On this week’s Home and Away in the UK, Alf suffers a health scare, as Nikau’s modelling career begins to get too much for him. Can he escape Sienna’s clutches?

These episodes air in the UK between Monday 21st and Friday 25th June.

Ryder and Chloe’s business plan progresses

Ryder and Chloe are trying to earn $10,000 to kit out their new food truck, but the banks will barely even give them the time of day.

When Ryder offers to sell his car to make up the funds, it shocks Marilyn and Roo, who are listening on from the counter of the Diner. Ryder’s car means the world to him, he had to fight so hard to get it, so they can’t believe he’d consider selling it.

Not too long after and Chloe reaches rock bottom when she suggests that they just sell the truck, pay Ziggy back and forget the whole thing ever happened.

Ryder can’t believe it – one minor setback with the banks and she wants to throw in the towel. He gives her an impassioned speech about how he doesn’t want to give up, not just to impress Mac, but because he wants to wake up every day and go to work alongside her. “I don’t care how hard it is, as long as we’re in it together.”

Seeing how determined the two teenagers are pulls at Roo’s heart strings, and she knows she has to help them out financially. With a little help from Alf and Marilyn, they agree to lend them the full $10,000 they need. Just like that, Chloe and Ryder have a viable business.

Now all they need is a name! And ideally not one that conjures up images of cockroaches… let’s hope their poor grasp of Spanish doesn’t get them in trouble…!

Mackenzie’s train wreck of a life angers Bella

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) may not care what people think of her, but she reaches a now low this week, when she shows Dean and Bella just how little she cares about them.

Her new housemates are in for a shock when they wake up in the morning to find Emmett in their apartment. Mackenzie took him home the previous night, and has no issues with flaunting him in front of them, much to their chagrin.

Emmett is quick to do a runner when he realises he’s accidentally spent the night at Bella’s place, and both Dean and Bella have more than a few choice words for her. “Out of all the guys she could have slept with, she chooses the one person I’m doing my internship with!”

“Do you now how bad this looks for me? She’s just being selfish,” shouts Bella, ignoring Dean’s attempts to calm her down. “If you want to mess up your own life, go for it. But stay out of mine.”

When a cocky Mackenzie responds with a cold “and why would I care what you think?”, it’s all Dean can do to stop Bella lunging at Mackenzie.

As Mac continues to push everyone away, will Dean be able to make his sister see sense before she self destructs?

Alf Stewart suffers a health scare

Alf has been pushing himself too far recently. Ever since Susie ran away with $50,000 of Surf Club funds, he’s been trying to get the club’s finances back to normal. That’s on top of his usual responsibilities running the Bait Shop, the ever-growing list of maintenance tasks at the Caravan Park, and all while keeping up to date with Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) psychiatric treatment.

Plus, he’s now a silent partner in Chloe and Ryder’s business… but it turns out that he’s having to be more hands on than he anticipated, as Ryder ropes him in to go pick up a deep fat fryer.

He’s got too much on his plate, and is at risk of overdoing things. With Nikau off focussing on his new modelling career, leaving him having to fill shifts at the Bait Shop at the last minute, he doesn’t have much help either.

This week, it all starts to get too much for him. He’s spent the whole day rushing around sorting out mess after mess, but finally takes a few minutes to sit down with Roo. When he stands up, he suffers a dizzy spell, and Roo has to take his arm and gently sit him back down on the bench.

While he assures Roo that nothing’s wrong, she isn’t so sure.

Talking to TV Week about his latest health scare, Ray Meagher explains, “Roo tries to get Alf to slow down, but he’s never going to while there’s stuff to do.”

Is there something seriously wrong?

Nikau tries to give Sienna an ultimatum

After Sienna’s back-handed tactic to get the perfect shot, Nikau and Bella have been left at breaking point. He’s fed up and is ready to quit modelling for good if she doesn’t ease up. Sitting his boss down at Salt, he confidently gives her his list of demands.

No more ambushes. No more turning up to his place unannounced. No more curveballs on a shoot. Stop threatening to dump Bella. Show some respect.

They’re his big asks if Sienna wants him to continue with his agency. However, the hot-headed agency director just laughs it off, telling him that it’s cute that he thinks he can give her ultimatums.

“I do what’s best for your career, and you go along with it without question. Are we clear?”

Are the two going to fall out before his career has really taken off?

Sienna’s desire for the perfect shot upsets Bella, when she catches Nikau and Allegra in a passionate embrace.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 21st June 2021 (Episode 7560)

Justin hides his pain medication. Bella’s insecurities seep in. Ryder and Chloe get an offer they can’t refuse.

Tuesday 22nd June 2021 (Episode 7561)

Nikau threatens to quit. Mackenzie is ploughing ahead with her train wreck of a life. Ryder and Chloe get stuck on a name for their food van.

Wednesday 23rd June 2021 (Episode 7562)

Nikau confronts a manipulative Sienna. Dean struggles to help Bella with her career crossroads. Alf’s work stress builds to a peak. Ari encounters a few curveballs on his last day off.

Thursday 24th June 2021 (Episode 7563)

Ziggy worries about Justin’s mood swings. Concerns for Dean after discovering he is now aware that Ziggy and Tane are living together. Ari discovers what Tane has been doing at work.

Friday 25th June 2021 (Episode 7564)

Jasmine’s job news receives mixed reviews. Justin’s erratic behaviour does not go unnoticed. Roo comes to Alf’s rescue.