch her, Bella isn’t taking any more dramatics and asks her to leave.

It’s Theo who picks up Chloe on the roadside on her long walk back to town, and as the two take some time out from the bay, they talk through their troubles.

When Theo says he doesn’t want to go home, Chloe suggests going back to her place, where she leads him straight to the bedroom!

Nik is stunned when he returns home to find a post-coital Theo and Chloe emerging from her room.

After Theo leaves, a concerned Nik asks Chloe for an explanation, and seeing a way of manipulating the situation to her advantage, she claims that her sleeping with Theo was a mistake—she was just so hurt by Nik and Bella’s actions!

Claiming that the only person she can talk to is Bella, Chloe finds herself being taken back to the farmhouse by Nik… it seems her plan has worked!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th May (Episode 7761)

Debt collectors chase down Mackenzie. Jasmine envies the father she never had. Will Xander and Rose abandon Jasmine?

Tuesday 10th May (Episode 7762)

Mia lures the family home for a feast. Jasmine refuses to play happy family. Mackenzie and Felicity hatch an illicit plan.

Wednesday 11th May (Episode 7763)

Crime pays for Mackenzie. Felicity’s glamorous surprise for Tane is a welcome distraction. Mia’s family feast goes to waste.

Thursday 12th May (Episode 7764)

Bella sends Chloe packing. Dimitri’s motives are revealed. Theo and Chloe hit the road.

Friday 13th May (Episode 7765)

The runaways find romance. Justin suspects Dimitri has a dark side. Is Chloe deceiving everyone?