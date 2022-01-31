Neighbours Spoilers – Roxy breaks into Freya’s apartment

Coming up next week on Neighbours, Roxy’s suspicions about Ramsay Street’s latest arrival lead her to break into Freya’s apartment in search of clues.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 7th February, and in the Australia from Tuesday 15th February.

New character Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) continues to play a big part in next week’s Neighbours, as we come ever closer to learning the truth behind what brought her to Erinsborough.

We first met Freya when she was acing suspiciously near the ruins of the Flamingo Bar. She fled after being spotted by Levi (Richie Morris), but soon returned to collect a red scarf from amongst the wreckage.

When Levi caught her once again, she explained that it was her scarf, that she’d left it there a number of hours before Roxy and Kyle’s wedding reception, and that she simply wanted it back.

However, it soon became clear that things weren’t so simple.

When Sheila (Colette Mann) set up Levi and Freya on a date, Freya took the opportunity to flick through Levi’s phone, making a beeline for the photos from Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Roxy’s (Zima Anderson) wedding. She stopped on a photo of Ned (Ben Hall) and zoomed in on it, focussing on the red scarf he was wearing – the same one she claimed was her own.

She later confronted Ned, asking him what he was doing with the mysterious scarf. He confessed that he’d found it in the complex while drunk and kept it for himself. She then showed him a photo of a mystery man on her phone, and asked him if he’d ever seen him before.

Ned told her that he’d never seen the guy – adding that he’s good with faces, so would remember if he had – and quizzed her on why she wanted to know.

“He’s my cousin,” Freya explained, before adding that they lost contact a while ago but that she thinks he may be in the area.

Levi learns of this development at the Ramsay Street cricket match this week, but, when he asks Freya all about it, it seems he isn’t phased.

Then, in episodes airing in the UK this week (Tuesday 1st February) and in Australia next week (Tuesday 8th January), Freya – who has been described as “the ultimate mystery girl” who “keeps her cards close to her chest” – convinces Levi to take his police car for a joy ride around Erinsborough.

While the pair are out, she quizzes him on life as a cop, including the techniques he and his colleagues would use to track someone down.

It looks like she may only be using Levi for his job and the skillset that comes with it – is heartbreak around the corner?

When Levi heads off in search of some takeaway food, Freya is left alone in the car, and uses the time to play with the police equipment.

Unfortunately for Freya, she gets caught red handed by Roxy, who demands to know what exactly she’s doing with Levi’s stuff. However, when Roxy tells Levi what she saw, he’s too smitten by his new love interest to even care, and thinks Roxy is being paranoid.

Yet Roxy isn’t one to give up that easily. Next week in the UK (Monday 7th February / Aus: Tuesday 15th February), she orchestrates a girl’s day out with Freya and peppers her with questions about her life.

It doesn’t give her the answers she’s looking for – in fact, she comes up completely empty. However, she’s still convinced that the new arrival is hiding something, and will stop at nothing to find out what.

Armed with Freya’s address, she disguises herself in a black baseball cap, black jacket, and an ever so subtle bright pink vest, and breaks into her apartment through an open window!

Oh Roxy, what are you doing?

Unfortunately, what Roxy doesn’t expect is that Freya is home, and immediately pounces on the intruder.

Within seconds, Roxy finds herself pinned to the floor, completely overpowered by Freya’s strength.

Understandably, Freya isn’t happy that her new love interest’s friends are breaking into her apartment. She pushes Levi away, leaving him with the feeling that he’s about to miss out on yet another promising relationship.

A few days go by, and he decides to try again, inviting her on another romantic date.

He’s already opened up to her about his epilepsy, but this time he wears his heart on his sleeve and dazzles her with his honesty.

However, Freya remains as mysterious as ever – she simply won’t open up. Is Levi setting himself up for disaster all over again?

Meanwhile, Roxy still hasn’t given up on her search for the truth.

More convinced than ever that she’s hiding something, she drags Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and Ned (Ben Hall) to Benalla, Freya home town, over 200km away from Ramsay Street.

They search for answers with the local residents, but the trail quickly dries up.

Will Roxy ever get to the bottom of the newcomer’s secrets?

Here are the spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours:

8772 – Monday 31st January (UK) / Monday 7th February (Aus)

Leo is consumed with guilt and fear as Abigail is rushed to the hospital, inspiring Aaron and David to change directions with him.

Amidst a Ramsay Street cricket match, Levi uncovers why Freya came to Erinsborough in the first place, but she hasn’t convinced everyone.

8773 – Tuesday 1st February (UK) / Tuesday 8th February (Aus)

Running out of time and money, an impulsive Amy moves in with Toadie without telling Zara, worried that her daughter will have trouble adjusting to the change.

Freya talks Levi into taking her for a joyride in a police car.

8774 – Wednesday 2nd February (UK) / Wednesday 9th February (Aus)

After catching Freya red-handed, Roxy questions her intentions with Levi.

Zara is eager to impress the cool girls on their first beach day.

Paul is shaken when Terese reminds him her stay in the penthouse is temporary, triggering a return to past behaviours.

8775 – Thursday 3rd February (UK) / Thursday 10th February (Aus)

Paul’s deceit pays off, as Terese is acting even more loving towards him than before, but Karl is still baffled.

Ramsay Street is worried about Leo, who is so overwhelmed by grief and guilt that even a fishing trip can’t cheer him up.

8776 – Friday 4th February (UK) / Monday 14th February (Aus)

Paul is thrilled when Terese finally agrees to get back together.

Paul’s strange illness puzzles Karl, who is shocked to hear he has been replaced with a new specialist.

An overwhelmed Leo admits he’s avoiding spending time with Abigail because he’s afraid of hurting her again.

8777 – Monday 7th February (UK) / Tuesday 15th February (Aus)

Aaron and David are thrown by Leo’s request that they take Abigail.

Roxy orchestrates a girl’s day out with Freya and peppers her with questions about her life.

It’s another long pit stop for Amy’s food truck, and her friends aren’t willing to help.

8778 – Tuesday 8th February (UK) / Wednesday 16th February (Aus)

Freya is shaken by Roxy’s intrusion into her privacy and pushes Levi away.

Fed up with Zara’s insolence, Jane comes down on her hard.

Amy feels lonely and hard done by until an unexpected gift brightens her world and puts her business back on track.

8779 – Wednesday 9th February (UK) / Thursday 17th February (Aus)

Zara is chuffed to learn that Aubrey and Sadie pulled the prank on Jane to get revenge — until she gets the blame for it.

Triumphant Paul convinces Terese to invite the family over to celebrate their reconciliation, but David remains suspicious.

8780 – Thursday 10th February (UK) / Monday 21st February (Aus)

David is still suspicious about Dr Russell and decides to force Paul’s hand.

But when he makes a shocking discovery, will he stand by his father or betray him?

An absent Leo pulls further and further away from Abigail, despite a doctor’s appointment.

8781 – Friday 11th February (UK) / Tuesday 22nd February (Aus)

Caught in his own lies, Paul is sinking fast. Afraid of losing her, Levi invites Freya to a romantic date.

Convinced Freya is hiding something, Roxy drags Harlow and Ned to Benalla to look for answers in Freya’s home town.