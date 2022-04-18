Home and Away Spoilers – Justin bears the brunt of Dimitri’s anger

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Justin bears the brunt of Dimitri’s anger, whilst Mia and Chloe disagree on whether their future lies in Summer Bay…



After several months of living with his aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) in Summer Bay, Theo Poulos’s (Matt Evans) big secret was finally revealed to Leah and Justin (James Stewart) last week.

Theo had previously confided in John Palmer (Shane Withington) that he had been physically abused by his father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) since the age of 14. Dimitri had always had a hot temper, and when Theo had grown to an age to push back, Theo had started to beat him.

Unaware of Theo’s history with Dimitri, both Leah and Justin had been pushing to reunite father and son. Theo was terrified of Leah finding out the truth about her big brother, afraid that it would break her heart.

When Dimitri turned up in Summer Bay two weeks ago, he tried to play happy families with Theo in front of Leah and Justin, but his attitude soon changed once alone with his son.

Dimitri demanded that Theo return to the city with him, revealing that his wife Cassandra had left him.

Both Leah and Justin started to become suspicious of Dimitri’s motives last week as Theo continued to avoid him, with Justin worried about Dimitri commenting that Theo needed more discipline.

John had to bite his tongue as he was introduced to Dimitri, but made it clear that he was aware of his dark secret, which unnerved Dimitri.

When Dimitri caught up with Theo and confronted him, Theo’s anger finally boiled over and he punched Dimitri to the ground. Both Justin and John had to hold back Theo from attacking Dimitri further.

Almost at breaking point, Theo still refused to open up about what was really going on, and instead tried to put the blame on his being in a bad mood after being rejected by Chloe (Sam Barrett).

It was obvious to both Leah and Justin that there was something more going on, and in the end it was John who was forced to betray Theo’s confidence and tell them the full story.

Leah and Justin were heartbroken for Theo, who blamed himself for the mess it had caused, and they made it clear that Dimitri would never be given the opportunity to hurt him again.

When Leah confronted Dimitri, he was unrepentent, telling her that Theo needed harsh discipline to keep him in line.

Leah was disgusted at his lack of remorse, and accompanied Theo to the city to visit his mother.

“When Leah realises what Dimitri has been doing, it changes her opinion of her brother,” Matt Evans told TV Week. “She no longer wants anything to do with him until he sorts out his temper.”

This week, Dimitri continues to blame others for the situation, and accuses Leah and Justin of turning his son against him. He already blames Leah for Cassandra walking out on him, and had berated her for always sticking her nose in and trying to fix things.

Although Leah has demanded Dimitri leave town, he refuses to do so. When he heads over to the garage and gets a serve from Justin, who says he needs to take responsibility for his actions, Dimitri’s frustration leads to him serving up Justin with a taste of his parenting technique.

When Leah heads over to the garage to find Justin, she’s shocked to find him sprawled on the floor barely conscious, having been badly beaten.

As Leah urgently calls an ambulance, she knows that she has a difficult decision to make…. can she report her own brother to the police?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mia (Anna Samson) is sticking by the decision she made last week to leave town for good.

Since the death of her husband Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), both Mia and daughter Chloe have struggled to move on. With Chloe’s guilt about Ari meaning she’s avoided her mother at every opportunity, whilst developing an unhealthy obsession with Bella (Courtney Miller), it’s only in the past week that Chloe has started to make progress by talking to Mia.

Mia’s own struggle has seen her sleepwalking, and with painful memories of Ari facing her at every turn, it was a comment from Jasmine (Sam Frost) that made Mia realise what she needed to do.

Mia’s announcement that she was planning to leave Summer Bay with Chloe came as a huge shock to brother-in-law Tane (Ethan Browne), who was worried that she hadn’t thought things through. Particularly when he learnt that she hadn’t even informed Chloe of the situation.

When Chloe then came in, asking what they were talking about, she was devastated to learn of Mia’s plan.

Chloe explained that Mia has always made decisions on her behalf when it’s not her place to do so, and Mia is no longer going to have such control over her. She’s staying put.

This week, mother and daughter continue to butt heads over Mia’s decision.

“For Chloe, her grief tends to be enmeshed with observing her mother’s grief,” Sam Barrett told TV WEEK. “It’s difficult, because she’s so close to Mia.

“Not being able to spend time with each other because of the different way they grieve is really sad.”

With the two having only just started talking properly again, Chloe is torn in her determination to stay in Summer Bay whilst knowing that Mia plans to leave.

“Chloe doesn’t feel a sense of comfort anymore,” Sam added. “She’s guarded. Both of them are so devastated.”

Meanwhile in her frustration, Chloe again turns against Bella and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) who she’d only just started getting back on track with.

Believing that they were in on Mia’s plan, Chloe accuses them of only being nice to her the previous day because they knew Mia was about to take her away from Summer Bay, something which of course they both deny.

Will Mia and Chloe be torn apart by their difference in opinion? Or will Chloe decide to leave Summer Bay alongside her mother, as she continues to alienate her closest friends?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Tuesday 19th April (Episode 7772)

Dean threatens Tane over Mia. Bittersweet memories divide Mia and Chloe. Mackenzie recruits an unlikely Poker hostess.

Wednesday 20th April (Episode 7773)

Has Dimitri left the Bay? Mackenzie’s Poker secret spreads. Felicity helps Tane see the light.

Thursday 21st April (Episodes 7774-7776)

Dean recruits an informant. Theo can’t escape Dimitri. Martha hides the truth from Roo.

Rose finds a way to stay in the Bay. Roo gets a second chance with Martha. Dimitri gives Justin a taste of tough parenting.

Xander is umpire between warring sisters. Justin bears the brunt of Dimitri’s anger. Theo sets the record straight.