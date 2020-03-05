UK Home and Away Spoilers – Alf Proposes to Martha!

There’s a little bit of light in the wake of the week’s tragedies, when Alf (Ray Meagher) decides to propose to ex-wife Martha (Belinda Giblin)!

With the news of Mason (Orpheus Pledger) and Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) deaths shaking the community, Alf, Martha and Roo (Georgie Parker) reflect on how life is too short for holding back.

Martha tells Alf that if she’d realised that years ago, before faking her death, their lives would have been very different.

This gives Alf food for thought, and later on at the candlelit vigil that he’s organised on the beach, Alf realises it’s time to seize the day.

“Alf has recently seen more and more of the woman he fell in love with all those years ago, and now he decides to propose. But expressing his feelings in that area is difficult for him,” Ray told New Idea magazine. “He’s definitely not a salesman of his own feelings!”

As they sit together and reflect on their relationship, Alf asks the question, which leaves Martha stunned.

“He casually drops it on Martha as if asking her to go to a restaurant,” Ray continued in TV Week. “It floors her.”

Unimpressed, Martha heads home, and the next day there’s clearly tension between the couple, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Roo.

As Martha reveals what happened the night before, Roo is elated, until realising that Martha didn’t actually answer Alf’s question.

As far as Alf is concerned, that’s a resounding “No” if ever there was one.

Alf tries to apologise for the circumstances by saying it wasn’t exactly planned, but Martha says that’s just the point.

Martha later confides in Roo that she’s worried Alf’s proposal was just a spur of the moment decision, caused by the emotion of everything that was going on—the news of Robbo and Mason, together with Leah being missing.

She’s worried that Alf will change his mind once all the chaos dies down.

Roo relays this to a grumpy Alf, and they return to the house where Roo gives them some space.

Alf explains to Martha that she was right, his proposal was brought on by the devastation that was surrounding them, but only because of his realisation that he needed to live for the moment.

He’d been planning to propose for months, but was too afraid to do so.

After a heartfelt speech, Alf gets down on one knee and delivers the proposal that Martha deserves. Martha tearfully replies that she would be honoured to marry him.

“The second proposal is ever so romantic,” Belinda told New Idea. “They have both been through such a journey, and they’re both more than ready for it.”

“Alf ’s thrilled,” Ray added. “He realised he really wanted to be with Martha, and if he had to change his ways for that to happen, he’d do so.”

Sealing the deal with a kiss, Alf tells an overwhelmed Roo to come out from her hiding spot and the trio celebrate with champagne.

It wouldn’t be a Stewart family occasion without some drama though, and that arrives when Ryder comes home sporting a shiner, having been hit by newcomer Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) when he tried to warn him to not get involved Jade (Mia Morrissey).

Ryder and Roo agreed to not let on to Alf and Martha about the charges he’s facing, following Jade’s false allegations about him uploading their sex tape.

But Ryder now has no choice when he’s forced to explain to his grandfather how he got into a fight.

Alf and Martha are stunned by Ryder’s revelation, but both vow to support him any way they can.

So when will the wedding of the year take place? Well, we won’t have too long to wait….!

Here’s a full rundown and video slideshow of this week’s episode spoilers:

Monday 9th March – 2020 Season Premiere

Colby and Dean go rogue to try and save the hostages. Can Robbo convince Scott to spare his life and save Jasmine?

Tuesday 10th March

Heartache and grief overwhelm the community in the aftermath of the hospital siege. Marilyn is traumatised after witnessing Mason’s murder. Robbo is rushed into surgery.

Wednesday 11th March

Jasmine’s world comes crashing down when Colby gives her devastating news. Alf’s attempt to create a moment of joy with Martha backfires. Colby does his best to honour Robbo’s dying wish.

Thursday 12th March

Roo helps Alf and Martha through their miscommunication. Ryder’s attempts to warn Nikau about Jade fail. Maggie looks to help others anyway she can.

Friday 13th March

Marilyn attempts to cover her trauma and focus on helping the Paratas. Tori’s heartbroken when Justin shares more bad news. The Stewarts rally around Ryder to support him in his case against Jade. Alf and Martha have exciting news.