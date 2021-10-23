Neighbours Spoilers – Does Kyle Canning have cancer?

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Hendrix and Mackenzie contemplate taking their relationship to the next level, while Kyle’s secret trip away hides a more sinister intention.

These episodes will air from Monday 25th October.

Someone in Erinsborough is sick, but it isn’t the person we thought it was…

For the last few weeks, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has been battling with the thought that he might have testicular cancer.

Following a lump being found at a pop-up testing booth, the troubled teen has been avoiding medical advice. Instead, he chose to self destruct.

Pushing his loved ones away, leaving school just weeks before his final exams, and going out for a big, drunken and disastrous night on the town are just some of what the Year 13 student has been up to over the last few weeks.

When he finally went to the doctor, after some serious persuasion from Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), he learnt that he had been given the all clear.

Since then, he’s been on the up. Thankfully for him, his girlfriend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) forgave his bad attitude and they are on cloud nine.

This week, it seems like the pair want to take things to the next level.

After months together, it seems Mackenzie and Hendrix are finally ready to have sex. Except, neither party wants to admit it to the other.

So, when they are playing videos games, and end up engaging in a heated make out sesh, Hendrix makes an excuse to leave as he’s worried it’s not what Mackenzie wants.

Later in the week, Mackenzie climbs atop Hendrix and tries to initiate some fun, before the pair are interrupted by their friend Harlow (Jemma Donovan).

Will the couple open up about their mutual desire, or continue to tip toe around the issue, fearful the other person isn’t ready?

While Hendrix is taking life by the… well… you know, it seems there might be something wrong with Kyle.

This week, he tells Roxy (Zima Anderson) that he’s off on an impromptu fishing trip to his beloved Franga (a colloquial term for Frankston in Melbourne) on Roxy. She’s surprised as it is the first time she’s hearing about it, but is more than happy to accommodate his trip.

In fact, she organises with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) for the pair of them to join Kyle on his trip away.

When they break the news to Kyle that they are coming with him, it’s clear that he doesn’t want them around. This was meant to be a solo break!

Toadie organises a babysitter for the kids and tells Kyle about it, but the loveable larrikin decides to break the news to his friend that he doesn’t want him, or Roxy, to come with him.

The lawyer is understanding. But Kyle finds himself posing a question to Toadie.

“How do I tell Roxy something she doesn’t want to hear?”

Although Toadie assures him that it’s best to just come out and say it, it’s quite clear from Kyle’s expression that there’s something else going on… Something sinister.

Later that day, while in Harold’s, Kyle struggles to make a phone call. When he’s interrupted by Hendrix, his words help push Kyle to phone a blast from the past.

“Hello, Georgia?”

For those who don’t remember, Georgia Brooks (Saskia Hampele) is Kyle’s ex-wife. The pair wed in 2014, but she left him after going overseas for experimental treatment, following a cancer diagnosis.

Finishing up the call, Kyle tells Georgia something that Roxy overhears.

“I’ll see you tomorrow,” he says.

Realising that he’s lied about his trip to Frankston, Roxy confronts him.

While Kyle is coy about the situation, the question is why would he be calling the woman who broke his heart?

After all Hendrix went through, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kyle went out and got tested himself and learnt that there was something wrong.

Does Kyle have cancer?

Meanwhile, Levi Canning’s (Richie Morris) date with Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovanozzo) is nigh and he can’t wait.

Although his girlfriend Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) is upset by the situation, Levi can’t wait to dip his toe back into the dating pool.

The pair head to the Waterhole and have a fantastic time, but poor Amy is unable to think about anything else.

Making excuses to Ned (Ben Hall), with whom she has planned a picnic, Amy convinces him to head to the Waterhole to get some extra goodies for their afternoon.

Seeing them coming, Sheila (Colette Mann) blocks off the entrance.

“Pub’s closed. We’re fumigating,” she tells a perplexed Ned and Amy.

Although she tries to make excuses, Sheila tells Amy she wants her to leave the love birds alone.

How far will Amy’s meddling go in order to make sure she keeps Levi all to herself?

Brent returns to Ramsay Street, but heartache soon follows when he realises Harlow is a changed woman.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 25th October (8717)

When Aaron and David casually drop in to check on Nicolette and Isla, she is furious they can’t stop worrying about her.

Despite Terese making it clear that the way Paul uses people is unacceptable, he recruits Harlow again, leaving Brent to spill the beans to Terese.

Tuesday 26th October (8718)

When Nicolette catches the boys making a call to Leo for some Abigail time, she’s defensive on Isla’s behalf, but the boys are insulted because they’re not getting the proper bonding time with Isla.

Brent is hurt and frustrated by Harlow’s defence of Paul and doesn’t like how much she’s lying.

Wednesday 27th October (8719)

Everyone expects Harlow to be devastated by Brent’s decision to break up with her, but she’s cool, calm and collected.

Amy becomes fixated on spying on Levi’s date with Felicity.

Hendrix invites Mackenzie over to play video games, leading to a hot make-out session.

Thursday 28th October (8720)

Both Mackenzie and Hendrix believe the other is ready to take things to the next level, resulting in a very awkward situation.

When Toadie and Roxy invite themselves on Kyle’s impromptu fishing trip to Frankston, Roxy overhears Kyle tell Toadie that he needs to go on the trip alone.

Completely over Amy worrying about if Levi is going to dump her, Ned finds Levi to demand he sort out what he wants.

Friday 29th October (8721)

Feeling closer to Isla, Aaron and David want to discuss a new parenting arrangement, but Nicolette refuses to consider giving them more than 50/50 custody, despite their original agreement.

Levi and Amy are back on track, but when Amy spots a text from Felicity on Levi’s phone, she can’t help but snoop.

A guilty Kyle tells Roxy his reason for visiting Frankston, promising that they’ll face whatever comes next together.