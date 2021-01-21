Home and Away Spoilers – Grace’s birthday party ends in disaster!

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, family and friends gather for Grace’s first birthday, but the party comes to a premature end after a shocking turn of events…

Summer Bay’s youngest resident, Grace Morgan, has seen her fair share of drama in the first year of her life. Born in a remote cabin whilst mother Tori (Penny McNamee) was in witness protection, Grace spent her first six weeks with her father Robbo (Jake Ryan) and stepmum Jasmine (Sam Frost), after Tori lapsed into a coma shortly after the birth.

Just as Grace was reunited with her mother, news came that both Robbo and Grace’s uncle Mason (Orpheus Pledger) had been killed by members of the Ouroboros gang—all whilst the Morgan family were coping with the disappearance of Justin’s girlfriend Leah (Ada Nicodemou) who had been kidnapped.

As the Morgans began to move on from the recent tragedies, Jasmine developed an unhealthy obsession with her stepdaughter, to the point where she was stealing Grace’s belongings and masquerading as her mother online. Tori was forced to place an AVO on Jasmine, but this was eventually lifted as Tori tried to help Jasmine work through her issues.

However tensions have been slowly rising again in recent weeks for Jasmine, with the arrival of Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

As she watched Christian build a relationship with new girlfriend Tori, Jasmine couldn’t help but feel pangs of bitterness about Christian’s part in Grace’s life, something which hasn’t been lost on Jasmine’s confidante Irene (Lynne McGranger).

This week, preparations are in full swing for Grace’s first birthday party, with the cake becoming hopeless cook Tori’s latest kitchen disaster. Although Jasmine offers to pick one up from the diner, Tori says she’s determined to get it right.

In the meantime, Jasmine picks up a very special gift for Grace—a silver bracelet, onto which she has had engraved “Love Dad”. She shows it to Irene who thinks it’s a lovely gesture and a fitting tribute to Robbo.

The next day, the guests arrive for the celebrations, and Jasmine asks how the cake went. Tori tells her that after her third attempt failed, she asked Christian to pick one up on the way over.

Jasmine’s face drops when she hears Christian’s name, and she tries to put on a brave face as Tori then jokingly tells her that Christian is her hero for saving Grace’s party.

Talking to Irene outside, Jasmine doesn’t understand why Christian has been invited, but Irene tells her to forget about it and concentrate on Grace—just as Christian arrives with the cake.

When Grace finally wakes up from her nap, Jasmine takes the opportunity to follow Tori into the house hoping to be able to give her present to Grace. But she’s disappointed when a rushed Tori asks if she can pop it on the gift table with the rest.

As the birthday girl is brought out to join the party, Tori gives Grace her own gift—a bracelet that happens to be identical to Jasmine’s, that she’s had Grace’s name engraved on. Jasmine watches on as Tori asks Christian to help her put it on Grace’s wrist.

Irene later finds a downhearted Jasmine inside, who admits to her that she feels like Tori has gone back on her promise that Robbo would never be replaced in Grace’s life. Jasmine wonders why she bothered attending the party at all, especially considering her gift is now worthless in her eyes. She re-joins the party, but flings the bracelet in the bin en-route.

“Jasmine’s still grieving the tragic loss of Robbo” Sam Frost told TV Week. “So Grace’s first birthday is bittersweet.”

Tori gives a short speech where she thanks everyone and pays tribute to Robbo, but as Marilyn gets snap-happy with taking pics of Tori, Christian and Grace, Jasmine can’t hold her tongue any longer and quietly asks her to stop. Christian isn’t Grace’s dad and they’re not a real family.

“It’s a challenge to see this new family unit moving forward and enjoying special milestones without Robbo,” Sam continued. “However Jas can see that Christian makes Tori happy and what he brings to her life.”

But that’s the least of everyone’s worries, as there’s another serious issue that has been festering away, without Tori’s knowledge.

After being rushed to hospital in agony earlier in the week, Justin (James Stewart) learned that his spinal cavernoma was increasing in size once again, with scans showing that the radiotherapy was not having enough of an effect. The inflammation around the tumour is causing pressure on his spine, and is in danger of leaving Justin with permanent damage if he doesn’t undergo further surgery.

Christian advised Justin that the swelling was too severe for them to operate immediately, but if he stayed in hospital on a course of steroids and further radiotherapy, they’d be ready to take him into surgery in a few days.

However, going against an infuriated Christian’s advice and pleas from Leah, Justin refused to be admitted to the hospital, adamant that he was going to be there for Grace’s birthday. Furthermore, he forbade Leah or Christian to tell Tori what was going on.

Justin throws himself in to preparing for the party, putting up decorations and assembling a swing set for Grace, insisting to Leah that he feels fine after taking his medications.

During the party, Justin is subdued. Christian asks if everything is going OK and whether his symptoms have changed at all. He once again tells Justin that leaving the hospital was a big mistake, and Justin thanks him for his cooperation.

But shortly after Tori’s speech, Justin drags himself into the house. Leah follows and is shocked when a distressed Justin explains that he can’t feel his legs.

An ambulance is called to the Morgan house, and as Justin is rushed to hospital with Christian and Tori in pursuit, he’s left wondering whether his stubbornness has now changed his life forever…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th January 2021 – Episode 7456

Ari backs his brother.

John dives into the dating world.

Justin’s back in hospital.

Tuesday 26th January 2021 – Episode 7457

Jasmine puts everything on the line for her friend.

Mac confronts Dean.

Colby lashes out at Ziggy.

Wednesday 27th January 2021 – Episode 7458

Mac’s concern boils over.

Tori prepares for Grace’s birthday party.

John’s latest hobby hits a nerve.

Thursday 28th January 2021 – Episode 7459

Jasmine questions her place.

Grace’s birthday party ends prematurely in shock.

Roo confronts her feelings.

Friday 29th January 2021 – Episode 7460

Colby prepares for the inevitable.

Angelo’s mystery witness provides the damning evidence he needs.

Owen makes the final decision on his and Roo’s relationship.

Marilyn dives into the online dating scene.

