Neighbours Spoilers – Zara’s chances of forgiveness go up in flames

Coming up next week on Neighbours, Zara is blamed for the cruel prank on Jane, but another incident could send her chances of remaining at Erinsborough High up in flames.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 14th February, and in the Australia from Wednesday 23rd February.

Zara (Freya Van Dyke) hasn’t bagged herself the best of reputations since she arrived in Erinsborough in early January.

Amy’s (Jacinta Stapleton) daughter, who had previously been living with her father and his boyfriend in Queensland, has a chequered history.

When Amy moved back to the northern state after her relationship with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) broke down, mother and daughter were reunited. However, things soon turned sour when Zara accidentally set a marquee on fire at the Far North Hotel, Amy’s former workplace in Cairns, where she was working as a marketing director.

Amy took the rap for the incident so as to protect her daughter, but it resulted in her being dismissed from the job. This in turn led to her leaving Queensland behind once again, returning to Erinsborough to take on the manager role at the Flamingo Bar.

While Zara arrived in Erinsborough hoping to bond with her mum, she’s done nothing but make Amy’s life more difficult.

She set off the fire alarm at Erinsborough High, caused a flood by blocking up one of the toilets, and landed Amy in hospital when she shoved her against her new food truck.

Zara’s poor behaviour has also jeopardised Amy’s close bond with Toadie (Ryan Moloney). In the weeks to come, things are set to get more awkward on Ramsay Street, as she rubs more of the residents up the wrong way.

This week, she continues to butt heads with Jane (Annie Jones). When she finds herself in the teacher’s bad books once again, the wayward teen decides to use her inside knowledge to gain some brownie points with new friends Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little) and Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan).

Amy ends up letting slip about how Jane hid a hidden camera inside Isla’s teddy bear as a way to spy on Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson).

Zara tells her two friends the gossip, but things get out of hand when the news quickly spreads around Erinsborough High.

Not long after, Jane is upset and embarrassed when she comes into the school to find a teddy bear on her desk, with a camera attached to it, and she instantly has her suspicions about who’s to blame for the mean prank.

Next week in the UK (Monday 14th February / Aus: Wednesday 2nd March), the sniggering and teasing from the students continues.

Jane feels more and more intimidated by the behaviour of the three girls, and eventually cracks.

While Zara isn’t to blame for the bear, Jane refuses to believe it – Zara is the only student taking issue with her.

But, not wanting to snitch on her friends, Zara has to face the consequences, and Jane won’t rest until she’s punished.

However, the threat of punishment doesn’t seem to phase whichever student is really causing chaos across Erinsborough High, as suddenly there’s an even bigger scandal to deal with.

Hearing a commotion, Susan and Jane come running from inside the school.

A fire!

Someone has set one of the bins alight in the school yard.

As the two experienced teachers look on in shock, it’s on a familiar face to come and save the day.

Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) – who hasn’t been seen since August 2021, when he discovered that Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) had been pretending to date Harlow (Gemma Donovan) – makes a dramatic return as he runs towards the flaming bin, fire extinguisher in hand, and bravely puts out the flames.

Thankfully, no major damage is done, but things could have been much worse.

As the teachers watch on, there’s no doubt in their minds as to who the culprit is.

Unfortunately for Zara, Amy also sides with the teachers. Knowing her daughter’s chequered history with fire, Amy soon becomes convinced that her daughter is to blame, and can’t believe that she’s denying responsibility for yet another scandal.

Is Zara just a troublesome teen, or a disaster waiting to happen?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) is getting more and more fed up with the tension at No. 30.

Having Amy and Zara under the same roof has become too much for her, and she begins the search for a way out.

She doesn’t want to let down Toadie by moving out, but, with the two new residents keeping the place busy, she feels like the time is right.

Mac is finally ready to spread her wings, but where is she moving?

It’s probably for the best that she and Zara live under different roofs, as a friendship seems unlikely after the newcomer’s next bold move.

Hendrix (Ben Turland) was one of the first friends Zara made in Erinsborough. They both had their demons when they arrived in town, with parental issues aplenty, and they bonded when Hendrix encouraged Zara to give her mum more of a chance.

She’s already been using Hendrix to get closer to Aubrey and Sadie, openly flirting with him to make the girls think that she’s cool.

She even told the pair that Hendrix was thinking of breaking up with Mackenzie, hinting that he’d found someone else with whom he’s got great chemistry.

Next week, when she misreads Hendrix’s friendship as something more, her wild streak flares up and she crosses a major line.

How will Hendrix respond, and where will it leave his relationship with Mackenzie?

Neighbours faces the axe with production to cease Filming for Neighbours will cease on 10th June 2022 should a new UK broadcaster not be found, following Channel 5’s announcement that Neighbours will be dropped from their schedule in August. Read more…

Here are the spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours:

8777 – Monday 7th February (UK) / Tuesday 15th February (Aus)

Aaron and David are thrown by Leo’s request that they take Abigail.

Roxy orchestrates a girl’s day out with Freya and peppers her with questions about her life.

It’s another long pit stop for Amy’s food truck, and her friends aren’t willing to help.

8778 – Tuesday 8th February (UK) / Wednesday 16th February (Aus)

Freya is shaken by Roxy’s intrusion into her privacy and pushes Levi away.

Fed up with Zara’s insolence, Jane comes down on her hard.

Amy feels lonely and hard done by until an unexpected gift brightens her world and puts her business back on track.

8779 – Wednesday 9th February (UK) / Thursday 17th February (Aus)

Zara is chuffed to learn that Aubrey and Sadie pulled the prank on Jane to get revenge — until she gets the blame for it.

Triumphant Paul convinces Terese to invite the family over to celebrate their reconciliation, but David remains suspicious.

8780 – Thursday 10th February (UK) / Monday 21st February (Aus)

David is still suspicious about Dr Russell and decides to force Paul’s hand.

But when he makes a shocking discovery, will he stand by his father or betray him?

An absent Leo pulls further and further away from Abigail, despite a doctor’s appointment.

8781 – Friday 11th February (UK) / Tuesday 22nd February (Aus)

Caught in his own lies, Paul is sinking fast. Afraid of losing her, Levi invites Freya to a romantic date.

Convinced Freya is hiding something, Roxy drags Harlow and Ned to Benalla to look for answers in Freya’s home town.

8782 – Monday 14th February (UK) / Wednesday 23rd February (Aus)

Levi is left reeling as Freya admits to manipulating him, lying to him and stringing him along.

Fed up with the tension in Number 30, Mackenzie begins the search for a way out.

Smitten Zara misreads Hendrix’s friendship as something more, but her friends aren’t convinced.

8783 – Tuesday 15th February (UK) / Thursday 24th February (Aus)

Roxy pushes Kyle to take Levi out for the day to get Freya out of his system, but no amount of distraction can stop him from wallowing.

Enduring constant sniggering and teasing from her students, Jane finally cracks and resolves to punish Zara.

8784 – Wednesday 16th February (UK) / Monday 28th February (Aus)

Aaron is worried about Abigail. He’s growing more attached to her every day, but he and David can’t agree on what’s best for her.

Amy is at her wits end with Zara, who denies responsibility for yet another scandal.

Mackenzie is fed up with Hendrix’s support of Zara.

8785 – Thursday 17th February (UK) / Tuesday 1st March (Aus)

David is reeling from Aaron’s decision to take steps to become Abigail’s legal parents.

Paul’s efforts to talk to Terese continue to be rebuffed.

Nicolette is struggling with the fraught dynamic at Number 32, worried she’ll be left out of important discussions.

8786 – Friday 18th February (UK) / Wednesday 2nd March (Aus)

David is furious when he learns what Aaron has done.

Levi is determined to move on from Freya, but worries she’ll hang around in Erinsborough until she finds Gareth.

Terese celebrates the start of a new chapter in her life.