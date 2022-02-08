Coming up next week on Neighbours, Freya admits that she was only “dating” Levi for his skills as a police officer, but the revelation leads to him falling deeper into her web of lies.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 14th February, and in the Australia from Wednesday 23rd February.

Levi has had a pretty rough ride in the love stakes of late.

Bea (Bonnie Anderson) broke up with him just days before skipping town, and then he found himself falling for Amy (Jacinta Stapleton). Only, he wasn’t the only one – and he soon ended up in a polyamorous relationship with Amy and Ned (Ben Hall). Although the three always remained cordial, there was always a rivalry simmering between the boys.

When he thought things couldn’t get any worse, he met Felicity (Isabella Giovinazzo), a vivacious firefighter with a heart of gold. Unfortunately, she knocked him back when she learnt of his unconventional love life, and left him high and dry – with a dose of crabs!

So naturally, when Levi met the mysterious Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) at the site of the Flamingo Bar disaster, he was cautious. Yet it didn’t take long for the pair to hit it off; whether it was Freya’s charm, or Levi’s longing to be loved, it seems a nice relationship was blossoming between the pair.

Unfortunately for Levi, it seems his heart could be broken all over again, and far sooner than he thought possible. For Freya is guarding a secret, and with it slowly beginning to unravel, the chances are it could prove dangerous for Levi.

It all started last week after the pair almost shared a kiss during the Ramsay Street cricket match. Levi organised to take Freya for a joyride in a police car, but she had other intentions.

She was caught by Roxy using the police computer to search for info. She claimed to have been searching for her own name for fun, to see whether the police had a record on her, but it left Roxy questioning whether she can be trusted.

In reality, she couldn’t. She was searching for a ‘Gareth Bateman’, who we can only presume is the mysterious stranger, her apparent cousin, that she’s been looking for since she arrived in Erinsborough.

Although Freya came clean to Levi about searching the police database, Roxy wasn’t convinced and organised a girls’ day out with Freya, before breaking into her house. Unfortunately, Roxy was caught red-handed before she could find anything.

Unhappy to learn that Levi’s friends were snooping around in her business, Freya decided to put a break on things. However, it wasn’t long before Levi tried again, this time armed with honesty. While the officer was able to charm the newcomer, Freya realised that she’s hurting him by stringing him along, and decided to come clean.

Next week in the UK (Monday 14th February / Aus: Wednesday 23rd February), Freya finally opens up to an unsuspecting Levi. She finally admits that she’s been playing him the entire time. She’s been lying to him and stringing him along for weeks, all to get some help with her search.

When he looks back, he can see all the red flags he missed – she pulled away when he went to kiss her, she organised a ‘joy ride’ in his cop car solely so she could have a play on the police database, and she pushed him away when Roxy got too close.

Levi’s devastated. Trying to smooth things over, Roxy pushes Kyle to take Levi out to try and help him get over Freya. But it seems that Freya’s manipulation has hurt Levi deeply. It’s just another devastating blow to the officer, whose love life continues to flail in the wind while those around him flourish.

As the week comes to an end, viewers on Friday (UK: 18th February / Aus: Wednesday 2nd March) will see Levi make a decision that could change his future forever.

Although Levi is determined to make a fresh break from Freya, he’s worried that she won’t move on from Erinsborough until she has tracked down her “cousin”. If he wants to rid her from his life, he needs to help with her search for Gareth.

Realising there could be more to the story than meets the eye, Levi begins digging and what he finds shocks him.

Whatever it is, Levi has just found himself drawn deeper in Freya’s web and it looks like things could go awry…

Zara is blamed for the cruel prank on Jane, but another incident could send her chances of remaining at Erinsborough High up in flames.

Read more…

Here are the spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours:

8777 – Monday 7th February (UK) / Tuesday 15th February (Aus)

Aaron and David are thrown by Leo’s request that they take Abigail.

Roxy orchestrates a girl’s day out with Freya and peppers her with questions about her life.

It’s another long pit stop for Amy’s food truck, and her friends aren’t willing to help.

8778 – Tuesday 8th February (UK) / Wednesday 16th February (Aus)

Freya is shaken by Roxy’s intrusion into her privacy and pushes Levi away.

Fed up with Zara’s insolence, Jane comes down on her hard.

Amy feels lonely and hard done by until an unexpected gift brightens her world and puts her business back on track.

8779 – Wednesday 9th February (UK) / Thursday 17th February (Aus)

Zara is chuffed to learn that Aubrey and Sadie pulled the prank on Jane to get revenge — until she gets the blame for it.

Triumphant Paul convinces Terese to invite the family over to celebrate their reconciliation, but David remains suspicious.

8780 – Thursday 10th February (UK) / Monday 21st February (Aus)

David is still suspicious about Dr Russell and decides to force Paul’s hand.

But when he makes a shocking discovery, will he stand by his father or betray him?

An absent Leo pulls further and further away from Abigail, despite a doctor’s appointment.

8781 – Friday 11th February (UK) / Tuesday 22nd February (Aus)

Caught in his own lies, Paul is sinking fast. Afraid of losing her, Levi invites Freya to a romantic date.

Convinced Freya is hiding something, Roxy drags Harlow and Ned to Benalla to look for answers in Freya’s home town.

8782 – Monday 14th February (UK) / Wednesday 23rd February (Aus)

Levi is left reeling as Freya admits to manipulating him, lying to him and stringing him along.

Fed up with the tension in Number 30, Mackenzie begins the search for a way out.

Smitten Zara misreads Hendrix’s friendship as something more, but her friends aren’t convinced.

8783 – Tuesday 15th February (UK) / Thursday 24th February (Aus)

Roxy pushes Kyle to take Levi out for the day to get Freya out of his system, but no amount of distraction can stop him from wallowing.

Enduring constant sniggering and teasing from her students, Jane finally cracks and resolves to punish Zara.

8784 – Wednesday 16th February (UK) / Monday 28th February (Aus)

Aaron is worried about Abigail. He’s growing more attached to her every day, but he and David can’t agree on what’s best for her.

Amy is at her wits end with Zara, who denies responsibility for yet another scandal.

Mackenzie is fed up with Hendrix’s support of Zara.

8785 – Thursday 17th February (UK) / Tuesday 1st March (Aus)

David is reeling from Aaron’s decision to take steps to become Abigail’s legal parents.

Paul’s efforts to talk to Terese continue to be rebuffed.

Nicolette is struggling with the fraught dynamic at Number 32, worried she’ll be left out of important discussions.

8786 – Friday 18th February (UK) / Wednesday 2nd March (Aus)

David is furious when he learns what Aaron has done.

Levi is determined to move on from Freya, but worries she’ll hang around in Erinsborough until she finds Gareth.

Terese celebrates the start of a new chapter in her life.