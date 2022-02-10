Home and Away Spoilers – Matthew makes the most of Ari’s criminal past

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Matthew begins to show his true colours after investigating Ari’s past…



Chloe Anderson’s (Sam Barrett) world was turned upside down last week, when she met her father Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) for the very first time.

Matthew had recently tracked down Chloe’s mother Mia (Anna Samson), more than two decades after their last contact, and was keen to meet the daughter he’d never known about.

Mia later revealed to boyfriend Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) that Chloe’s conception had come as the result of Matthew sexually assaulting her when she was heavily drunk at a party, and whilst Matthew’s parents had given money for an abortion, Mia had skipped town without going through with it.

Although Matthew denied her claims of assault, Mia threatened to reveal her account of what happened that night if he didn’t leave town, which would ruin his career as a barrister.

Despite this, Matthew made himself known to Chloe, and Chloe defied Mia’s wishes by meeting up with Matthew to hear him out. When Mia attempted to forbid Chloe from seeing him again, Chloe demanded Mia to give her good reason.

But with Mia unwilling to tell Chloe that she was the product of assault, Chloe didn’t get the answers she was looking for, and so vowed to continue seeing her father.

This week, tension is growing further between Chloe and her ex Ryder (Lukas Radovich). After first confronting her about her kiss with Theo (Matt Evans), Ryder later has to take numerous calls from unhappy customers—whose orders the previous night were cancelled by Chloe when she discovered the truth about Matthew.

Unhappy that Chloe hadn’t let him know, Ryder argues with her in the diner before Matthew steps in. As Chloe continues to complain about the fact that she has to continue working with Ryder in order to pay off their debt, Matthew decides to make an offer.

Arranging to meet Ryder again, Chloe presents him with a cheque for her half of the debt, and tells Ryder that she wants him out of the business!

Although Chloe asks him to name his price, Ryder refuses to take money from her for his share, and so Chloe arranges to draw up the paperwork.

Mia is furious when she works out that Chloe’s sudden windfall came from Matthew, telling her that Matthew is clearly trying to buy his way into Chloe’s life.

When Matthew later calls round to the house to pick up Chloe, Ari again threatens Matthew to stay away from his family—but with Matthew not intimidated by Ari, both Chloe and Mia can see where things are heading.

Before they can stop him, Ari has floored Matthew with a punch to the face.

Tane arrives just in time to break things up, as Matthew warns Ari that he’s just made a big mistake.

Apologising for Ari’s behaviour, Chloe leaves with Matthew, much to Mia’s frustration.

Later on, Matthew quizzes Chloe about the man who brought her up, but she lets slip that Ari and Mia weren’t always together.

Chloe’s vagueness as to why Ari wasn’t around for some time prompts Matthew to make some enquiries, and he soon finds out about Ari’s imprisonment for armed robbery.

With Matthew knowing he now has the upper hand, he turns on Mia and informs her that if she tries to stop him seeing Chloe, he’ll be bringing criminal charges against Ari which could well land him back in prison.

As she watches Chloe get into Matthew’s car from afar, Mia is devastated that Ari has put them in such an impossible position.

Will Mia risk everything to tell Chloe the truth about her father?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th February (Episode 7701)

Not telling Chloe the truth continues to create problems. Ryder confronts Chloe about her kiss with Theo. A prickly Marilyn puts Justin in his place.

Tuesday 15th February (Episode 7702)

Mia’s nightmare gets worse. Is there more to Felicity’s reluctance? Alf sees Marilyn’s change first-hand.

Wednesday 16th February (Episode 7703)

Felicity gives Cash an ultimatum about attending their father’s memorial. Alf’s sacrifice sees Marilyn finally agree to get help. Dean’s headspace continues to deteriorate.

Thursday 17th February (Episode 7704)

Alf and Roo do their best to support Martha. Nikau’s first day as a lifesaver turns into a disaster. Will Justin’s warnings get through to Theo? Mackenzie is stuck in the middle of Dean and Logan.

Friday 18th February (Episode 7705)

Ryder chooses between his pride and his family. Theo answers for his mistakes. Roo and Alf spar over Martha. Can Nikau save his job?