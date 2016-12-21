TV Soap & BTTB’s H&A Hits and Misses

Some of the Back to the Bay team recently joined forces with Aussie magazine TV Soap to take a look back at some of the ‘Hits and Misses’ of Summer Bay through the 2016 season.

The article, which can be read in full below, features in the current issue of TV Soap (dated Dec 12 – Dec 26), available on newsstands and digitally via such services as iTunes and Zinio.

For a quick rundown of more of the main developments of the season, be sure to check out our recent 2016 Review article.

Please note that the feature had to be authored in mid-November, before certain developments concerning Josh & Andy made it on-screen.

Click images to enlarge: