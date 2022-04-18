Neighbours Spoilers – Glen panics as Kiri’s mum arrives

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Kiri’s mum makes a surprise appearance at the vineyard, and a panicked Glen has to think on his feet to avoid his secret being revealed.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 25th April, and in Australia from Monday 23rd May.

As viewers will now be well aware, newcomer Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) is Glen’s (Richard Huggett) daughter. However, Kiri has no idea, as she was happily raised by her mother and the man she believes to be her father.

Shortly after Kiri’s arrival, Glen explained to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that he had a brief affair with a married woman called Barbara some 26 years ago. He was in a bad way at the time, and although they broke it off before either of their partners found out, Barbara soon discovered she was pregnant.

Glen knew the baby was his as Barbara’s husband had fertility problems. However, her husband simply assumed that the conception was a medical miracle, and raised Kiri believing her to be his own. Glen returned to Karen, his partner, and decades past without him giving his child much thought… until his return to Erinsborough last year.

It was John Wong (Harry Tseng) looking into his past that made him think of Kiri once more, and he was forced to cut a deal with John when the private investigator discovered his secret. He headed to River Bend soon after, planning on meeting his daughter without telling her he was her father – but he certainly never imagined that the trip would result in her moving to Erinsborough and taking up a job at the vineyard…!

Suddenly, his secret was a lot harder to keep! But it’s about to get a lot worse…

Recent UK episodes saw Glen snoop through Kiri’s box of memories at No. 24, including childhood photos and her birth certificate, which listed her dad as secondary school teacher Alan Durant.

He was caught by Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) as he put the photos back in the box, and although he explains away why he was looking through Kiri’s personal belongings, Chloe isn’t convinced.

This week, she and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) team up, united in the belief that Glen has been acting weird around Kiri for weeks, and they’re determined to get to the bottom of it. In this Friday’s episode (UK: Friday 22nd April / Aus: Thursday 19th May), they confront Glen about his behaviour, and he’s forced to think on his feet, telling them that he’s in love with Terese.

It’s just a way of throwing them off the scent, but his plan works a little too well, and a concerned Chloe decides to tell Terese about Glen’s feelings.

In next week’s episodes, a surprised Terese is forced to let Glen down gently. However, he counters by telling her it was a lie – just a way to throw the others off his back about Kiri – and she seems to believe him.

They both feign relief, but are they just kidding themselves? True feelings are lurking…

Yet Glen won’t have much time to dwell on his feelings for Terese, as another shock is right around the corner.

Kiri’s mum Barbara (Wendy Mocke) makes a surprise visit to the vineyard, wanting to check out her daughter’s new place of work!

Kiri is delighted to see her mum, unaware of the fact that her biological parents are tantalisingly close to crossing paths for the first time in decades.

As Glen learns that Barbara is in town, he listens in on her and Kiri’s conversation from around the corner, trying to work out his next move.

Kiri is loving her new life in Erinsborough, and wants to introduce her mother to her new friends, housemates and co-workers, and that includes Glen. She decides to host a dinner, and Glen’s invited!

Glen manages to lie his way out of it, coming up with an excuse for why he can’t make it. However, later that evening, Nicolette busts him – why did he lie and say he couldn’t make the dinner, when he clearly has no other plans?

She’s overjoyed to have caught Glen out – she’s still sure there’s something odd between him and Kiri, she just doesn’t quite know what. She’s hot on his trail, and showing no sign of slowing down…

As if Glen wasn’t having a hard enough time, he’s soon got Paul (Stefan Dennis) to worry about.

The day after the dinner, Paul spots Terese and Glen looking more than friendly. He recently warned Glen off Terese, telling him that if anything ever happens between them, it would put an end to any chance of a relationship between the two half-siblings.

Paul confronts Glen about why he and Terese were looking so close, but Glen dances around the truth. With Paul’s suspicions flared, he decides to join forces with his former enemy, Nicolette.

Whatever Glen’s hiding, Paul and Nicolette are determined to get to the bottom of it!

