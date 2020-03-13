Channel 5 respond to cutting Robbo’s car crash on UK Home and Away airing

Channel 5 has today revealed the reason why a significant cut was made from Monday’s broadcast of Home and Away.

Viewers were understandably confused when Robbo’s car crash, which formed the climax of the 2020 season return episode, was removed from the episode, despite being shown in ‘Coming Up’ promos.

In the closing moments of the UK transmission, viewers saw Robbo (Jake Ryan) struggle with Scott (Trent Baines) to gain control of the wheel, only for the screen to quickly fade to black.

The car crash was then seen in the recap at the beginning of Tuesday’s episode, with fans realising that they had in fact missed out on this key moment.

In a statement to Back to the Bay today, a Channel 5 spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, due to a technical error, the car crash scene was removed from the end of Monday’s broadcast of Home and Away. We apologise to viewers, and the correct episode is now available to view on My5.”

The corrected episode can be seen on My5 by following this link.

The fallout from this week’s dramatic episodes continue next week, when Summer Bay pays their respects to Robbo at an emotional funeral.

For further sneak peeks of upcoming episodes, be sure to check out our weekly UK Episode Previews.