Neighbours Spoilers – Freya decides to leave as David gives up

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, it’s a week after David and Freya’s confession and their lives are falling apart around them – will Freya skip town, and has David given up?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 25th April, and in Australia from Monday 23rd May.

Recent episodes saw David (Takaya Honda) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) confess to their part in Gareth’s (Jack Pearson) death, after realising they couldn’t let their mystery blackmailer win.

Unfortunately, the blackmailer was a step ahead of them. By the time they got to Erinsborough Hospital to tell Clive (Geoff Paine) what they did or didn’t do in River Bend, he was already mid-conversation with Levi (Richie Morris). It seemed that someone had made a complaint to the medical board about their actions.

When they headed to the police station, they were arrested. They’re in big trouble, and their only chance of getting off lightly is a defence that the traumatic stress of the incident at River Bend caused them to make their bad decision not to treat Gareth.

Next week, the weight of their confession is hitting both Freya and David hard.

Levi is doing his best to stay away from Freya, to the point of blanking her when he passes her in the street. She brings him a peace offering, but he’s feeling too betrayed and refuses to hear her out.

When he thinks back on their relationship, he realises that Freya has brought nothing but pain since she arrived – she pretended to be into him to get access to his police computer, she lied to him about who Gareth was, and then she lied to him about what happened at River Bend.

He realises he simply can’t forgive her; she isn’t worth the pain. His decision leaves Freya devastated, but Levi is determined to move on with his life.

Freya is also strapped for cash, having spent every penny on the blackmailer’s demands, and having been suspended from her job at Erinsborough Hospital.

Aaron feels sorry for her and offers her a job at The Shed – which remarkably still exists and appears to be thriving, despite having not been seen on screen for months – so she can continue to pay the bills.

Unfortunately, news has spread of Freya’s actions (or lack of) at River Bend, and gym members soon start canceling their memberships when they learn she’s working there.

Not wanting to cause more pain for David and Aaron, Freya quits within days of taking the job. With no job prospects and very little keeping her in Erinsborough, she decides to leave and head back to Echuca to be with her family.

She tells her brother, Zane (Oli Pizzey-Stratford), the truth about the trouble she’s in, and he assures her that she’ll have the support of their family if she comes back home.

Aaron is stunned; he thought Freya was a fighter, and now she’s set to abandon them. Will David be left to face the consequences on his own?

Meanwhile, everyone is tiptoeing around David, and Aaron worries when he seems totally disengaged with his lawyer.

He seems to have lost his fight, and Aaron is stunned when he reveals he plans to accept the full force of the law – he knows what he did was wrong, and doesn’t think he has any right to defend himself.

Aaron’s terrified. What will it mean for their family if David doesn’t fight for himself?

Is Aaron about to find himself a single parent to Isla?

Also next week, Fashion Week edges ever closer.

Thrilled with the buzz around the event, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) decides to go all out, having no idea that Montana is due to be arrested once the event is over.

Terese convinces Montana to go ahead with her ever more extravagant plans, not knowing she’s heading straight for disaster…

Montana, meanwhile, is losing all enthusiasm, and turns to the bottle as she comes to terms with the fact she’s on the cusp of being arrested for fraud.

There are plenty of fireworks in store as Fashion Week kicks off!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8832 – Monday 25th April (UK) / Monday 23rd May (Aus)

Glen distracts from his interest in Kiri by confessing his love for Terese.

Harlow’s forced to admit there are no sparks with Corey.

Terese decides to go all out on Fashion Week, unaware that Montana is due to be arrested.

8833 – Tuesday 26th April (UK) / Tuesday 24th May (Aus)

Levi realises he can’t forgive Freya for all the trouble and pain she’s caused.

Harlow’s bemused to find Corey still in Erinsborough… and doesn’t realise he’s a member of The Order.

Kiri’s mum Barbara arrives at the vineyard for a surprise visit. Is Glen’s secret about to be exposed?

8834 – Wednesday 27th April (UK) / Wednesday 25th May (Aus)

David admits he plans to accept the full force of the law, leaving Aaron terrified.

Eager to introduce her Mum to her friends, Kiri invites Glen to dinner.

8835 – Thursday 28th April (UK) / Thursday 26th May (Aus)

Aaron tries to stay positive as David and Freya spiral. It’ll take more than positivity to get them out of this mess…

Paul sees Terese and Glen looking more than friendly, and he joins forces with Nicolette.

8836 – Friday 29th April (UK) / Monday 30th May (Aus)

As Fashion week looms, will Harlow and Ned be able to resist their undeniable attraction?

Hyped about Fashion Week, Mackenzie continues to bail on her commitments.

Montana’s gesture convinces Karl this is the beginning of his and Susan’s new, luxurious life…

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Harlow is confused when Corey sticks around in Erinsborough, oblivious to the fact he’s a member of The Order trying to bring her in.

