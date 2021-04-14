Neighbours Spoilers – Aaron’s plan to commemorate Fay backfires

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Aaron Brennan’s idea to commemorate his mum pushes his sister to the edge. Meanwhile, Olivia Bell’s quest to have Susan Kennedy partake in her book publication takes a shocking turn.

These episodes will air from Monday 19th April.

Grief is an odd emotion in that it can bring family closer together or tear them apart in the wake of a tragedy. On UK screens next week, the Brennans are still fresh in their mourning of their mother, who recently lost her battle with Huntington’s Disease. Aaron has already taken out his anger on David once, while Chloe propositioned the woman who is in love with her. Not exactly the best ways of dealing with things…

So, when Aaron gets wind of Harlow’s impending trip to the UK to honour her late mother, he gets an idea of how they can honour their own mother’s memory. Getting all his loved ones in one room, he makes his big revelation.

He wants to name the baby Fay.

The looks between David, Chloe and Nic say it all, but Aaron is so caught up in his own little world that he misses them completely. Asking them all to think about it, he moves off, pleased with himself. However it’s clear that none of them agree with the choice of name.

Meanwhile, with Dipi’s impending departure from Erinsborough nigh and the lease for Harold’s Café being renewed for two years, there’s been a mad scramble to find a new manager to take over the day to day running.

Nicolette thinks she’d be perfect and approaches Terese about it. While she may not have a lot of management experience, it would be a good opportunity for her to learn and grow with the Lassiters brand. Chloe offers her support, believing she could be a mentor for Nic.

The pair meet with Dipi, who assures Nic that no matter what, her job is safe. It’s reassuring to know that even if she isn’t employed as the manager, she will still have a job to come back to… but she still has her sights firmly set on the manager position!

Back at Number 32, as the four strong group of Brennans and friends begin an intense game of Monopoly – their other way of carrying on Fay’s memory – tensions are running high. Aaron’s plans to call the baby Fay seem to have become more solid as he has been telling more people. Things only grow more tense when Chloe reveals that she is going to be Nicolette’s mentor at Harold’s, leading Aaron to question her motives.

When the group split off for snacks, Aaron gets a chance to quiz Chloe over her involvement with Nic. Only last week she was saying she thought she had feelings for her and now they are going into business together? Chloe deflects from the situation just as David once again brings up the matter of their unborn child’s name.

Aaron cuts him off, in agreement, as he knows (or thinks he knows) what David is going to say. They should call the baby Fay even if it’s a boy!

David is dumbstruck, but keen not to hurt Aaron’s feelings, stays quiet.

Now well into Monopoly, Chloe throws a barb out as Aaron buys another property on the board. “Does it feel good targeting me like that?” Clearly the way Aaron has been reacting to her of late has wound her up the wrong way, and now she feels he’s targeting her in the game as well.

And with that David and Nic decide it is time to take a break. Aaron agrees, wanting to utilise the time to video call Mark and break the baby name news.

Aaron’s plan to tell Mark is the straw that breaks the camels back, and Chloe unleashes on her brother. She explodes, telling him it’s a stupid idea naming the baby Fay and if he wasn’t so selfish and could read the room, he could see that everyone else agrees!

What will Aaron do?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Olivia’s attempts to get Susan’s involvement in the publication of her book are getting more wild.

Only last week did she fall down the stairs and blame Dr Karl for pushing her, and now it seems she can’t seem to stay away from the Kennedy house.

After having the door to Number 28 closed in her face by Susan, Olivia enters through the backyard and demands that Susan listen to her.

Susan doesn’t want anything to do with her, but once Olivia mentions that she has nerve damage that will be with her for the rest of her life, Susan softens. While she’s sympathetic, Olivia will never be able to convince her that Karl would be so violent as to actually push her.

Changing the subject, Olivia urges Susan to hand over everything she’s written for the book. If there are any holes that need filling, Olivia can interview her, but otherwise she’ll just use Susan’s written notes to put the new book together.

If Susan agrees to her proposal, Olivia will withdraw her statement and Karl will be able to walk free.

The choice is up to Susan, and in that split second, the Erinsborough High principal realises exactly what Olivia is up to.

“You’re blackmailing me?!”

As if the dramas unfolding at No. 28 and No. 32 aren’t enough, poor Kyle is caught between his girlfriend and his grandmother as he grapples with the fact that they are so similar.

Lightly taunted about it last week, Kyle is finally starting to realise the similarities between Roxy and Sheila and now he can’t unsee it.

It only takes a small conversation with Terese before the penny drops and Sheila realises why Kyle has been avoiding hanging out with them.

“That stupid galah thinks he’s dating his own grandmother!”

When the blonde pair find out, they realise they need to do something and quick. Will a fake fight – a way of showcasing their differences – be enough to solve the issue…?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 19th April (8583)

After Karl’s arrest, Susan gets an unexpected proposal from Olivia herself.

Sheila and Roxy pretend to argue in front of Kyle to make a point that he’s been overreacting.

Tuesday 20th April (8584)

Aaron excitedly announces that he wants to name the baby Fay, but not everyone is a fan of the idea.

Olivia’s determination to publish her book brings Bea and Susan to the same bitter realisation.

Wednesday 21st April (8585)

Aaron shares his concerns about Chloe with Nicolette, who is left in disbelief that Chloe may have feelings for her.

Brent worries he will be found out when Holden’s stolen bike is uncovered at The Hive.

Thursday 22nd April (8586)

Roxy has a chance run-in with Holden at The Tram and it leads her to discover his gang’s hideout.

Nicolette dismisses Chloe’s feelings and tries to deny her own in the process.

Friday 23rd April (8587)

Roxy and Sheila come up with one last prank to send Shane off on his last day at The Waterhole.

Jane returns from Brisbane to discover Chloe and Nicolette’s new relationship in the most awkward way possible.

With the help of Sheila’s creative idea, Dipi finds a way to stay connected to Nell while preparing for their move.