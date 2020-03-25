Home and Away episodes reduced on Channel 5 in the UK

Channel 5 have today announced that Home and Away will be reduced to two episodes per week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From Monday 30th March, both Home and Away and Neighbours will only air on Mondays and Fridays, in their usual timeslots.

As a result of Covid-19, we have taken the decision to reduce the number of eps of Home and Away on @channel5_tv from 5 to 2 per week, so that fans can continue to enjoy them for as long as possible. Home and Away will air on Monday and Fridays, effective from Monday 30th March. — Home and Away (@HomeandAwayTV) March 25, 2020

The news comes three days after it was announced that Home and Away was being taken off-air in Australia for at least two weeks, in order to provide extended news coverage. The show is currently slated to return to Australian screens on Monday 6th April.

Home and Away had already halted production over the weekend. In a statement, the network confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive, but production was being shut down as a precaution.

Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home and Away immediately. It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation.

With the UK currently running six weeks behind Australia, it was inevitable that Channel 5 would take measures to maintain the transmission gap, particularly since the show has only been broadcasting four episodes per week in Oz.

Before the production halt, a number of actors and crew had taken part in their first virtual rehearsals via video-conferencing.

Stars Penny McNamee (Tori), Emily Symons (Marilyn) and Georgie Parker (Roo) were amongst those who posted photos of the online meeting with the show’s directing team.