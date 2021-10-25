Home and Away and Neighbours timeslot changes from 8th November

As we reported last month, Home and Away will no longer air on weekday evenings on Channel 5, ending a long history of the show airing twice a day on one of the UK’s five main terrestrial channels.

It has now been confirmed that the changes will take place from Monday 8th November, making Friday 5th November the final day that Home and Away will air in its current 6pm slot on Channel 5.

While it was previously anticipated that the show’s regular episode would then only air once per day, it has now been confirmed that it will continue to air at 6pm, but shift to sister channel 5STAR.

With Neighbours moving into the 6pm slot on Channel 5, it will put the two shows head to head for the first time.

🚨 | @5_News is getting bigger and bolder with the launch of a new, hour-long edition on November 8th. It’s a fresh take on news, putting people at the heart of the story and offering viewers the chance to WhatsApp the presenters directly. Read more > https://t.co/VU15dZRmbn pic.twitter.com/7UBphcpTbV — ITN (@itn) October 25, 2021

The change is to make way for a “5 News hour” from 5pm until 6pm, as Channel 5 combines its two existing evening news programmes together.

Of the move to create an extended news programme, a statement said:

“The new-look 5 News is getting bigger and bolder with the launch of an hour-long edition. With more time to tell the stories that matter most and more interaction, it’s a fresh take on a daily news programme putting people across Britain at the heart of the story. The expanded programme will deliver a greater depth of stories to a teatime audience – keeping the pace and tone enjoyed by existing 5 News viewers with an increased emphasis on analysing the issues that affect their lives the most.”

The afternoon showings will stay as they are, with Home and Away at 1:15pm and Neighbours at 1:45pm.

Home and Away‘s 6pm showing will move to 5STAR, and the ‘first look’ will continue as normal at 6:30pm, meaning the channel will become the only place to watch the Sydney soap in the evening.

However, as 5STAR broadcasts in lower ‘standard definition’ quality, fans wanting to watch the show in HD will now only have the option of the afternoon airing on Channel 5, or streaming service My5.

Rival soap Neighbours is taking over the 6pm slot on Channel 5, marking the first time since 1988 that it hasn’t regularly aired at either 5:30 or 5:35pm.

Home and Away fans will only have a few weeks of the changes before the show takes its annual winter break.

It’s currently believed that the final episode of the year will air on Channel 5 and 5STAR on Monday 22nd November, and we expect the final “first look” to be broadcast on Friday 19th November.

The final episode will see a mystery figure sedate Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) at the gym, before releasing an unknown chemical into the room.

Unfortunately, a charity fundraiser is taking place in Salt on the floor above. When the chemical seeps through the air conditioning vents and into the restaurant, the lives of countless Summer Bay favourites are on the line.

UK viewers will have to wait until 2022 to see the aftermath of the dramatic event, but you can watch a trailer for the nail-biting finale below.

Neighbours is also gearing up for an exciting couple of months. It is expected to continue to air over the winter, and UK and Australian episodes will soon sync back up, meaning UK fans can once again watch the show on the same day as their counterparts down under.

The next few weeks will see Kyle Canning come to terms with a cancer diagnosis, and Paul face a blast from the past when he comes face to face with his half-brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).

“Ultimately, I come back to reconnect with Lucy,” Richard told Radio Times of his shock return.

“Paul and I were not on the best of terms so I come back to see Lucy and it goes on from there with all sorts of twists and turns and cliffhangers – but no hanging off of hotel roofs this time.”

Melissa Bell is also set to reprising her role as Lucy Robinson. Head of Lassiters Worldwide Development, Lucy lives in the States with her daughter Annie and her co-parent Chris (James Mason), but is returning to Australia for a conference.

A recent promo hinted that Paul is set to turn to his younger sister for help, but gets a frosty response.

Walking with his sister on a pier, Paul explains that whatever they are talking about isn’t ‘part some of evil plan’.

Letting out a doubting groan, Lucy quips back, “Your whole life is an evil plan, Paul!”

What will happen between the pair is anyone’s guess, but we are sure that there is definitely some unmissable drama around the corner for the three Robinson siblings!

