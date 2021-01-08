Next week on Home and Away in the UK, watching Colby continue to self-destruct causes Bella to make a big decision about her life… but when will she tell her brother?

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) was faced with a huge dilemma last week, when boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) asked her to join him in moving across the ditch to New Zealand.

The move is something Nik himself was already struggling to make a decision on—having been torn between leaving Bella and his uncles, and reuniting with mother Gemma who decided to remain in their home country after returning her late-husband’s ashes there last year.

Nik’s decision was accelerated when his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) urged him to make the move, having gotten involved in further criminal activities which meant the Parata family as a whole were now coming under threat. When Nik spoke to Bella, she explained that whilst it was important for him to do what he needs to do in order to be happy, she didn’t know how she was going to cope without him.

Feeling the same way, Nik asked Bella to come with him. But after much soul-searching and a talk with friend Ryder (Lukas Radovich), Bella ultimately decided that she couldn’t abandon Colby and her loved ones at a time when they’re all under a huge amount of pressure from the investigation into her father Ross Nixon’s murder.

After making known her decision to Nik, which devastated them both, Bella’s evening then got even worse when Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) pulled her aside and revealed to that he knew Colby was having an affair with his wife Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson), and that he was with her in a motel that very second. He urged Bella to not try to protect Colby, as it’s often the innocent people like her who end up getting hurt the most.

When we pick up the action this week, Bella is quick to update Willow on the latest development. Despite Colby having promised them that his hugely risky relationship with Taylor was over, his not coming home the previous night only confirms Bella’s fears that Angelo was telling the truth.

Bella and Willow confront Colby when he returns home, but instead of denying that he’s back on with Taylor, he thinks Angelo is bluffing and just trying to make them crack.

Far from being worried—much to Bella and Willow’s concern—Colby insists that he needs to find out exactly what Angelo knows about the murder, and now is the perfect time to do it.

Under the pretence of needing to find out whether Angelo really has rumbled them, Colby convinces Taylor to help him get hold of the key to the drawer where Angelo keeps his most important files. Little do they know however that Angelo is listening to every word, via the bug he placed in Taylor’s necklace.

Returning to the apartment, Colby is triumphant as he tells Bella and Willow about the plan. As he argues his case, still showing no concern about Angelo’s discovery of the affair, it’s clear that Colby feels his months of deception have now been vindicated. He’s finally going to get a look at the files covering the murder investigation. Bella remains quiet.

As Colby leaves for work, Willow is surprised that Bella gave in. But it’s clear that a defeated Bella has simply had enough of the arguing, she tells Willow that they’re never going to change Colby’s mind.

With the weight of the world now seemingly lifted off her shoulders, Bella heads downstairs and tells Nik that she will be heading to New Zealand with him after all!

Later in the week, preparations are well underway for the move which is only two days away. Gemma has purchased air tickets for both Nik and Bella, and Bella has just received her passport. Ari (Rob-Kipa-Williams) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) decide to organise a farewell barbecue for the couple, but there’s one small detail they’re not aware of—Bella hasn’t yet told Colby.

When Colby returns home to find a handwritten invite that Ari innocently dropped through the door, Colby is fuming.

The next morning, Colby bumps into Nik at the surf club and angrily confronts him. When Nik tells him that Bella is 18 and can do what she likes, Colby reminds him that he stopped Nik travelling out of the country once before, and threatens to do it again.

But the tables are turned when Nik then reveals to Colby that he knows what happened with Ross. Colby’s blood runs cold as Nik tells him that Bella told him everything, and warns him to back off.

Meanwhile, Bella is at the diner revealing the news to Irene (Lynne McGranger). Whilst surprised, Irene is happy for Bella and shocked that Colby agreed to it.

When Bella tells her that Colby doesn’t actually know that she’s leaving tomorrow, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is forced to tell her otherwise—she was there when Colby found the invite to the barbecue on his doormat.

At that moment Ryder rushes in and warns Bella that a furious Colby is on the warpath, and that’s the cue for Bella to head back to the Pier apartment and face the music…

Will Colby stop his sister from leaving Summer Bay?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th January 2021 (Episode 7446)

Taylor’s in too deep.

Roo returns with a surprise.

Ziggy and Willow get back from their adventure.

Tuesday 12th January 2021 (Episode 7447)

Angelo and Colby have a tense standoff.

Dean’s family is beginning to mend.

Roo avoids discussing her trip.

Wednesday 13th January 2021 (Episode 7448)

Dean’s worst fears are met.

Tensions rise in the Stewart house.

Christian and Tori draw closer.

Thursday 14th January 2021 (Episode 7449)

Mackenzie meets a stranger.

Tensions swell between Tori and Justin.

Martha grapples with life in the bay.

Friday 15th January 2021 (Episode 7450)

Tane and Ari team up.

Angelo has a witness.

Bella and Nikau’s move is up in the air.

