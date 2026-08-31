Home and Away Spoilers – Beau is caught but is Harper done with the bay?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Tane’s trap leads to Beau being caught, but is Harper’s time in Summer Bay coming to an end?

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) lives have been upended since they met Beau (Blake Richardson) back in early June, but it seems that the dodgy dealer is finally about to land himself behind bars.

Beau first approached Sonny after seeing him being chastised by Tane (Ethan Browne) for pushing himself too hard in the gym.

He offered Sonny the chance to speed up his recovery by taking steroids, but Sonny found two worlds colliding when Beau began dating Harper (Jessica Redmayne), who just so happened to be Dana’s (Ally Harris) sister.

Fast forward a few months and Beau has shown what a dangerous and controlling individual he is.

He forced Sonny to deal steroids for him, backhanding Harper when she complained that he’d pulled her away from Dana and Sonny’s engagement party early, and organising Remi’s (Adam Rowland) abduction after he reported Beau’s dealing to the police.

In recent weeks, Beau was dragged into Yabbie Creek police station after Sonny confessed to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that he’d been part of Beau’s steroid operation. Yet without any physical evidence, the police had little reason to hold him.

Thankfully, when Tane discovered that Beau had been abusing Harper, he convinced her to make a statement against her boyfriend, leading to him facing court.

Yet when Beau came face to face with Harper as he was escorted from the station, he made a direct threat against her.

“I’m gonna kill you for this,” he shouted. “I’m gonna track you down. I’m gonna find you and your little boy!”

Unfortunately, as is often the way in Summer Bay, Beau was granted bail, and despite him being given an AVO – meaning he couldn’t go anywhere near Harper – last week saw him make a return to Summer Bay.

The location tracking app gave Harper a heads up that Beau was back, but when the police explained that the app wasn’t enough evidence, Tane (Ethan Browne) told told her that the best thing for her was to get out of the bay.

He organising for her to stay at his cousin’s place far from Summer Bay, somewhere where Beau couldn’t find her.

Before she left, Tane suggested that they swapped phones, so that Beau couldn’t continue to track her. However, Tane had a more sinister plan, and he sent Beau a text from Harper’s phone asking to meet.

At the end of last week, we saw Beau back in Summer Bay, covertly watching Dana (Ally Harris) as she walked home after visiting Harper at Tane’s place.

This week, the police continue to patrol the bay, hoping to pounce if they catch sight of Beau, but to no avail.

Over at the Surf Club, Tane tells Mali (Kyle Shilling) about his plan to lure Beau out of hiding.

Mali tells Tane that he’s concerned that he’ll end up in trouble himself if he does anything to Beau, but Tane knows that he needs to try – Beau isn’t going to walk into the police station on his own, and “someone has to get him there”.

That night, Tane finally gets a text back from Beau – he’s willing to meet ‘Harper’ first thing in the morning.

Tane then heads to the police station, where he tells David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) that he’s got a plan to bring Beau out of hiding – and while David’s intrigued, Tane warns him that he’s not going to like it.

In the meantime, Beau makes the most of his return to the bay as he heads up to the diner apartment to threaten Sonny, demanding that he retract the statement he gave to the police.

“What I did to Remi would be child’s play compared to what I do to you,” he warns, but Sonny is past caring.

“Bring it on,” Sonny replies cooly.

The following morning, Tane’s plan has worked, and Beau arrives in the parkland with flowers for Harper.

When he spots that it’s in fact Tane heading up from the beach towards him, he makes a run for it, only to see police cars pulling up – he’s cornered!

As the officers and Tane all give chase, it’s Tane who gets to Beau first, and he dives on him, tackling him to the ground.

Beau tries to bait Tane into hitting him, but Tane resists and lets David place him under arrest.

David tells Tane that he’s made the right call and assures him that they’ll be putting Beau away for a long time.

Before he’s carted off, Tane issues Beau with a final threat – if he ever comes anywhere near Harper or his son again, Tane won’t hold back.

With Beau now safely in custody, Tane heads back to his cousin’s place to give Harper the good news.

However, despite her happiness that Beau is heading to prison, Harper tells Tane that she doesn’t think she can ever return to Summer Bay.

She explains that she knows that Beau will eventually be released, and she’s terrified of what he’ll do to her and Archie when he is.

With actress Jessica Redmayne believed to have filmed her final scenes for Home and Away earlier this year, has Harper already set foot in Summer Bay for the final time?

Meanwhile, Dana is battling with the discovery that Sonny relapsed, as she arrived at the diner apartment to find him shoving a bottle of pills back into his rucksack.

In the aftermath this week, Sonny chases Dana across the parkland, explaining how hard he’s finding his withdrawals, but Dana makes it clear that he’s betrayed her for the last time.

After ending things with Sonny, Dana tells Tane what happened and asks if she can move in with him for a while.

Hearing the news, Remi turns up at Sonny’s place and insists that he’s staying the night, reassuring his friend that he’ll help him through his withdrawals for as long as it takes.

The following morning, Remi heads out as Dana arrives to pick up some more of her things from the apartment and move out for good.

Sonny begs for forgiveness as he tries to stop her from leaving, but she tells him that she doesn’t want to hear from him again – he’s broken their trust and they’re over!

Soon after, a heartbroken Sonny laments to Remi that he’s lost Dana forever, breaking down in tears, his pain exacerbated by his growing steroid withdrawal.

Remi sticks around to support him, and confiscates his phone when Sonny struggles to resist texting Dana.

Sonny eventually manages to convince Remi to reach out on his behalf, to see if Dana’s at least willing to have a conversation. When there’s no reply, Sonny tries to get Remi to follow up on the voicemail, but Remi holds strong.

Eventually, a reply comes through – a message from Dana agreeing to a meeting with Sonny!

Over at the safe house, Dana and Tane arrive to support Harper, but Harper soon picks up on her sister’s low mood, and she’s forced to fess up about her breakup.

When Remi’s voicemail comes through, Tane’s angry that Remi continues to stay loyal to Sonny, but Harper defends him – Sonny made a mistake, and considering Dana’s own history of addiction, she thinks her sister should give him another chance.

Taking Harper’s words on board, Dana invites Remi to the safe house, where she asks him whether Sonny is capable of changing.

Remi backs his friend, telling Dana that what Sonny wants more than anything is to spend the rest of his life with her, pointing out that she wouldn’t have called him if she didn’t feel the same.

As Dana returns to Summer Bay to talk to Sonny, she tells him that she’s willing to try to work through things, and Sonny promises that he’ll do all he can to make it work.

With Sonny still battling withdrawals, the pair head to bed exhausted, ready to continue their discussion the following morning. However, as dawn breaks, Dana heads into the living room to find Sonny knocking back some pills.

She’s furious – despite his promises, he’s not even managed to go one day without turning back to drugs!

Sonny quickly explains that he was just taking painkillers to help with the withdrawal headaches. Yet Dana’s jump to the worst possible conclusion makes it clear just how little trust remains between them.

With Harper planning to leave Summer Bay behind, will Dana stick around and give things with Sonny one last go, or join her sister for a fresh start elsewhere?

Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 31st August (Episode 8780)

Sonny’s world collapses.

Tane sets a trap.

David’s search for Beau ramps up.

Tuesday 1st September (Episode 8781)

Zane and Alf’s relationship begins to thaw.

Harper drops a bombshell.

Can Dana trust Sonny again?

Wednesday 2nd September (Episodes 8782)

Alf refuses to budge.

Dana makes a big decision.

Tane confronts Sonny.

Thursday 3rd September (Episode 8783)

The Fowler siblings rally around Eden.

Sonny faces an uphill battle.

Tane’s anger spirals.

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