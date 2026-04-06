Home and Away Spoilers – Has Casey found the evidence to free Tane?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Brax learns whether he’ll walk free, has Casey found a clue that could prove Tane’s innocence?

Ten years ago, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) returned to Summer Bay to reunite with Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and baby Casey, having been cleared of killing Dean Sanderson (Kevin Kiernan-Molloy).

The real killer, Sam Kennedy (Wade Briggs) had come forward, and Brax was in theory a free man.

The only problem – Brax had escaped from custody and was on the run when Sam confessed.

He never handed himself in, so never faced the consequences of his escape.

Thus, he, Ricky and Casey have spent the last decade hiding away in a cattle ranch in Western Australia, fearful that one day the law would catch up with them.

Last month, that’s exactly what happened, after their plan to hide Tane (Ethan Browne) away on their ranch backfired as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Jo (Maddison Brown) turned up looking for him.

Thankfully for Brax, Cash had no interest in him or his family – but Tane’s decision to return to Summer Bay and face the drug charges Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) had framed him for stuck a chord with Brax.

He asked Ricky how she’d feel about them returning to Summer Bay so he could attempt to clear his own name once and for all.

The move comes with huge risks – after Cash confirmed that there was still a warrant out for Brax’s arrest, handing himself in could see him locked up all over again.

Nevertheless, the trio returned New South Wales, and last week we saw Brax, Ricky and a now all-grown-up Casey taking in the sights of Summer Bay for the first time in a decade.

This week, the moment of truth arrives.

John (Shane Withington) has already been sniffing around, having spotted what he believes to be squatters living at Tane’s place – which is unfortunately located right next door to John’s own house – and with the walls closing in, Brax decides that now is the time to face the music.

As Cash waits outside ready to escort him to the station, Brax prepares to leave No. 59 and says what could be one last goodbye to Ricky and Casey.

“Are you in trouble?” Casey asks as Brax is forced to explain to his son that he’s taking a little trip to the police station.

“Are you gonna be home for dinner, Dad?” Casey nervously asks as the trio head down the path where Cash is waiting.

“I’ll be home when I can, mate” is the only reassurance that Brax can offer.

After giving Ricky a hug and telling her that he loves her, he takes a big breath before getting into the back of Cash’s car.

The event comes much to the surprise of John, who’s stunned into silence as he spots the former River Boy leader back on his street.

He soon realises that the kid who helped Remi (Adam Rowland) to his feet last week is the same little boy who used to live across the road.

As Brax prepares to face the music, will he be able to clear his name once and for all?

Spoilers for upcoming episodes give little away.

In Tuesday’s episode, “Brax awaits his fate,” while on Thursday, “Brax gets into a brawl” – whether that’s in prison or back in Summer Bay remains to be seen.

Next Monday, “Brax takes a trip down memory lane” – while that sounds like he could be safely back in the bay and exploring old haunts, Brax is equally familiar with the local jail and could be taking in the familiar surroundings of a prison cell…

Meanwhile, already behind bars and struggling is one Tane Parata, who returned to Summer Bay two weeks ago and was locked up for breaking the terms of his bail.

This week, we’ll see him having a miserable time, as he comes to terms with the fact that he’s now isolated from everyone he loves.

While he faces a long stretch behind bars, Tane is reluctant to make friends, despite encouragement from a friendly guard, who tells him that it’d be the best thing for him.

“Tane’s just going through the motions at this point, of what prison will be and how long he’ll be in there,” Ethan tells Aussie magazine TV Week.

With no sign of Kerrie, he could be locked up for years, and he’s got no intention of son Archie spending his childhood being shipped back and forth visiting him.

Heading to the rack of phones, his first call is to Harper (Jessica Redmayne), the mother of his child.

Back in the bay, she’s struggling too, comprehending life as a single mum, but her future is about to become even more difficult when Tane asks her to promise him never to bring Archie to visit.

Now, Harper faces the prospect of bringing Archie up to never know his dad. Tane, who values family over everything, is heartbroken at the prospect of never seeing his son again, but he thinks it’s the right thing to do.

The following day, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Jo pay Tane a visit, where they have to break the news to him that they’re still no closer to finding Kerrie.

Mac has been trying to use her River Boy connections to track down ‘Uncle Fred’ – aka Fred Byen (Matt Boesenberg), the dealer who supplied Kerrie, and who landed Tane in it when he told David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) that Tane was his supplier – but so far she’s had no luck.

“Tane was holding out hope that she would be found. He put a lot of faith and trust in his friends to come through,” Ethan continues.

The visit takes its toll on Jo, and as she and Mackenzie return to the bay, Jo admits that she isn’t sure whether their relationship will survive with Tane locked up.

However, could Tane’s time behind bars come to an end much sooner than expected?

Back at home on Saxon Avenue, after weeks of police ineptitude, it seems that Casey is the one who’ll find the evidence to free Tane.

TV Week reports that the 10-year-old will stumble upon a “crucial” piece of evidence, and it’s one that could “hold the key to freeing Tane.”

Casey is currently staying in Archie’s old bedroom, the same room which housed the baby monitor which Tane and Harper were seen using just one day before Kerrie planted the packet of white powder under Archie’s cot.

While nobody has thought to look at it before now, has Casey finally thought to turn on the device which might just show Kerrie committing the act which put Tane behind bars?

Yet one big question remains – will Casey recognise the significance of what he’s found, and tell someone?

Or will the key piece of evidence continue to hide in plain sight?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 6th April (Episode 8692)

Brax prepares to face the consequences.

Harper crashes Dana’s party.

Justin’s business is collapsing.

Tuesday 7th April (Episode 8693)

Justin has a new plan.

Tane’s allowed visitors.

Brax awaits his fate.

Wednesday 8th April (Episode 8694)

Justin jumps the gun.

Jo has second thoughts.

Mackenzie gets the wrong guy.

Thursday 9th April (Episode 8695)

Brax gets into a brawl.

Mackenzie pursues her lead.

Abigail and Lacey are united.