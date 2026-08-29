9 Coronation Street Spoilers for This Week – 30th August to 4th September

This week on Coronation Street, Celeste’s death uncovers a devastating family secret, Nina bids farewell to the cobbles, and a milestone for Betsy ends in humiliation.

1) Nina’s new adventure begins

Nina (Mollie Gallagher) says an emotional goodbye to Weatherfield on Sunday, as she leaves to take up a new job in Whitby.

The opportunity arose after Nina began wondering whether she’d become stuck in a rut.

She recently told Roy (David Neilson) that she’d been speaking to her friend Beatty, who works at an art gallery in the UK’s goth capital, and believed that she’d be perfect for a role there.

“Nina is kind of at a point in her life where she just feels like everything is a bit mundane, and nothing is really going on,” Mollie Gallagher tells us. “She’s still working at the cafe, but she hasn’t continued with any of her fashion projects.”

With Roy’s encouragement, Nina applied and travelled to Whitby for an interview. Although she returned convinced that she’d blown her chance, she later received a message from the gallery confirming that the job was hers.

As Nina prepares for her move, she invites Asha (Tanisha Gorey), Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) to join her for farewell drinks in the Rovers.

The hardest goodbye comes when Nina visits Seb’s memorial garden with Abi. Having remained closely connected through their shared grief following Seb’s death, the pair share an emotional moment before Nina leaves the cobbles.

After saying a final farewell to her friends, Nina packs the last of her belongings into the Woody and climbs in, ready for Roy to drive her to Whitby.

“It feels true to her character,” Mollie explains. “It is a really positive move for Nina, there is no tragedy and she was able to go off happily to this new life. She is sad to leave Roy and her friends but she knows it is the right thing to do.”

Nina’s exit follows Mollie’s successful audition for the UK stage premiere and tour of The Silence of the Lambs, adapted from Thomas Harris’s novel, in which she portrays FBI trainee Clarice Starling.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to tape for a great casting director and Nikolai Foster, who is obviously big in the theatre world,” Mollie states. “I didn’t expect to get the part; I just thought it would be a good experience.”

“Then, when I got the part, it couldn’t work around Corrie. I would have loved to have done both as I wasn’t actively looking to leave Corrie. But it wasn’t feasible and I suddenly had a big decision to make.”

“As an actor, it’s never easy to get a job, and when an opportunity comes your way, it’s hard to turn down because you never know if it will come again,” Mollie adds. “It’s hard to step out of your comfort zone because I’ve got to know Nina so well for seven years.”

2) Celeste’s death exposes a devastating secret

Celeste’s (Frances Barber) death brings a devastating family secret to light next week, leaving Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and her loved ones facing an uncertain future.

The newcomer, who came to Shuttleworth’s to organise her own funeral, was revealed to be the twin sister of Bernie’s mum. After learning that she was terminally ill, Todd (Gareth Pierce) urged Bernie to put their bitter feud behind them, but she wouldn’t consider it.

Bernie later explained to Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) that Celeste had persuaded their father to change his will and cut her mum out of it. She then turned the rest of the family against her twin by claiming that she was only interested in his money.

Bernie believes that the betrayal drove her mum to drink, which ultimately contributed to her own decision to leave home.

The trouble begins when Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) takes Todd to task over the way he’s been treating George (Tony Maudsley). Unimpressed by her intervention, Todd suggests that her time would be better spent visiting her great-aunt Celeste.

Gemma takes his words on board and heads to the Chariot Square Hotel, where her first meeting with Celeste proves uncomfortable.

Todd arrives just as Gemma is leaving, only for his own attempt to speak to Celeste to descend into an argument, prompting him to storm out.

When Gemma later sees paramedics rushing to Celeste’s room, she fears the worst. She soon learns that her great-aunt has died and faces the difficult task of breaking the news to Bernie.

Celeste’s death also exposes the devastating truth that she had breast cancer, and that a harmful mutation in one of the BRCA genes may run in the family. It can significantly increase the risk of developing breast cancer and certain other cancers.

As the family begin to absorb the news, Gemma tells Kit (Jacob Roberts) what has happened and explains how the discovery could affect them all.

Gemma admits that she’s terrified the mutation may have been passed to her or one of her daughters. Kit, however, appears preoccupied and soon cuts the conversation short.

With the implications of Celeste’s secret beginning to sink in, a tearful Bernie retreats to the Rovers’ back yard, where Dev offers her some much-needed support.

Gemma is struggling with her own emotions too, but makes it clear that Bernie won’t face whatever comes next alone.

When Bethany (Lucy Fallon) later confides that she’s concerned about Kit’s recent mood swings, Gemma steels herself to tell her about the BRCA risk facing their family.

3) Todd discovers Celeste’s parting request

Whilst Todd’s unlikely friendship with Celeste has been tragically cut short, she still manages to leave him with one final instruction for her send-off.

Celeste first entered Todd’s life after approaching him to arrange her own Dolly Parton-themed funeral. As the pair grew closer, Todd encouraged her to make the most of the time she had left.

When Todd arrives late for work after staying out all night, George prepares to break the news to him. Mary (Patti Clare) suggests bringing their friends together for dinner to show Todd how many people still care about him, but before George gets the chance to explain what has happened, Todd heads back to the hotel to see Celeste.

But once he arrives, Todd’s thrown when Ryan (Ryan Prescott) is forced to break the news that Celeste has passed away.

Still nursing a hangover, and with their last encounter no doubt playing on his mind, Todd later sorts through Celeste’s belongings in her hotel room and discovers a letter addressed to him.

Todd learns that Celeste no longer wants the funeral they had planned and has instead asked for a party to be held in her memory.

After sharing her wishes with George, the pair gather Bernie, Dev, Asha, Kit, Gemma, Chesney (Sam Aston), Joseph (William Flanagan), and Christina (Amy Robbins) in the hotel bar, where Todd reads Celeste’s final message aloud.

4) Betsy’s milestone ends in humiliation

Betsy (Sydney Martin) reaches a major milestone in her recovery next week, but Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) attempts to lift her spirits only leave her feeling more isolated.

Since returning home from hospital following her stroke, Betsy has struggled with the loss of her independence and reluctantly abandoned her plans to attend fashion college. Lauren, meanwhile, has repeatedly misjudged the support her friend needs.

The problem resurfaces when Lauren visits Betsy but spends most of their time together texting Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike). Feeling sidelined, Betsy later admits to Lisa (Vicky Myers) that she’s lonely.

Betsy receives a much-needed boost when her physiotherapist helps her stand for the first time since the stroke.

Hoping to celebrate her progress, Lauren suggests that she and Ollie call round with some of his cake. However, the well-intentioned visit soon proves to be another misstep.

Lauren later insists that Betsy needs to get out of the house and takes her for lunch at the bistro. However, the outing takes an embarrassing turn when Betsy knocks some cutlery onto the floor and Lauren immediately steps in to help.

Debbie (Sue Devaney) unfortunately misreads the situation and jokes that Betsy must be drunk, leaving her mortified.

5) Debbie’s difficult week takes its toll

The faux pas in the bistro is the latest in a series of incidents for Debbie next week, as her dementia causes growing problems at work and in her everyday life.

Husband Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) has vowed to care for Debbie as her condition progresses, but the strain is already taking a heavy toll on him.

Earlier in the week, Debbie prepares for a meeting with one of the hotel’s suppliers. Ronnie offers to take her place and gently reminds her that she hasn’t put any shoes on. But when Ronnie later find Debbie at the hotel, he discovers that she’s still wearing her slippers.

A confused Debbie stares down at her feet before suggesting that they abandon their plans and return home.

Her confusion resurfaces when she wanders into the salon whilst Ryan is having a manicure from Bethany. Appearing to relive her former career as a hairdresser, Debbie sets to work giving Bethany a full eighties makeover.

Bethany humours her until Debbie suddenly reaches for the scissors, prompting Maria (Samia Longchambon) to quickly intervene. Debbie stares at the scissors in confusion before rushing out of the salon.

She later finds Ronnie drinking in the hotel bar and snaps at him, before becoming overwhelmed and breaking down.

Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi eventually take Debbie out for lunch at the bistro to discuss her birthday plans, which is where she makes her upsetting remark to Betsy.

When Ronnie later hears what happened, the week’s events appear to have taken their toll and he suggests scaling back Debbie’s birthday celebrations.

6) Ronnie and Idris come to blows

Whilst dealing with Debbie’s distress, Ronnie finds himself being pulled deeper into trouble with Idris (Junade Khan).

The problem dates back to a gun that Carl (Jonathan Howard) was supposed to deliver for Fiona (Sara Poyzer). When the weapon vanished before it could be collected, stolen by Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown), Fiona threatened to involve Ronnie and Debbie unless it was recovered.

Hoping to shield Debbie, Ronnie offered to pay Fiona off. She refused and told him that he now owed her a favour, leaving Ronnie to lie to Debbie that the problem had been resolved.

Fiona called in the debt last week, after telling Ronnie that Idris had conned her out of £11,000 in the rigged poker game and that she wanted her money back.

As he eyes up Idris’s car on Victoria Street next week, Ronnie tells Carl that he’s considering stealing it for Fiona. Carl then secretly takes the key from Idris’s jacket in the Rovers and hands it over, leaving Ronnie with a decision to make.

When Idris’s car subsequently vanishes, he reports it stolen but admits that he has no idea what became of the key. Certain that Ronnie is responsible, he confronts him at the flat.

As tempers flare, Idris ends up punching Ronnie to the floor just as Carl walks through the door.

Knowing that further drama is the last thing Debbie needs, Carl urges Ronnie not to retaliate.

Yet with Ronnie caught between Fiona, Idris and his increasingly vulnerable wife, how long can he keep his involvement hidden?

7) Jodie refuses to clean up her act

Meanwhile, Jodie is continuing to make a nuisance of herself elsewhere.

Jodie has spent the past few weeks on bail and awaiting sentencing after admitting that she had been the one who attacked Sarah (Tina O’Brien), claiming that she’d mistaken her for one of the people pursuing her.

After returning from court, Jodie tells Shona (Julia Goulding) and Bethany that she’s avoided prison and received community service instead, which will see her sent out on litter-picking duty.

The following day, with David (Jack P Shepherd) away, an exhausted Shona struggles to settle Harper and loses patience with Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner). Jodie only makes matters worse by weighing in with her own unwanted advice.

Whilst later collecting litter, Jodie overhears Bethany arranging another date with Roman (Sam Craig) and can’t resist making a cutting remark. Bethany quickly puts her in her place, leaving Jodie looking for another way to cause trouble.

Jodie previously made an unsuccessful play for Kit after Sarah ended their relationship, but now decides to try her luck again.

She suggests that they go on a date and promises him the time of his life—but will Kit take her up on the offer?

8) Roman’s caught up in Bethany’s family chaos… again!

Bethany’s first date with Roman was cut short a few weeks ago when an upset Harry interrupted them at the bistro, but the pair are willing to give things another try.

Their second evening together gets off to a much more promising start, and they raise a glass to finally enjoying a date without any drama.

However, their celebration proves premature when Jodie arrives with Kit.

Bethany’s mood immediately changes as she explains to Roman that her mum is in prison and only ended her relationship with Kit a few weeks ago.

Jodie proceeds to flirt openly with Kit, leaving Bethany increasingly wound up until she finally loses her temper.

Before leaving, Bethany warns Kit that Jodie is toxic and urges him to steer well clear of her. Undeterred, Jodie invites Kit back for a nightcap—but will he accept?

9) Jodie pushes Shona to breaking point

Back at No.8, already struggling to cope without David, Shona’s unaware that Jodie is deliberately making the situation even worse.

After spotting a rash on Harper, Shona fears that something is seriously wrong, but Jodie quickly realises that the baby is simply teething.

Later, Jodie casually reveals that she’s arranged a date with Kit. Shona’s appalled, and accuses her sister of betraying Sarah by pursuing her former boyfriend.

The next day, Jodie adds to Shona’s stress by hiding her car keys, then secretly messages Kit to suggest meeting up again.

An overwhelmed Shona calls David to tell him about her nightmare of a day, only to be struck by the horrifying realisation that she’s left Harper in the car. She races outside in a panic, only to find Daniel (Rob Mallard) cradling the baby.

Jodie takes charge and tells Shona to get some sleep, before inviting Kit over while she looks after Harper.

When Shona returns downstairs, she’s unimpressed to find Jodie and Kit enjoying a glass of wine. She plants herself firmly on the sofa and warns Kit that getting involved with her sister could be one of the worst ideas he’s ever had—but will he listen?