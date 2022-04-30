Home and Away Spoilers – Theo runs away as Leah returns

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Jasmine meets the siblings she never knew about, whilst Leah’s return brings some unexpected news for Theo…



Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) had some unexpected news last week, when boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) broke the news that her estranged father, Alexander, had died.

Jasmine hadn’t seen her father since she was 6 years old. He had walked out on Jasmine only a year after the her mother died in a car accident, something she only found out when there was no-one there to pick her up from the school gates. As a result, Jasmine grew up in the care of foster parents.

Cash was concerned about Jasmine’s lack of reaction to the news, as she explained that it didn’t have much impact considering he’d left her so many years ago.

This week, Irene (Lynne McGranger) asks after Jasmine, who tells her that she can’t force herself to grieve, but it’s a comment from Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) that suddenly unlocks Jasmine’s emotions.

Observing that both of their fathers chose to leave them, given Flick and Cash’s father had committed suicide, Flick remarks that what Jasmine’s dad did was brutal—he could have been in the next suburb the whole time she was growing up, without her ever knowing…

Jasmine breaks down in Cash’s arms when she returns home—why did her dad leave her? She shows Cash the only picture she has of the two of them together, as Cash suggests that Alexander may have been too ashamed to reach out.

Jasmine laments that she had so many questions for him, but now she’ll never get to learn the answers… or will she?

Later in the week, Irene answers the door to a stranger, Xander (Luke Van Os), who asks for Jasmine.

Irene is stunned when he then reveals himself to be Jasmine’s brother!

Jasmine and Cash arrive home after an urgent call from Irene, where Irene introduces her visitor.

Xander elaborates by explaining he’s actually her half-brother, given that they both had the same father. Xander had no idea of Jasmine’s existence until the reading of their father’s will.

It’s all too much for Jasmine who tells Xander that he must be mistaken, and asks him to leave, later describing it to Cash as an obvious scam.

The next day Cash visits the pool for a morning swim where he exchanges pleasantries with a young woman, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who clearly takes a shine to him.

Rose’s phone goes off and she heads to Salt where she meets up with Xander, who admits that he hadn’t got chance to tell Jasmine about her.

Rose thinks they should leave the solicitor to deal with Jasmine, but Xander wants to keep trying—she’s family, and he feels bad knowing that their father had lied about her.

As Xander and Rose leave, they bump into Jasmine, where Xander reveals that Rose is his half-sister (making her Jasmine’s step-sister).

Rose explains that they need to talk to Jasmine about her inheritance, but Jasmine doesn’t want to know—even if their story is true, she doesn’t want a cent from her father.

Jasmine asks Cash if he can do a background check to see if Xander and Rose’s story is genuine. Cash later bumps into Rose again, still unaware of who she actually is, who asks him to join her for another swim.

Cash declines which Rose takes as an indication that he’s taken, but that doesn’t stop her checking Cash out as he goes on his way. This could prove awkward!

When Cash returns to Jasmine, he confirms that Xander and Rose’s story checks out. Nevertheless, Jasmine is adamant that she isn’t about to play happy families.

But as Cash points out, it may be her only chance to get answers about her father, so Jasmine reluctantly invites Xander back to the beach house. Jasmine admits that Xander has her father’s looks (as well as his name), and asks how he was as a dad.

Jasmine finds herself blindsided by Xander’s reply—he had the perfect dad. They’d been a happy, strong family unit and were together until the day he died a few weeks ago; the exact opposite of what Jasmine had experienced.

Xander can see that Jasmine is hurt by the revelation, and when he goes back to Rose, he wonders whether they did the right thing in coming to Summer Bay.

They’re now left with a dilemma—do they stick around and possibly cause more pain for Jasmine, or leave and abandon their sister just like their father did….?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finally returns home after several months away.

Although Leah has been back in Australia for a couple of weeks already, she’s been spending time with her brother Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) in the city as she tries to get to the bottom of his and son Theo’s (Matt Evans) fallout.

Little does Leah know that her nephew had been subjected to beatings from Dimitri from the age of 14, something which only John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been made privy to, and Theo is terrified of what Dimitri might tell her. Theo feels he can’t tell Leah the truth as it would break her heart.

As Theo grows increasingly more concerned at her impending return, he goes to the length of hiding Justin’s (James Stewart) phone when he sees that Leah is calling. When Leah does eventually get hold of Justin and tells him she’s returning later that day, Theo immediately becomes withdrawn.

When Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Justin later find that Theo has lied about going to pick up some parts from Yabbie Creek, Justin heads home to find Theo’s bag and clothes are missing.

Leah arrives home immediately afterwards, and Justin is forced to tell her that Theo has taken off.

Theo hasn’t got very far though, as Ziggy finds when she spots him camped out in his car. He had intended to leave town but couldn’t go through with it.

Some wise words from his workmate eventually convince Theo to return home and finally face Leah, who has something important to tell him about his father…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd May (Episode 7756)

Mackenzie makes a harsh business decision. Bella can’t escape Chloe. Will Jasmine get answers about her past?

Tuesday 3rd May (Episode 7757)

Nikau accuses Chloe of revenge. Is Mia going head first into danger? Felicity has a dangerous fix for Mackenzie’s debt.

Wednesday 4th May (Episode 7758)

Theo fears for Leah’s return. Mia is scared to sleep. Nikau suspects a thief in the house. Marilyn is acting strange.

Thursday 5th May (Episode 7759)

A stranger comes looking for Jasmine. Theo tries to run from his past. Leah returns with bad news. Marilyn unravels in public.

Friday 6th May (Episode 7760)

Does Jasmine have a secret sibling? Cash draws unwanted attention. Marilyn’s problem is exposed.

