On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Ziggy and Dean hit a stumbling block in their progress when Ziggy avoids an important question, and could Mac’s new relationship be over before it’s even begun?



It’s been a difficult few weeks for Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) since the car accident that almost claimed his life. Faced with a long stretch of physio as he regains the strength to walk again, it became apparent that he wouldn’t be able to return home to his apartment above the Pier Diner because of the stairs.

The immediate solution was to move in with girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) at the farm house, despite that fact they’d only been back together a matter of weeks.

His previous bad experience with an addiction to sleeping tablets meant that, for some time, he was refusing to take his pain medication, which only stalled his recovery. Together with the fact that Dean was struggling with the idea of Ziggy seeing him in that situation, it caused him to lash out at those trying to help.

It was eventually Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), the very man that saved him from the car wreck, who persuaded Dean to let him give him some pain relief in order to get a decent night’s sleep. But the issue of Ziggy remained, and, feeling demoralised at her having to see him in his current situation, Dean made the difficult decision to ask her to leave for a while.

A heartbroken Ziggy agreed to go and visit her sister Coco in Queensland, leaving Dean in the care of his sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

“At this stage, Mackenzie is like the messenger between Ziggy and Dean,” Patrick told Australian magazine TV Week. “He doesn’t have the confidence to tell Ziggy where he is emotionally and physically, so he relies on Mackenzie to help him out.”

Ziggy’s departure wasn’t enough to get Dean out of his funk however, with Logan’s suspicion that the accident had brought on PTSD relating to the other car accident he had back in 2012 which killed his mate, Amber’s brother Jai.

“Last time, it was Willow looking after him as a friend, so he was okay with showing her how weak he was,” Patrick continued.



“But Ziggy is a different story. He wants to be the man she needs – and currently, in the state he finds himself, he’s not.”

After a couple of weeks trying to help Dean, it all became too much for Mac, and, in desperation, she called Ziggy to tell her she could come home. Although the reunion was awkward, Ziggy puts her foot down—she is going to see Dean through his recovery, and isn’t going to be booted out of her own home again!

This week, a determined Ziggy starts looking through Dean’s physio plan, and sees that he is due at the gym for a session.

Dean refuses to go, so Ziggy quickly comes up with a backup plan by heading to the gym and borrowing some of their equipment.

Ziggy returns to the house with this, as Dean desperately tries to get hold of Mac asking her to come back. But Ziggy tells him that Mac has told her about his messages and it’s tough luck, he’s stuck with her!

It takes a lot of persuasion but Dean eventually swallows his pride and starts his exercises in front of Ziggy.

That evening, Ziggy confronts Dean—why is he comfortable about showing his vulnerability in front of everyone except her? Dean says he wants to, but that he still feels broken. Ziggy assures him that they can get through this together and it seems they have turned a corner.

Later in the week, things appear to be progressing well as Mac comes to visit. When Ziggy mentions Dean’s first official gym session that afternoon with his physio, Dean is reluctant to go. Talking in private, Mac and Ziggy come to the conclusion that it may be because Tane is working at the gym. They figure Dean doesn’t want an audience, let alone his girlfriend’s ex, so Mac agrees to get Tane out of the way.

But when Ziggy later tells Dean that Tane won’t be at the gym, Dean’s flummoxed—what’s that got to do with anything? He explains that it’s simply the case that he knows the gym session will be punishing, but in the end he realises he needs to go if he’s going to get any better.

When he arrives, Dean bumps into Mia (Anna Samson) for the first time since the accident. Both she and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) are happy to see him up and about, and Dean expresses his gratitude for her part in saving him, as well as his deepest sympathies about the loss of their child.

But something Ari later mentions gets Dean wondering about the situation at the farmhouse, and, on his return, he asks Ziggy whether she would have asked him to move in so soon if it hadn’t been for the accident. Ziggy doesn’t know what to say!

Meanwhile, with Ziggy taking over her duties at the the farmhouse, Mac has been free to pursue other interests—namely her burgeoning romance with Logan!

A recent chat with Jasmine (Sam Frost) about her own new relationship with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwight)—wondering whether she knows him well enough to take the next step in their relationship and sleep together—has given Mac some food for thought however. Is she taking things too fast with Logan?

Alone with Mac in her apartment, Logan clearly has an idea of how he wants to fill time before Mac heads off to work. So he’s bewildered when she excitedly suggests a nice cuppa and a chat to get to know each other better!

Mac tries her best at the small talk, asking about his career and family, but in the end their animal instincts take over.

“Remind me why we’re talking at all…?” Mac asks, as she gives up the pretence. “Good question,” Logan replies, as they start passionately kissing.

Afterwards, Logan asks Mac whether she’s certain that she’s happy with the way things are progressing, and she confirms that things are perfect as they are.

It’s a few days before Mac and Logan see each other again, as Logan has been very busy at work—no exciting rescues, just monotonous paperwork.

Yet their brekkie at Salt is soon interrupted when Logan receives a call from work, and it becomes obvious that he’s hiding something from Mac, as he explains to them that he’ll get back to them with a decision by the end of the day.

Meeting up again with Mac later on, Logan tells her that his medical response unit is being moved further down the coast.

And not just the relatively short trip down the coast to the city, but a significant distance away. If he goes, then he and Mac won’t be able to see each other on a regular basis—if at all!

Is Mac about to lose Logan already?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 8th November 2021 (Episode 7660)

Jasmine lightens her expectations. Martha digs deep for inspiration. Ziggy becomes Dean’s greatest hurdle.

Tuesday 9th November 2021 (Episode 7661)

Jasmine wakes with debilitating guilt. Nikau and John’s worlds grow smaller. Tori and Christian’s big day arrives.

Wednesday 10th November 2021 (Episode 7662)

Jasmine makes a grand entrance. Mia frets over settlement day. Tori and Christian finally tie the knot and say their goodbyes.

Thursday 11th November 2021 (Episode 7663)

Felicity and Mackenzie go head-to-head. Mia and Ari start the adoption process. Ziggy dodges Dean’s questions.

Friday 12th November 2021 (Episode 7664)

Chloe organises a surprise for Ryder. Ziggy and Dean have a date night. Tane and Felicity have a very public rumble.