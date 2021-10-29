Home and Away Spoilers – Theo continues to rile up Justin and Ryder

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Theo makes waves through Summer Bay, as Ryder’s burning of the candle at both ends forces Alf to take action.

After Theo Poulos’s (Matt Evans) dramatic return to the Morgan/Patterson household last week, aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend Justin (James Stewart) both make attempts to give him some stability, despite their own reservations.

Leah was shocked when her first-born nephew turned up on her doorstep two weeks ago, not least because he had been given a police escort by local copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after he had clocked Theo speeding.

It was soon determined that Theo had been kicked out of home by his overbearing father—Leah’s eldest brother Dimitri—and as the 20-year-old sought to seek refuge with his aunt, it only took a phone call to Dimitri for Leah to discover the real story. Theo had apparently been scamming customers at his father’s car dealership by selling dodgy insurance policies.

With Theo’s claims that he was set up by his co-workers—after all, who likes working with the boss’s son—Leah was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and allowed him to stay, much to Justin’s skepticism.

After a later run-in with Justin, an incensed Theo disappeared for a few days, only to stagger through the door last week, bloodied and bruised, right in the middle of Tori’s (Penny McNamee) video call to her potential future employers in London.

Theo claimed that whilst sleeping in his car, would-be carjackers had attacked him, but Justin was quick to doubt his claims.

This week, Justin is unimpressed to see that Theo has spent his day pestering Chloe (Sam Barrett) at the diner rather than filing a police report, and, after offering to drive him to the station himself, Theo is finally forced to come clean. He had made the mistake of going back to his local area, and the beating had been payback from someone he’d scammed.

Justin relays this latest development to Leah, and the two of them realise that Theo’s presence at the house could be a danger to them all if his attackers attempt to seek him out—something that Justin knows all too well following his years in witness protection. They can’t take the risk of letting him stay, particularly with baby Grace in the house.

Leah has an alternative plan to help her nephew—she wants to put him up in a motel, an idea Justin is thoroughly unimpressed with. Although Theo initially storms off when Leah tells him that he can’t stay at the house, she later catches up with him and berates him for not letting her finish what she was going to say. When Leah tells Theo about the motel, he’s thrilled.

Justin tells Leah that she needs to be careful that Theo doesn’t take advantage of her, and she assures him that she’ll reassess the situation once he gets a job.

This gives Justin some food for thought, and later on he tells Theo that he’s willing to offer him a job at the garage. He’s astounded when Theo scoffs at the idea, he doesn’t need a leg-up from Justin! Theo then goes back to Leah and tells her that he’s not a charity case, he doesn’t need her to force Justin—who clearly hates him—to give him a job.

But Leah has no idea what he’s talking about, and she quickly puts Theo in his place by reminding him that he was all too happy to accept her offer of paying for him to stay in a motel! She has no intention of giving him a free ride if he plans to stick around.

Theo eventually swallows his pride and accepts Justin’s offer, but Justin still wonders if he’s doing the right thing by giving Theo a go.

“He’s worried about giving Theo a job at the garage because he doesn’t know if he can trust him,” James Stewart told Australian magazine TV Week. “There’s something suspicious about him.”

Sure enough, Theo doesn’t make a great impression on his first day on the job. He turns up late having been to pick himself a coffee up from the diner, and Justin later catches him on a self-appointed break, gleefully taking selfies in a customer’s classic car.

Pulling him up on his attitude, Justin says he knows that Theo doesn’t like him and assures him that the feeling is mutual. The only reason he’s offered Theo this job is because he loves Leah, and if Theo cares for his aunt at all, he should just get on with it.

When Leah later turns up with coffee for the pair, Justin and Theo put on a brave face. But, seeing an opportunity, Theo soon doubles over in pain.

He claims to be suffering from a migraine, and explains to his aunt that the only way to get rid of it is to lie down in a dark room for a while. Leah takes the bait and tells Theo he can head off.

Justin questions whether Leah really bought it, but it seems she’s willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Will Theo continue to take advantage of her good nature?

Elsewhere, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) continues to push himself to his limit, unaware that Theo is slowly moving in on his girlfriend Chloe.

As well as juggling his own two jobs alongside TAFE, Ryder has also taken on Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) board shop whilst he recovers from his car accident, and continues to sacrifice his free time to assist with various other tasks.

When Chloe finds Ryder sleeping behind the counter at the board shop, she tells him to go home and get some rest, but he wants to see the task through and wait for a delivery to arrive. His grandfather Alf (Ray Meagher) also continues to show concern when Ryder starts snapping at him, and comments to Roo (Georgie Parker) that Ryder needs to learn to say no.

When Ryder calls in on Chloe at the diner later on, Theo is very amused that the zombie that’s just stumbled in is in fact Chloe’s boyfriend. After Chloe insists that Ryder take the night off in order to get some sleep, on the condition that he be there in the morning to carry out the deliveries, Theo waits for Ryder to leave before boldly claiming to Chloe that she could do so much better!

As Ryder arrives home in his car, he accidentally knocks over Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) easel that was sitting on the grass next to the driveway, and that’s the final straw for Alf. He insists that Ryder not leave the house again until he’s had a proper sleep. Ryder points out that everyone is relying on him, but Alf, Martha and Roo (Georgie Parker) want him to put his own health first.

The next morning, Ryder manages to sleep through three alarms which Alf is forced to switch off himself. However, wanting his nephew to get a good night’s sleep, he decides against waking him him up.

As Chloe waits outside the diner with boxes full of deliveries, she tries in vain to get hold of Ryder, before Theo shows up and offers to help her deliver the food in his car.

When Ryder eventually stirs, he’s fuming that Alf allowed him to sleep in; he’s over an hour late and has missed their delivery window! Alf replies that they’d agreed he needed the sleep, but it’s little comfort to Ryder as he races to get down to the diner.

Meanwhile, Chloe is treating Theo to breakfast as he continues to turn on all the charm. When Ryder eventually shows, he doesn’t know what to think as Theo proudly tells him that the job has already been done.

Talking to Ryder privately outside, Chloe berates him for not being there when she really needed him, and is thankful that Theo was there to save the day. It seems Ryder’s determination to push himself to the limit with work could be about to take its toll on his love life too.

When Chloe tells Ryder that their business has to come first, Ryder offloads to Alf as he realises he’s spreading himself too thinly—but how can he fix things without letting anyone down?

They weigh up the options: Ryder’s only got a few months left of his TAFE course so he can’t quit that; Salt and the food deliveries with Chloe are providing him with the income he needs… so there’s only one thing for it…

But how will Ryder tell a housebound Dean that he can no longer look after the bait shop?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st November 2021 (Episode 7655)

Theo’s charm only goes so far. Ryder is stretched thin. John scrambles to maintain his charade.

Tuesday 2nd November 2021 (Episode 7656)

Mia and Ari’s future treads in murky waters. Does Theo really have his aunt wrapped around his finger? Ryder’s reality comes to a head.

Wednesday 3rd November 2021 (Episode 7657)

Ari secures his future with Mia. Tori gets exciting news. Nikau seizes an opportunity.

Thursday 4th November 2021 (Episode 7658)

Tori has to make the ultimate choice. Bella recognises unhealthy behaviour. John calls on a friend for help.

Friday 5th November 2021 (Episode 7659)

Ziggy’s return isn’t welcome. Jasmine considers her relationship’s momentum. Irene comes to John’s rescue.